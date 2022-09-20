ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Bill Qian, ex-Global Head of Fundraising at Binance Labs, joins the TON Foundation

London, United Kingdom, 23 September 2022 – The TON Foundation, stewards of the The Open Network (TON) blockchain, are pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Qian, Chairman of Cypher Capital, as a new board member. Bill was made Chairman of Cypher Capital in June this year and will help to grow the TON ecosystem to shepherd billions of Web2 users into the world of Web3.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Rushing ‘token mapping’ could hurt Aussie crypto space — Finder founder

Australian crypto entrepreneur and investor Fred Schebesta has described the Australian government's prioritization of token mapping as “wonderful,” but warns that rushing it could lead to detrimental effects on the economy. Schebesta's comments come after Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers released a statement on Aug. 22 stating that the...
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin was almost named Netcoin by Satoshi Nakamoto, hints domain data

Coming up with a good name is often one of the most challenging decisions one needs to make when launching a new service or business. Historical data of domain name purchases suggest that Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin (BTC), had an alternate naming option in mind that did not make it to the whitepaper.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Many NFT projects lack adequate smart contract testing, says nameless founder

Jimmy McNelis, the founder of Web3 tech firm nameless, says there are too many nonfungible token (NFT) projects rushing to market without proper smart contract testing — potentially leading to millions lost. Speaking with Cointelegraph, McNelis suggested that a lot of NFT projects often rush to market without fully...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Smart Contract#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Technology#Opensea#Seadrop#Cointelegraph
CoinTelegraph

NFTs bring in-game ownership to a new level, says Blokhaus founder

Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have taken the gaming world by storm. Whether it’s through limited edition collectibles, avatar enhancement or play-to-earn incentivization, digital assets have given in-game ownership a new meaning. The ways in which NFTs are available to players are becoming increasingly tangible. In the case of Blockxer, the...
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

What is scalping in crypto, and how does scalp trading work?

Although cryptocurrencies are known for their volatility, they give traders various opportunities to pocket and reinvest the gains. Scalp trading is a crypto strategy that helps scalpers to take risks and make the most of frequent price fluctuations by observing price movements. This article will discuss scalping, how it works...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Is post-Merge Ethereum PoS a threat to Bitcoin's dominance?

While Ethereum (ETH) fans are enthusiastic about the successful Merge, Swan Bitcoin CEO Cory Klippsten believes the upgrade will lead Ethereum into a “slow slide to irrelevance and eventual death.”. According to Klippsten, the Ethereum community picked the wrong moment for detaching the protocol from its reliance on energy....
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Post offices adopting NFTs leads to a philately renaissance

Philately? If you are a millennial, there is a good chance you used Google to find out that there is a word dedicated to collecting and studying postage stamps. This same search also paints the picture of a hobby in decline, as younger generations are increasingly preoccupied with their screens and the constant stream of dopamine hits served up by TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and other popular social media platforms.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
CoinTelegraph

Why is the crypto market down today?

Crypto prices keep falling, but why? This year’s market crash has turned most winning portfolios into net losers, and new investors are probably losing hope in Bitcoin (BTC). Investors know that cryptocurrencies exhibit higher than average volatility, but this year’s drawdown has been extreme. After hitting a stratospheric all-time...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

What is a cryptocurrency mining pool?

In the early days of Bitcoin (BTC), crypto enthusiasts only required a basic personal computer with an internet connection to generate new BTC tokens through a distributed computing process known as mining. However, with more people chasing the same number of block rewards, Bitcoin’s mining process has become more challenging...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinTelegraph

European stock exchange to list Bitcoin carbon-neutral ETP

A subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, Valour, will debut its new Carbon Neutral Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Trading of the ETP begins on Friday. The company positions its ETP as a “sustainable and climate-friendly” exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) with a management fee of 1.49%. The alignment...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Post-Merge ETH has become obsolete

For years, various blockchain projects were rumored to be future “Ethereum killers,” projects that would unseat Ether from its throne and usurp its title as the top digital asset. That day seems to have come, though it appears it was an inside job. Lido-staked Ethereum (stETH) and other liquid staking derivatives are primed to render Ether (ETH), as an asset, obsolete.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinTelegraph

LUNC investors react to CZ's 1.2% trading tax recommendation on Binance

The infamous collapse of the Terra ecosystem, which erased market prices of TerraUSD (UST) and LUNA tokens, continues to trouble anxious investors as co-founder Do Kwon, crypto exchanges and the community together tries to identify the best route for a sustainable price recovery. Most recently, Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao, the CEO...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

How crypto is playing a role in increasing healthy human lifespans

It's a question that's infatuated scientists for decades: how can we prolong life expectancy — giving humans everywhere more years of good health?. This field is known as longevity science, and within this industry, experts argue care which regards ageing as a normal but treatable ailment are rare — and of the approaches available, they can only be accessed by those who are highly educated and privileged.
SCIENCE
CoinTelegraph

BTC mining firm Compute North files for bankruptcy

Bitcoin (BTC) mining hosting firm Compute North has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid growing pressure on the firm due to the effects of crypto winter and rising energy costs. The firm’s CEO, Dave Perrill, has also stepped down but will remain on the board. The company submitted a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy