Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mauinow.com
Central Pacific Bank customer wins a new Toyota 4Runner in its ‘Go Contactless!’ campaign
Central Pacific Bank capped off its Go Contactless! campaign by awarding the grand prize winner with a brand new 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium at its Downtown Honolulu Main Branch. Five finalists selected at random were assigned a remote key fob, however only one of them started the car....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Latest Fed rate hike may also increase jitters in Hawaii’s real estate market
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The rise in interest rates is just one of the forces on Hawaii’s real estate market. That rise has pushed some buyers to act more quickly to get an affordable mortgage, while sellers are rethinking their asking price. And the Federal Reserve Bank’s move to boost...
hawaiinewsnow.com
He paid Tesla for a solar panel system. 4 years later, he’s never been able to use it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In June 2018, Tesla’s SolarCity installed roof panels and wall chargers on Ben Kulia’s multi-unit home in Manoa. The project was supposed to save him money ― while saving the environment. But all it’s done is give him grief. To this day, the system...
Waianae townhome residents say the state is forcing them out
Sticker shock for some residents of a Waianae townhome complex. The state has drastically increased the rent for the property and they said it's going to force them out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHON2
Local Restaurateur is looking for good people
Local boy Rick Nakashima has been in the restaurant business for 19 years. He is the owner of four Gyu-Kaku restaurants and the Rainbow Drive In in Kalihi. Today he is representing his four Ruby Tuesday Hawaii restaurants on Oahu. “We have jobs in each and everyone of our 4...
liveandletsfly.com
Review: United Club Honolulu (HNL)
The United Club in Honolulu is one of my favorites in the system, not so much because of the club itself, but because of the nostalgic memories of Hawaii associated with it. United Club Honolulu Review (HNL) Location + Access + Hours. The lounge is open daily from 5:30 AM...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen OTR: SWELL Restaurant and Pool Bar
SWELL Restaurant and Pool Bar at the ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach is an elevated dining experience that include local-inspired dishes. For this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road, Kelly Simek sat with General Manager Matt Grauso, Executive Chef Alexandre Petard, and Area Food & Beverage Director Chase Heu to talk more about the ʻAlohilani experience.
KHON2
‘Alohilani Resort Guests Can Learn About Hawaii’s Marine Life at Its Oceanarium
Honolulu (KHON2) – ‘Alohilani Resort is home to a two-story, saltwater indoor Oceanarium with daily fish feeding offered to its resort guests. The 280,000-gallon oceanarium is home to a wide variety of native Hawaiian reef fish, making it one of Waikiki’s top attractions. “Our saltwater Oceanarium has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
The state has poured $1B into Honolulu airport upgrades, but travelers aren’t impressed
HFD has not said how big the fire is or if any homes are threatened. Fishery council rebukes effort to expand Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Opponents say it would jeopardize smaller islands whose economies depend on fishing. Maui parents weigh in on controversial pedestrian crossing project in Kihei.
KHON2
Aloha Festivals: Hawaiian Airlines Partnership
Aloha Festivals began in 1946 as Aloha Week, seven days of events and activities revolving around Hawaii’s music, dance, customs and history. Fifty years later, it’s still going strong, and now one of the highlights is the floral parade! Hawaiian Airlines has been a long time partner of the event, and we learned all about their involvement with Debbie Nakanelua-Richards, Director of Community & Cultural Relations at Hawaiian Airlines.
Maui leads in gun-carry permits; other counties expect to issue soon
Within a month, hundreds of people in Hawaii could be carrying concealed guns. That's based on applications so far at each of Hawaii's four county police departments and each chief's timeline for approving them.
Built FORD Tough Match Up: No. 1 Kahuku at No. 5 Kapolei
Kahuku takes a visit to 5-0 Kapolei on Friday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BEAT OF HAWAII
Epic Malasada Failure Strikes Leonard’s Bakery
If you love Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu for its specialty creamy custard-filled malasadas as we do, you’re in for some bad news. Leonard’s just announced that “The boiler we use to make our creamy custard fillings is currently broken which means we are temporarily unable to serve our Malasada Puffs.
KHON2
ʻAlohilani Resort Partners with Aloha Festivals 2022
This year, ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach is a parade sponsor of the Aloha Festivals! The celebration of Hawaiian heritage and culture aligns with ‘Alohilani’s foundational pillars, so it is the perfect partnership!. Matt Grauso, General Manager of ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, joined us with more on the...
Ala Moana Center hosts job fair
The Ala Moana Center hosted a job fair today where there were many different options for applicants.
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances. 10% OFF NEW ALOHA FESTIVALS COLLECTION LINE (VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON 9/23/22): Use Code: Mikey10 Hawaii’s Finest Honors […]
Apply to win $10K in educational grants from Ben Bridge
HONOLULU (KHON2) — In honor of Ben Bridge Jeweler celebrating its 110th anniversary, the jewelry retailer is offering $110,000 in grants focusing on education and leadership development. Charitable organizations (501c3) that foster education and leadership development may apply. The grants will be awarded in increments of $10,000 to recipients of the next generation of diverse […]
Ka Makana Ali‘i hosts food drive
Ka Makana Ali‘i is hosting a food drive today to help fight hunger in the community today.
Where Hawaii children are experiencing food insecurity
This list ranks Hawaii counties by highest percent of children with food insecurity in 2020.
KITV.com
Gov. Ige halts work on new Aloha Stadium construction efforts
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Proposals for replacing Aloha Stadium are on hold as Hawaii Gov. David Ige apparently wants to take plans for a new stadium and entertainment district in a different direction. The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is taking over the project from the Department of Accounting...
Comments / 0