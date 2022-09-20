Hasbulla Magomedov—the social media sensation with millions of followers—has reportedly upset some of his fans down under. In August 2022, the internet star visited the Australian cities of Sydney and Melbourne for a tour with The Hour Group event company. The series of events marked Hasbulla’s first ever international tour and was comprised of meet and greet opportunities along with a professional photo with the star and a tour merchandise pack. A single ticket cost between $250-$299.

