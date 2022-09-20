Read full article on original website
UFC signee Hasbulla accused of ripping fans off during Australia tour
Hasbulla Magomedov—the social media sensation with millions of followers—has reportedly upset some of his fans down under. In August 2022, the internet star visited the Australian cities of Sydney and Melbourne for a tour with The Hour Group event company. The series of events marked Hasbulla’s first ever international tour and was comprised of meet and greet opportunities along with a professional photo with the star and a tour merchandise pack. A single ticket cost between $250-$299.
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura: How to stream, start time, PPV price, full fight card
Supposedly retired boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather is back at it again in Japan tonight. The 50-0 pro is scheduled for a three round exhibition bout with MMA fighter (and popular YouTuber) Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN tonight. This is the fourth exhibition bout Mayweather has taken post-retirement. In his first...
RIZIN ‘gave him a script’ - Sonnen says Mayweather will only make $8M for exhibition bout
At this point in his career, Floyd Mayweather Jr. can choose to do whatever he wants. And that’s what the 45-year-old undefeated boxing star has done so far by signing up for a boxing exhibition match against former title challenger Mikuru Asakura this weekend under Rizin. And true to...
