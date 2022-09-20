ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers place DT Bravvion Roy on IR

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KK87Z_0i3Nn22w00

The Carolina Panthers began the 2022 regular season with some relatively decent depth in the middle of their defensive line. Unfortunately, that group took a hit this weekend.

As announced by the team on Tuesday, defensive tackle Bravvion Roy has been placed on injured reserve. He will now be out for at least the next four weeks.

Roy was carted away from the Week 2 loss to the New York Giants. The 25-year-old has since been diagnosed with a hamstring injury.

Carolina drafted Roy in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Baylor University. Over his three professional seasons, the 6-foot-1, 330-pounder has recorded 61 combined tackles, a sack, eight quarterback hits and a pair of passes defensed over 34 games.

Summer standout Marquan McCall, who signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent this spring, replaced Roy to finish up Sunday’s action at MetLife Stadium. So look for McCall, who registered three tackles against the Giants, to assume that spot behind starters Derrick Brown and Matt Ioannidis for the foreseeable future.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams' S Jordan Fuller among inactives vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams enter their Week 3 matchup on the road against the Arizona Cardinals will a number of injuries in the secondary. Already down three of their top four cornerbacks, safety Jordan Fuller was also questionable for the game with a hamstring injury. He will not play and is among the Rams’ inactives for Week 3.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
State
New York State
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
CBS Denver

Refs walk off field, ending game early after high school football fight

Referees at a high school football game walked off the field after players engaged in a fight, effectively ending the game before the first half even ended.The fight happened with about a minute left of the Pueblo South Colts versus the Pueblo East Eagles game.East High School was leading 23-0 at the time of the fight and was considered the winner after South was disqualified over the fight.Referees in the game walked off the field, apparently frustrated over the incident.The fight starts around the 26:20 mark of this video:The fight did not appear as serious as the recent brawl at a high school football game in Aurora but was reminiscent of that fight, which spurred an investigation into allegations that even coaches threw fists.RELATED: Football field fight spurs Aurora Public Schools investigation
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ioannidis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Mack Brown said after the Week 4 loss to Notre Dame

The North Carolina Tar Heels had the chance to go 4-0 on the year and an opportunity to get a big win over a power five opponent when they hosted Notre Dame on Saturday in Chapel Hill. They jumped out to an early 7-0 lead with Josh Downs catching a touchdown pass in his return. Then it all went to hell. UNC’s defense struggled again as they allowed 45 points to a Notre Dame team that was 1-2 and struggling entering this game. It was flat-out embarrassing once again, with no disrespect to the Fighting Irish. But here we are. UNC now sits at 3-1 as they prepare for the ACC schedule ahead and while the Coastal Division is still up for grabs, this team has. a lot of work to do, specifically on the defensive side of the football. Otherwise, it’s going to be a very LONG year in Chapel Hill. Let’s see what Mack Brown had to say after the game following the loss. hhOn the loss to Notre Damehttps://twitter.com/RossMartin_IC/status/1573817413954519042On UNC's run defensehttps://twitter.com/InsideCarolina/status/1573817539607478272On Notre Dame's game planhttps://twitter.com/InsideCarolina/status/157381780723762790511
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Lions' offense is demolishing the Vikings' defense on fourth down

It’s been a very long time since we’ve been able to talk about the Detroit Lions’ offense in a historical sense that wasn’t a historically negative sense, but these are not the same old Lions. A revamped run game that has every defense on edge, in which Detroit is successfully deploying just about every run scheme known to man, sets the tone for quarterback Jared Goff — who, all of a sudden, is pretty fierce when using play-action.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor University#American Football#Ir#The Carolina Panthers#The New York Giants
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos hosted 6 players for tryouts last week

The Denver Broncos brought in six players for tryouts on Friday — three defensive backs and three offensive linemen — according to the NFL’s transaction wire. In the secondary, Denver tried out Darren Evans (Louisiana State), Delonte Hood (Peru State) and Jordan Miller (Washington). Evans and Hood are rookies. Miller has spent time with four NFL teams, most recently competing in training camp with the Buffalo Bills this summer.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach

If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

154K+
Followers
203K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy