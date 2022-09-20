ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull's Fryborg could open in early October

TRUMBULL — After multiple delays, it looks the Trumbull location of a popular restaurant could open within a few weeks. Jonathan Gibbons, owner of Fryborg — a restaurant best known for its hand-cut fries that already has a Milford location and a food truck to its name — said, as long as he passes a few town inspections, the Trumbull outpost of the restaurant should be set to open the first week of October.
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Stamford protesters flood Glenbrook meeting to tell mayor ‘Save our Center’

STAMFORD — The battle over the old Glenbrook Community Center left the confines of late-night government meetings and hit the streets. A 75-person rally Wednesday night rally appeared early on to have the air of a festival, as with laughter and embraces, protesters flooded the sidewalk with signs urging Mayor Caroline Simmons to restore the now-closed building to its former use and not sell the property to developers for more housing and meeting space, as the city proposes.
STAMFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

State police: Man found dead near Beacon Falls train station

BEACON FALLS — An unidentified man who appeared to have suffered a medical episode was found dead in a wooded area near the local train station Friday night, state police say. Police described the man as a white male between 60 and 70 years old who appeared to be...
BEACON FALLS, CT
trumbulltimes.com

One Trumbull eatery fails August health inspection

TRUMBULL — Only one food service establishment in town failed its August inspection by the Trumbull Health Department. However, it has since passed re-inspection and an employee there said all issues have been addressed. The health department inspected eight food service establishments in August and Trumbull One Stop, a...
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

CT outages restored after gusty winds knock out power to thousands

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Power has been restored throughout Connecticut after gusty winds contributed to thousands of outages on Friday. Outages were restored by Saturday morning even as more than 400 customers remained without power as of late Friday night. Nearly 1,000 outages...
NORWALK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull Library seeks owner of 1930s family photos left in book

TRUMBULL — Trumbull library director Stefan Lyhne-Nielsen knows the appeal of a good mystery. Now he's looking to help solve one himself. He and others affiliated with the library are looking to find the owner of a stack of old photos found in a book that had been donated to the library. Lyhne-Nielsen said the photos were found during the Sept. 18 Friends of the Trumbull Library book sale, and they appear to date back to 1939.
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Stamford police investigate threats at Ferguson Library over Drag Storytime program

STAMFORD — City police are investigating threats made against staffers at Ferguson Library after the library's drag queen storytelling program was held earlier this month. Alice Knapp, Ferguson Library’s chief executive officer, said that on Sept. 10, the library hosted its Drag Storytime, a program where storytellers dressed in drag read tales designed to teach lessons on diversity, inclusion, tolerance, self-love and self-expression.
STAMFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Chief: Trumbull mall cop 'reassigned' due to staffing issues

TRUMBULL — For 10 months, the town had a police officer stationed at the Westfield Trumbull mall, patrolling the shopping center, providing security tips to store-owners and in general serving as a walking deterrent to crime. But, in June of this year, the officer was reassigned to the Trumbull...
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: 2 people killed in I-91 wrong-way crash in Windsor

WINDSOR — A Massachusetts woman and her passenger were killed early Friday after the driver went the wrong way on Interstate 91 northbound and collided with a tractor-trailer, state police said. State police said around 12:35 a.m. Friday a Nissan Altima was heading south in the northbound lanes when...
WINDSOR, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Sports store at Waterbury mall robbed at knifepoint

WATERBURY — Police are searching for two suspects they say robbed an athletic shoe store at knifepoint inside the Brass Mill Mall Thursday evening. Waterbury police said they were called to the mall on Union Street after a reported armed robbery at the Champs Sports store, police said in a statement.
WATERBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Hamden man struck pedestrian holding child while fleeing another crash

HAMDEN — Local police say a man has been arrested for committing two hit-and-runs on the same day in June. Richard Atterberry, 26, of Hamden, on Thursday was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading responsibility, failure to obey traffic signals, failure to drive in proper lane, operating a vehicle without insurance, improper use of a license plate and failure to renew registration for his alleged role in the crashes. Atterberry was arraigned at state Superior Court in Meriden and held on a $50,000 bond.
HAMDEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Stamford Iwo Jima survivor visits Normandy at age 98. ‘(It) was very emotional’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For Stamford’s Charlie Guinta, having participated in the fiercely fought World War II Battle of Iwo Jima in the South Pacific, wasn’t enough; 77 years later he had to visit the site of an even bigger battle 10,000 miles away, the Allies D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, in June of 1944.
STAMFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

New Haven students hospitalized after ingesting 'edibles' in school, officials say

NEW HAVEN — Three middle school students were hospitalized Wednesday after ingesting "edible" candies one of them brought into school, officials said. The children, all eighth-grade students at Bishop Woods School, were taken to the hospital as a precaution and their parents were notified, according to a statement released by the school. The edibles caused the student who brought them to school to vomit and slur his speech, officials said.
NEW HAVEN, CT

