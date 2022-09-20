Read full article on original website
Carmi Man Arrested In Indiana For Burglary, Rape And Intimidation With A Deadly Weapon
A 30 year old former Carmi man is in hot water following his arrest in Indiana. He’s been charged with rape, two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon and two counts of burglary according to a probable cause affidavit reportedly signed by Owensville, IN Marshal Rodger Leister. Police there report they were called to a residence where two individuals claim they were awakened to Kyle Buchanan entering the home, pointing a gun at them and alleging they owed him money. The woman’s boyfriend says he was told at gunpoint to tie the woman up after.
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE A SWATTING COMPLAINT IN ANDERSON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LAWRENCEBURG, KY (September 20, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP)) Post 12, Frankfort, is investigating a possible shooting incident that occurred just before 5:00 p.m. in the area of Salt River Road in Anderson County. The initial investigation indicates this incident was (Swatting), and law enforcement cleared the...
FBI executing federal search warrant in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The FBI has confirmed they are currently conducting a federal search warrant in the Otter Creek area of northern Terre Haute. According to the Public Affairs officer with the FBI’s Indianapolis Office, the search warrant is being executed in the Planett Road area. The officer said there are no public […]
Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5
(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
Couple from Missouri Arrested in Jasper
Jasper- Two people from Missouri are spending time in the Dubois County Security Center. On Tuesday, officers with the Jasper Police Department responded to an anonymous complaint of two people doing drugs in the Jasper Walmart Parking lot. Officers from Jasper PD, Indiana State Police and Dubois County Sheriff’s office...
Peer specialists start work inside southern Indiana jail, paving path to recovery
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana jail is taking steps to get inmates on the right track. Scott County leaders have implemented a state-funded pilot program to treat inmates while they're incarcerated and help them navigate life post-release. On Thursday, WHAS 11 News was allowed inside the jail to...
When Cash Bail Ends in Illinois, Which Defendants Can Still be Held in Jail Pretrial?
The practice of setting cash bail in the state of Illinois is slated to end on Jan. 1 thanks to the "Pretrial Fairness Act" passed by the General Assembly, but what rules will guide whether a defendant is released from custody or not prior to their trials?. While some social...
Professional Fisherman Sentenced After Investigation Into Mississippi Paddlefish Poaching Scheme
After crossing state lines to poach paddlefish, two Kentuckians are facing felony charges, including prison time and thousands in fines. According to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi on Monday, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray went to Mississippi numerous times in the fall of 2018 and winter of 2019. This was to capture paddlefish from Moon Lake in Coahoma County. This is a lake that is off-limits to all paddlefish fishing.
Mt. Vernon officials lift city-wide boil order
A city-wide boil order that was recently issued in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, has been lifted. Officials with Mt. Vernon Utilities said that effective 10:25 a.m. Thursday, the boil order had been lifted for all water customers. The boil order had been issued on Tuesday, after results from regular testing showed...
Six Mongols Motorcycle Club members found guilty of racketeering conspiracy, including murder
A federal jury convicted six Tennessee men Friday for racketeering conspiracy and other charges involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, and other crimes, all stemming from their involvement with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club (Clarksville Mongols). The seventh man from Kentucky, who was not a member of the...
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
Are ‘Furries’ For Real in Schools? Southern Indiana School Officials Answer Social Media Rumors
If you are a parent of a school-aged child, you need to know the truth about some rumors that are causing chaos in classrooms all over the nation. I must say that I love seeing mascots and characters. In fact a lot of my favorite photos are with costumed characters, but that is different than a 'Furry' or 'Furries'. According to the National Library of Medicine, "Furries are individuals who are especially interested in anthropomorphic or cartoon animals (e.g., Bugs Bunny). They often strongly identify with anthropomorphic animals and create fursonas, identities of themselves as those anthropomorphic animals. Some practice fursuiting, or wearing costumes that resemble anthropomorphic animals."
Indiana lawmakers appear no closer to cannabis legalization after hours of testimony
After four hours of public testimony, much of it conflicting, Indiana lawmakers appear no closer to deciding whether to legalize cannabis. The legislature has been examining the subject for about four years. And the testimony in a legislative study committee this week didn't differ much from what lawmakers have heard before.
Kentucky, Indiana attorneys general warn that tracking gun sales could violate privacy laws
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana's attorneys general are urging credit card companies to avoid tracking purchases of guns and ammunition. Attorneys General Daniel Cameron and Todd Rokita signed onto a 24-state coalition that warns banks, American Express, Mastercard and Visa that tracking guns and ammo purchases may violate privacy laws.
Is a ‘Purge’ law coming to Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With Illinois set to eliminate cash bail on January 1st, 2023, users on social media have begun likening it to the horror movie series “The Purge.” The “Purge” movies take place in a dystopian future where the American government legalizes any and all criminal activity, including murder, for an annual 24 […]
Kentucky Governor Says Medical Marijuana Actions Are ‘Forthcoming’ After Receiving Advisory Committee Report
The governor of Kentucky said on Thursday that he’s received a report from a medical marijuana advisory committee that he convened and “there will be some actions forthcoming.”. Gov. Andy Beshear (D) put the 17-member advisory group together via executive order in June, with the intent of getting...
Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are taking a closer look at whether the state should consider allowing medical or recreational marijuana. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services hosted a discussion on the topic Tuesday, focusing on “potential health benefits, potential decriminalization, and other potential consequences,” according to the committee’s meeting […]
Is Indiana Going to Pot?
As Indiana lawmakers began this week with hearings studying the legalizing marijuana, Indy Politics speaks with cannabis lobbyist Andy Bauman about making pot available in the Hoosier state for medicinal and recreational purposes. You can hear Bauman in the Leon-Tailored Audio above. The conversation runs for about 18 minutes.
