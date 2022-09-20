ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrul.com

Carmi Man Arrested In Indiana For Burglary, Rape And Intimidation With A Deadly Weapon

A 30 year old former Carmi man is in hot water following his arrest in Indiana. He’s been charged with rape, two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon and two counts of burglary according to a probable cause affidavit reportedly signed by Owensville, IN Marshal Rodger Leister. Police there report they were called to a residence where two individuals claim they were awakened to Kyle Buchanan entering the home, pointing a gun at them and alleging they owed him money. The woman’s boyfriend says he was told at gunpoint to tie the woman up after.
CARMI, IL
WTWO/WAWV

FBI executing federal search warrant in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The FBI has confirmed they are currently conducting a federal search warrant in the Otter Creek area of northern Terre Haute. According to the Public Affairs officer with the FBI’s Indianapolis Office, the search warrant is being executed in the Planett Road area. The officer said there are no public […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Vernon, IN
Mount Vernon, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5

(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
PERU, IN
witzamfm.com

Couple from Missouri Arrested in Jasper

Jasper- Two people from Missouri are spending time in the Dubois County Security Center. On Tuesday, officers with the Jasper Police Department responded to an anonymous complaint of two people doing drugs in the Jasper Walmart Parking lot. Officers from Jasper PD, Indiana State Police and Dubois County Sheriff’s office...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Collins
Outsider.com

Professional Fisherman Sentenced After Investigation Into Mississippi Paddlefish Poaching Scheme

After crossing state lines to poach paddlefish, two Kentuckians are facing felony charges, including prison time and thousands in fines. According to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi on Monday, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray went to Mississippi numerous times in the fall of 2018 and winter of 2019. This was to capture paddlefish from Moon Lake in Coahoma County. This is a lake that is off-limits to all paddlefish fishing.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wevv.com

Mt. Vernon officials lift city-wide boil order

A city-wide boil order that was recently issued in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, has been lifted. Officials with Mt. Vernon Utilities said that effective 10:25 a.m. Thursday, the boil order had been lifted for all water customers. The boil order had been issued on Tuesday, after results from regular testing showed...
MOUNT VERNON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022

A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Cars#Police Sergeant#Omvwi#An Indiana State Police#Trooper
99.5 WKDQ

Are ‘Furries’ For Real in Schools? Southern Indiana School Officials Answer Social Media Rumors

If you are a parent of a school-aged child, you need to know the truth about some rumors that are causing chaos in classrooms all over the nation. I must say that I love seeing mascots and characters. In fact a lot of my favorite photos are with costumed characters, but that is different than a 'Furry' or 'Furries'. According to the National Library of Medicine, "Furries are individuals who are especially interested in anthropomorphic or cartoon animals (e.g., Bugs Bunny). They often strongly identify with anthropomorphic animals and create fursonas, identities of themselves as those anthropomorphic animals. Some practice fursuiting, or wearing costumes that resemble anthropomorphic animals."
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX8 News

Is a ‘Purge’ law coming to Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With Illinois set to eliminate cash bail on January 1st, 2023, users on social media have begun likening it to the horror movie series “The Purge.” The “Purge” movies take place in a dystopian future where the American government legalizes any and all criminal activity, including murder, for an annual 24 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are taking a closer look at whether the state should consider allowing medical or recreational marijuana. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services hosted a discussion on the topic Tuesday, focusing on “potential health benefits, potential decriminalization, and other potential consequences,” according to the committee’s meeting […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indypolitics.org

Is Indiana Going to Pot?

As Indiana lawmakers began this week with hearings studying the legalizing marijuana, Indy Politics speaks with cannabis lobbyist Andy Bauman about making pot available in the Hoosier state for medicinal and recreational purposes. You can hear Bauman in the Leon-Tailored Audio above. The conversation runs for about 18 minutes.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy