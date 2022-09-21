21 Famous People Who've Opened Up About Being Single In Hollywood

Related
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Getting Ripped For Breaking Up With Camila Morrone & She Just Turned 25
Leonardo DiCaprio is getting absolutely roasted on the internet after the 47-year-old actor reportedly broke up with yet another model, she just celebrated her 25th birthday. DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone recently split after four years of dating, sources told People and other outlets. Morrone turned 25 in June and the timing of their breakup has only reignited an internet joke that Leo doesn't date anyone over that age.
Charlize Theron says after 25 years in Hollywood, she has 'never been at Kim Kardashian level' fame
Charlize Theron is getting candid about her personal life. The actress, 47, spoke with Harper’s Bazaar for their October cover issue all about parenting, navigating the dating world and her experience after 25 years in Hollywood. "I feel like I’m at a place where it is what it is,"...
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
Matt Damon Once Opened up About How Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez Was Killing His Career
Matt Damon didn’t think Ben Affleck was given a fair shake during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which he believed was hurting his career thanks to the media.
George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star
George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
Kim Kardashian Bought A $70 Million House, And It's Completely Different Than Her Current Creepy Dystopian Mansion
This is definitely a different vibe than the whole "abandoned museum" thing she was going for in the other house.
After It’s Revealed Brad Pitt Has A List Of Actors He Won't Work With, James Gunn Admits He’s Got His Own
Hollywood is something of a small town when you think about it. The number of people making major studio projects at any given time isn’t that big. That means it's all the more important to stay on the good side of the people you work with. It was recently revealed that Brad Pitt apparently has a list of actors he avoids working with, and it turns out he’s not the only one. There is a “long list” of actors who will never be in a James Gunn movie.
Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey make their Emmys debut
Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey made their red carpet debut at this year’s Emmys. The couple, which confirmed their relationship earlier this year, looked elegant and happy to support each other through the evening. Cuoco wore a stunning pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral details while...
Madonna Says Marriages To Sean Penn & Guy Ritchie Were 'Not The Best' Ideas
Despite her decades-spanning career, seven Grammy Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it seems even pop icon Madonna isn’t without regrets. On Tuesday, August 30, the “Material Girl” songstress shared that she still had some hard feelings when it comes to her past marriages, revealing that tying the knot “both times” were not "the best idea[s]" in hindsight, a revelation stemming from a new Q & A video posted to her YouTube channel.
Margot Robbie Said Those Viral Barbie Pictures Were The "Most Humiliating Moment" Of Her Life
"We look like we're laughing and having fun, but we're dying on the inside."
These 23 People Didn't Realize Their Childhood Habits Were Super Weird Until Their Spouse Was Like "WTF Are You Doing?!" 👀👀👀
"I knew my wife grew up in a house; I just didn't know it was a under a rock." —@GrumpusDad
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have a Special Plan To Make Their Kids Feel at Home in Bel Air Mansion
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are renovating her Bel Air home — and they have a special treat for their kids. The couple is reportedly allowing their children to custom design their own rooms from scratch which, a source told HollywoodLife, is a “fun family project” and they’re all pretty pumped. The $28 million house will be home to the couple, along with Lopez’s 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, and Affleck’s children, 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina, and 10-year-old Samuel. “The house is on 8 acres in Bel Air, it really doesn’t get better than that,” another insider told HollywoodLife. “The grounds are...
Tom Cruise Net Worth: The World’s Richest Actor?
Tom Cruise's net worth has only grown since his acting career launched back in the 1980s. Since then, he's acted in and produced dozens of movies -- and racked up millions of dollars in the process.
Kevin Costner’s Western ‘Horizon’ Adds Another Hollywood Star to Cast
Kevin Costner‘s Western saga is filling out its cast. Recently, the project added Isabelle Fuhrman to its list of Hollywood stars, along with Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campell Bower, and Luke Wilson. Costner’s “Horizon” is set to be four films released every three months. It’s produced through his Territory Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. and New Line. Additionally, this is the first film Costner has directed since 2003’s “Open Range.”
"The Shining" Twins Shared Pics Of Them Saying Goodbye To The Queen, And Here's What They Look Like Now
The Shining twins saying goodbye to the Queen definitely wasn't on my 2022 bingo card.
Cameron Diaz Gets Candid About Returning To Acting After Lengthy Hiatus
Cameron Diaz is opening up about returning to acting after eight years away from Hollywood. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Friday, Diaz talked about her role in director Seth Gordon's upcoming action-comedy Netflix film "Back in Action," in which she's set to star opposite Jamie Foxx.
Background Actors, Tell Us Your Wildest Stories From On Set
Working in the film industry is never not interesting, so please spill all the tea.
Khloé Kardashian Talked About Tristan Thompson's Cheating Amid The Birth Of Their Second Child
"Tristan and I are having another baby, and it's supposed to be a really exciting time, and it's just a different experience." Khloé Kardashian is finally opening up about her surrogacy journey with Tristan Thompson. She and Tristan had just conceived their second child, when what should have been...
13 Viral Fails From This Week That Have Me Cringing And/Or Obsessed
"I came across your profile and felt a dark energy revolving around you."
17 "Do Revenge" Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Amazing Soundtrack That Are Just So Cool
Do Revenge writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson wrote a lot of the songs she wanted to use into the script, and then it was up to music supervisor Rob Lowry to try to get them.
