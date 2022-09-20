ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Central Phoenix coffee shop serves up their take on the pumpkin spice latte

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thursday officially marked the start of fall, and while the big chains have been pumping out their pumpkin (and pumpkin spice) products earlier and earlier, it’s not quite the same until the first brisk, 90-degree air hits the Valley. Good Morning Arizona’s Gibby Parra ventured...
Patty T’s Jollof Rice

PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - “Jollof rice is the heartbeat of West Africa,” said Chef Patience Titcombe of Lasgidi Cafe. Darrell described it as a “roller coaster ride” of flavor. This recipe from Chef Patty, who was born in Nigeria, is as authentic as it gets.
It's that time of year! 20 fall events and festivals around the Valley

ARIZONA, USA — It's hard to believe, but fall is officially here!. Many communities around the Valley are welcoming the cooler weather by holding fall-inspired events. The first Oktoberfest was organized in celebration of the marriage of the Bavarian King Ludwig I in Munich, Germany, in 1810. This “volksfest” has continued on to this day and is brought to Fountain Hills each year.
Celebrate Fall Rail Festival at the Arizona Railway Museum

Train lovers, history buffs and people of all ages are invited to climb aboard and explore the glory days of local and long-distance travel on America’s railways during the Fall Rail Festival in Chandler. The celebration is on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Arizona Railway Museum, 330 E. Ryan Road. The free public event is hosted each year by volunteers of the museum, which is located on the southwest corner of Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.
Triple digit temperatures expected for the weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday everyone! Lots going on this weekend with an ASU game today and a Cardinals game Sunday. Let’s hope for a win! It is going to be a very toasty weekend if you’re planning to go to the games or spend the day outdoors. There is a little bit of lingering moisture that could fire up another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly in the higher terrain of southwest Arizona this evening.
What’s the history behind Mexican cuisine in the Valley? How much has it grown over the years?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Food is incredibly important to the Latino community, and over the years the options for Mexican food here in the Valley have grown. As a Phoenix chef explains, Mexican cuisine can differ depending on the region and state it comes from. “I’ve dedicated my entire adult career to the study of my culture through food,” said Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza. She opened up Barrio Café on 16th Street in 2002.
Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health code violations at Arizona restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Valley man thanks Phoenix firefighters for saving his life

Start the day with a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churro, then move up to a Hot Cheeto Chicken Burger. Bashas' celebrates 90 years by donating $50,000 to local non-profit. The Arizona grocer will present $50,000 to a deserving charity as part of its Community Choice Charity Challenge. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
Bashas’ celebrates 90 years by donating $50,000 to local non-profit

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As part of its 90th anniversary celebration, supermarket chain Bashas’ is donating $50,000 to a local non-profit. The recipient will be announced during a special event Friday morning in Tempe. The donation is part of the chain’s Community Choice Charity Challenge. Back in July, Bashas’...
Amethyst is the crown jewel of Crown Canyon in Paradise Valley

Amethyst is the crown jewel of Crown Canyon in Paradise Valley. This $30,600,000 property, located at 7265 N. 40th St., is situated above all other home sites. This 5-acre parcel awaits an architectural masterpiece to capture the most prolific views in the community. In-house architect Stratton Andrews has designed an 18,000-square-foot showcase home custom to this lot demonstrating the endless possibilities within this home site. The breathtaking Amethyst home site itself ignited the inspiration for this architectural masterpiece. The design flows with the topography allowing 270-degree views of the Valley, Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak, while immersing the homeowner in the natural beauty of the desert.
