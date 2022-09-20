PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday everyone! Lots going on this weekend with an ASU game today and a Cardinals game Sunday. Let’s hope for a win! It is going to be a very toasty weekend if you’re planning to go to the games or spend the day outdoors. There is a little bit of lingering moisture that could fire up another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly in the higher terrain of southwest Arizona this evening.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO