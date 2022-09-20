Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Here's why Arizona State should do whatever it takes to hire Deion SandersEugene AdamsTempe, AZ
Opinion: Kliff Kingsbury took defending his quarterback a little too farEugene AdamsGlendale, AZ
New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Central Phoenix coffee shop serves up their take on the pumpkin spice latte
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thursday officially marked the start of fall, and while the big chains have been pumping out their pumpkin (and pumpkin spice) products earlier and earlier, it’s not quite the same until the first brisk, 90-degree air hits the Valley. Good Morning Arizona’s Gibby Parra ventured...
Here's Where To Find The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best breakfast sandwich.
AZFamily
Patty T’s Jollof Rice
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - “Jollof rice is the heartbeat of West Africa,” said Chef Patience Titcombe of Lasgidi Cafe. Darrell described it as a “roller coaster ride” of flavor. This recipe from Chef Patty, who was born in Nigeria, is as authentic as it gets.
It's that time of year! 20 fall events and festivals around the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — It's hard to believe, but fall is officially here!. Many communities around the Valley are welcoming the cooler weather by holding fall-inspired events. The first Oktoberfest was organized in celebration of the marriage of the Bavarian King Ludwig I in Munich, Germany, in 1810. This “volksfest” has continued on to this day and is brought to Fountain Hills each year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These 3 metro Phoenix restaurants lauded by New York Times on 2022 list
PHOENIX – A diverse serving of four Arizona restaurants, including three in the Valley, had dining experts from The New York Times licking their chops this year. Bacanora and Kabob Grill N’ Go in Phoenix, Thaily’s in Chandler and Tito & Pep in Tucson landed on The Restaurant List 2022, which was published Monday.
LIST: 12 Phoenix area patio, outdoor restaurant spots to enjoy fall weather
Fall is officially here! Here’s a dozen Valley places to dine outside in the Valley and take advantage of the fall weather.
Arizona Fall Events You Won't Want To Miss This Season
Here's your guide to some fun Phoenix fall activities.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch Rob Schneider deliver laughs and chicken at Raising Cane’s drive-thru in Arizona
Rob Schneider took on a different kind of role during his latest appearance in Arizona. In his newest part, Schneider delivered laughs and chicken to delight fans and promote his film, “Daddy Daughter Trip,” in a surprise appearance at a Raising Cane’s in Phoenix on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to a news release from Raising Cane’s.
RELATED PEOPLE
SignalsAZ
Celebrate Fall Rail Festival at the Arizona Railway Museum
Train lovers, history buffs and people of all ages are invited to climb aboard and explore the glory days of local and long-distance travel on America’s railways during the Fall Rail Festival in Chandler. The celebration is on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Arizona Railway Museum, 330 E. Ryan Road. The free public event is hosted each year by volunteers of the museum, which is located on the southwest corner of Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.
AZFamily
Triple digit temperatures expected for the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday everyone! Lots going on this weekend with an ASU game today and a Cardinals game Sunday. Let’s hope for a win! It is going to be a very toasty weekend if you’re planning to go to the games or spend the day outdoors. There is a little bit of lingering moisture that could fire up another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly in the higher terrain of southwest Arizona this evening.
AZFamily
What’s the history behind Mexican cuisine in the Valley? How much has it grown over the years?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Food is incredibly important to the Latino community, and over the years the options for Mexican food here in the Valley have grown. As a Phoenix chef explains, Mexican cuisine can differ depending on the region and state it comes from. “I’ve dedicated my entire adult career to the study of my culture through food,” said Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza. She opened up Barrio Café on 16th Street in 2002.
AZFamily
Raw pork brains stored above garlic among health code violations at Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phoenix New Times
Two of the Valley's Best Coffee Shops Now Have Second Locations. Here's What To Know
Open 8 a.m. - 2p.m. daily. Provision Coffee started as the project of friends Dan Suh and Lawrence Jarvey in 2011. Over the years, it developed into an Arcadia-area cafe that sources coffee and tea from all over the world. With the help of its exceptional coffee, Provision steadily grew...
9 Arizona Eateries Land On Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots In The US'
Yelp released a list of the top 100 taco spots in the US.
AZFamily
Valley man thanks Phoenix firefighters for saving his life
Start the day with a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churro, then move up to a Hot Cheeto Chicken Burger. Bashas' celebrates 90 years by donating $50,000 to local non-profit. The Arizona grocer will present $50,000 to a deserving charity as part of its Community Choice Charity Challenge. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
AZFamily
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Bashas’ celebrates 90 years by donating $50,000 to local non-profit
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As part of its 90th anniversary celebration, supermarket chain Bashas’ is donating $50,000 to a local non-profit. The recipient will be announced during a special event Friday morning in Tempe. The donation is part of the chain’s Community Choice Charity Challenge. Back in July, Bashas’...
Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In Phoenix
According to Yelp, this is the best pizza place in the city.
citysuntimes.com
Amethyst is the crown jewel of Crown Canyon in Paradise Valley
Amethyst is the crown jewel of Crown Canyon in Paradise Valley. This $30,600,000 property, located at 7265 N. 40th St., is situated above all other home sites. This 5-acre parcel awaits an architectural masterpiece to capture the most prolific views in the community. In-house architect Stratton Andrews has designed an 18,000-square-foot showcase home custom to this lot demonstrating the endless possibilities within this home site. The breathtaking Amethyst home site itself ignited the inspiration for this architectural masterpiece. The design flows with the topography allowing 270-degree views of the Valley, Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak, while immersing the homeowner in the natural beauty of the desert.
Comments / 0