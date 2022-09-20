Read full article on original website
Defensive Points + MVP's: USC Trojans
Back by popular demand, the Defensive Points and MVP's is our weekly statistical look at the Oregon State Beavers weekly defensive performance. Each week we will also celebrate the top performers at each position. This week the Beavers took on one of the top offensive teams in the country in...
247Sports
Social Media Reaction: USC survives Oregon State's upset bid thanks to defensive stands
There were several ugly stretches, but USC provided just enough offense to support a stellar defensive effort and beat Oregon State 17-14 in Corvallis. Caleb Williams had arguably the worst game of his career, Jordan Addison did not even get a pass thrown his way until the second half, and at times it appeared that USC's offense is stuck in neutral against a stiff Oregon State secondary and ferociously loud home crowd.
‘Takeaways equal victory’: USC continues to force turnovers over at high rate
The question has been the same since USC’s season-opening victory against Rice. Can the Trojans seriously keep forcing turnovers at this rate?. USC opened its season with four takeaways against the Owls. Incredibly, the Trojans tied a program record with three “pick-sixes.”. Trojan fourth-year junior linebacker Ralen Goforth...
247Sports
Rapid Recap: No. 7 USC beats Oregon State 17-14 behind heroic Trojan defense
On a night when its vaunted offense was missing in action, USC’s defense proved it’s more than just along for the ride as their best performance of the season carried the still undefeated No. 7 Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) to a 17-14 win on Saturday night in Corvallis. Quarterback Caleb Williams was lost nearly from start to finish on his way to a 16-36 passing performance but he found Jordan Addison for game-winning 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 left in the game. USC’s fourth and final interception of Beaver quarterback Chase Nolan by Max Williams clinched the win for the Trojans.
Postgame Notes and Quotes: UCLA vs. Colorado
Here are some notable stats from UCLA's 45-17 win at Colorado as well as postgame quotes from head coach Chip Kelly and a few players. -- UCLA is now 13-5 all-time over Colorado. This was the Bruins first win in Boulder since 2014. -- With this win, UCLA has won...
247Sports
USC safety Anthony Beavers Jr. taking advantage of increased opportunity
Anthony Beavers Jr. was inspired by the moment. Three of USC's defensive leaders — Eric Gentry, Shane Lee and Tuli Tuipulotu — gathered the second-team defense for a pep talk. USC had called a timeout with the reserves facing a goal-to-go situation in the final minutes against Fresno State. Gentry, Lee and Tuipulotu had been removed from the game, but their night wasn't through. They wanted one more thing. They wanted the reserves to make a stop.
247Sports
