Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVC
18-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say an 18-year-old man showed up to a local emergency room with a gunshot wound Saturday night. Police say they got the call at 11:45 p.m. The location of the crime isn't known yet. Police say the man is expected to survive. The investigation...
WTVC
Pedestrian hit by car on Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday afternoon at the 5900 block of Shallowford Road. The Chattanooga Police Department responded at 12:31 p.m. to calls of a man lying unconscious on the side of the road. A preliminary report says when EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead.
WTVC
2 men injured while rock climbing on Mowbray Mountain Friday, says Hamilton Co. OEM
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men were injured while rock climbing on Mowbray Mountain Friday, Hamilton County OEM says. Several agencies responded to a high fall accident located on 354 Montlake Road at the base of the mountain:. One of the men, a 24-year-old, fell 30-40 feet and hit...
WTVC
Pedestrian struck on I-24 in Chattanooga on Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck at mile marker 179.6 on I-24 going Westbound on Saturday. The Chattanooga Police Department says they responded at 12:20 a.m. The preliminary report says they were notified that a male was walking in the roadway on the interstate. When police were attempting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVC
Snap Dragon Hemp: High-quality CBD for maximum relief and relaxation, Valley Vibes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Robert Scott from Snap Dragon Hemp is on the show to talk about high-quality CBD that you need for maximum relief and relaxation. And he talks about Valley Vibes, a music plus arts festival.
WTVC
Bloodanooga event next week at UTC with Blood Assurance
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Liz Culler talks about how Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving healthcare facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina. Currently, there are 15 fixed locations and 19 bloodmobiles to collect lifesaving blood products used by area patients. The mission...
WTVC
It's always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market! Fresh farm produce, art & crafts, live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage and the best food trucks in town. It’s the place to be every Sunday!. Stay connected with...
WTVC
8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival at Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kenyatta Ashford and Ricky Moore talk about the 8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival will take place in Chattanooga at the Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Also, take part in an intimate Whiskey Supper Experience in the Waterhouse Pavilion in Downtown Chattanooga. This intimate outdoor Whiskey Supper features award-winning Chef Ricky Moore. This curated dinner will feature whiskey pairings featuring Uncle Nearest Tennessee Whiskey. A percentage of proceeds benefits the Future Ready Institute at Brainerd High School.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTVC
Hamilton County Schools reviewing SRO procedures following East Ridge High arrest incident
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A viral arrest incident between an SRO and an East Ridge High School student has some asking if the way conflicts are handled in needs to change. Now, Hamilton County Schools said in a release that they will be reviewing their policies, procedures, and training concerning SRO's.
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Ryleigh Ledford
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 22nd, 2022 goes to Ryleigh Ledford. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WTVC
Road closed due to downed power lines in Dade County
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Hales Gap Road in Dade County is closed between Murphy Hollow Road and New Home Road, due to an accident that caused downed power lines. Trenton-Dade County Fire says it will be closed until at least 3:00 p.m. Sunday. We are working to learn more...
WTVC
Man charged in Dade County gas station shooting Thursday, sheriff's office says
DADE COUNTY, GA. — A man is facing charges in a Dade County gas station shooting that happened Thursday, the Dade County Sheriff's Office says. They say the shooting happened at the Mapco Gas Station on Deer Head Cove Road:. When deputies arrived, DCSO says both the shooter and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
Trooper, man wounded in gunfire exchange after traffic stop in Coffee County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that a THP trooper was shot during a traffic stop in Coffee County on Interstate 24 Thursday night. The TBI says that preliminary information shows that around 11 p.m. Thursday troopers with THP stopped a vehicle that was driving along I-24 West in Coffee County.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Sequatchie County vs. Bledsoe County
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Sequatchie County vs. Bledsoe County. This is a huge rivalry game and our Friday Night Rivals game this week.
WTVC
Star Power: 'Twin.Doctors.J' on TikTok and Instagram have joined CHI Memorial
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Jeremy Hogstrom and Dr. Jermaine Hogstrom talk about how they have joined CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates on Hixson Pike earlier this month. Chattanooga natives, they moved away for high school, moved back to attend UTC, where they received undergraduate degrees. While at UTC, they were student volunteers at CHI Memorial and were later hired as phlebotomists before entering medical school.
WTVC
East Ridge High School students protest arrest incident, McRae steps down as SRO
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Tyler McCrae's attorney says the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office approved his request to be removed from his SRO position and be placed back on patrol. EARLIER:. SRO Tyler McCrae's attorney says he isn't on administrative leave, but is requesting to switch back to patrol...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVC
3 injured in multi vehicle crash on Highway 127 in Bledsoe County Thursday
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — 3 people were injured in a multi vehicle crash on Highway 127 in Bledsoe County Thursday, THP says. The driver of a 2012 Harley Davidson MC was making a left turn from State Route 30 onto Highway 127 when he pulled into the path of a 2001 Mack dump-truck, THP says.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Austin East vs. Brainerd
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Austin East vs. Brainerd. Brainerd started the night 1-4, but have one of the top rated sophomores in the area, Martels Carter Jr.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Christian Academy of Knoxville vs. Chattanooga Christian School
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Christian Academy of Knoxville vs. Chattanooga Christian School.
WTVC
Miracle League of Chattanooga player shines on and off the diamond
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On this week's miracle moment, we meet Jordan Collins, whose family says her time on the diamond has helped her create life skills away from the game. It’s girl’s day for sisters Jenni Rose and Jordan Collins. They’re dipping chips in the salsa at...
Comments / 0