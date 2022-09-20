ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

18-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say an 18-year-old man showed up to a local emergency room with a gunshot wound Saturday night. Police say they got the call at 11:45 p.m. The location of the crime isn't known yet. Police say the man is expected to survive. The investigation...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pedestrian hit by car on Shallowford Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday afternoon at the 5900 block of Shallowford Road. The Chattanooga Police Department responded at 12:31 p.m. to calls of a man lying unconscious on the side of the road. A preliminary report says when EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pedestrian struck on I-24 in Chattanooga on Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck at mile marker 179.6 on I-24 going Westbound on Saturday. The Chattanooga Police Department says they responded at 12:20 a.m. The preliminary report says they were notified that a male was walking in the roadway on the interstate. When police were attempting...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Bloodanooga event next week at UTC with Blood Assurance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Liz Culler talks about how Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving healthcare facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina. Currently, there are 15 fixed locations and 19 bloodmobiles to collect lifesaving blood products used by area patients. The mission...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

It's always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market! Fresh farm produce, art & crafts, live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage and the best food trucks in town. It’s the place to be every Sunday!. Stay connected with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival at Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kenyatta Ashford and Ricky Moore talk about the 8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival will take place in Chattanooga at the Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Also, take part in an intimate Whiskey Supper Experience in the Waterhouse Pavilion in Downtown Chattanooga. This intimate outdoor Whiskey Supper features award-winning Chef Ricky Moore. This curated dinner will feature whiskey pairings featuring Uncle Nearest Tennessee Whiskey. A percentage of proceeds benefits the Future Ready Institute at Brainerd High School.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Ryleigh Ledford

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 22nd, 2022 goes to Ryleigh Ledford. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Road closed due to downed power lines in Dade County

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Hales Gap Road in Dade County is closed between Murphy Hollow Road and New Home Road, due to an accident that caused downed power lines. Trenton-Dade County Fire says it will be closed until at least 3:00 p.m. Sunday. We are working to learn more...
DADE COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Star Power: 'Twin.Doctors.J' on TikTok and Instagram have joined CHI Memorial

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Jeremy Hogstrom and Dr. Jermaine Hogstrom talk about how they have joined CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates on Hixson Pike earlier this month. Chattanooga natives, they moved away for high school, moved back to attend UTC, where they received undergraduate degrees. While at UTC, they were student volunteers at CHI Memorial and were later hired as phlebotomists before entering medical school.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
