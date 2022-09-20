ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
Investopedia

CFPB Study Outlines Need for "Buy Now, Pay Later" Rules

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is gearing up to place the same type of stringent protections it places on credit card companies on the "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) industry, following the release of a recent study on the practice. Officials said their findings revealed an exploding industry that not only had few consumer guardrails and helped normalize debt, but had also begun data harvesting and monetization efforts with little oversight.
CREDITS & LOANS
Investopedia

Resetting the Standards and Investing Principles for ESG

Welcome to the Green Investor, powered by Investopedia. I'm Caleb Silver, the Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia, and your guide and fellow traveler on our journey into what it means to be a green investor today, and where this investing theme is headed in the future. We're going to break format this week and get straight to a conversation on ESG from Investor Connection, an individual investor-focused event we hosted in partnership with Morningstar this week at our offices in New York City.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy