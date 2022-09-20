Read full article on original website
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - September 23, 2022: Rates surge again
Mortgage rates are back on a dramatic ascent, after retreating for just a single day. The 30-year average shot up more than two-tenths of a point Thursday, rising to its fifth 14-year high in just a week and a half. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance.
CFPB Study Outlines Need for "Buy Now, Pay Later" Rules
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is gearing up to place the same type of stringent protections it places on credit card companies on the "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) industry, following the release of a recent study on the practice. Officials said their findings revealed an exploding industry that not only had few consumer guardrails and helped normalize debt, but had also begun data harvesting and monetization efforts with little oversight.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has the cure to tame high inflation: A massive wave of Russian immigration
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, has an idea for fighting inflation. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of cooling the economy and taming inflation, which remained near a 40-year high in August at 8.3%. Their goal is to reduce demand...
Resetting the Standards and Investing Principles for ESG
Welcome to the Green Investor, powered by Investopedia. I'm Caleb Silver, the Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia, and your guide and fellow traveler on our journey into what it means to be a green investor today, and where this investing theme is headed in the future. We're going to break format this week and get straight to a conversation on ESG from Investor Connection, an individual investor-focused event we hosted in partnership with Morningstar this week at our offices in New York City.
