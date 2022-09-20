ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

National Jug Band Jubilee returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Jug Band Jubilee returned to Louisville on Saturday. The free, all-day festival took a two-year break because of the COVID pandemic, but returned on Saturday to the Brown-Forman Amphitheatre at Waterfront Park. People came from all over the country for the 16th year for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB's Keith Kaiser is now a grandpa

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congratulations are in order for WDRB's Keith Kaiser. Pictured with this story is Keith's first grandson, Malachi. Congratulations from all of your WDRB family, Keith!. Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jack Black visits Vernon Lanes bowling alley in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musician and actor Jack Black made a stop at the bowling alley this weekend. Vernon Lanes posted to its Facebook page about the visit from the celebrity Saturday. Black is in town with his band "Tenacious D" for Louder than Life festival. The band performed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Middletown Peddler's Mall hosts Outdoor Fall Kick-Off Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for something to do? The Middletown Peddler's Mall will host its Fall Kickoff Outdoor Festival on Sunday. From noon to 5 p.m., you'll be able to enjoy food trucks, giveaways, music, and so much more. In a post on Facebook organizers said you can also...
MIDDLETOWN, KY
Louisville, KY
Field, KY
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

'Alice in Wonderland' scavenger hunt takes over downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in downtown Louisville on Saturday afternoon may have thought they fell down the rabbit hole during a citywide "Alice in Wonderland" themed game. CluedUpp Games hosted a giant, escape-room style scavenger hunt for all ages across Louisville. Dozens of people wore costumes as they searched...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Online registration open for 29th annual 'Throo the Zoo' 5K this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The wildest 5K in Louisville is now open for registration. The 29th annual "Throo the Zoo" 5K run/walk will take place Nov. 12. Participants can race "throo" the Louisville Zoo alongside the animals. All participants will receive a free T-shirt, commemorative finisher medal and a ticket...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

I-71 South reopens 2 days ahead of schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy stretch of I-71 is back open after it was closed for construction. The stretch of I-71 South between I-265 and I-264 reopened at 5 a.m. Saturday. This is two days ahead of schedule. The closure was originally supposed to last until Monday morning. Early...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 25, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Green, central. Taylor and north central Adair Counties through 430 AM EDT/330 AM. CDT/... At 401 AM EDT/301 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong. thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Greensburg,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wdrb.com

Ground broken for new med center at sports and learning complex in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new medical center for underserved seniors in west Louisville could begin seeing patients as soon as next summer. The Louisville Urban League broke ground on the new medical building at its Sports and Learning Campus in west Louisville Saturday afternoon. It's part of a collaboration between the Urban League and CenterWell Senior Primary Care, a Louisville-based company that specializes in medical care focused on seniors, according to a news release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Zoo to receive $10 million to build new Kentucky Trails Habitat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is getting a multimillion-dollar boost. The Kentucky General Assembly announced Thursday that it's investing $10 million to help build the Kentucky Trails Habitat at the Zoo. The brand-new habitat will celebrate the wild and cultural heritage of Kentucky. It will feature large herds...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kiss, Alice Cooper headline Louder Than Life on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kiss, Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie are among the top acts rocking out at Louder Than Life in Louisville on Saturday. Tens of thousands visited the Highland Festival Grounds at the Expo Center to see some of the biggest names in rock 'n' roll perform at the weekend-long festival.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Topgolf aims to hire 500 employees ahead of fall opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf plans to hire 500 employees before it opens its first Kentucky location later this year near Oxmoor Center in Louisville. The available positions range from servers to cooks to managers, sales and golf instruction positions. "I think it's great for the local economy," said Gerard...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jailen Leavell - Reporter

Louisville native Jailen Leavell joined the WDRB team as a reporter in 2022. Before returning home, Jailen spent one year in the deep South as a reporter in Central Mississippi. While there, he jump-started his professional career with coverage of Hurricane Ida, the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade and the drinking water crisis that crippled the community.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
MADISON, IN

