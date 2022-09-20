Read full article on original website
BEAT OF HAWAII
Epic Malasada Failure Strikes Leonard’s Bakery
If you love Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu for its specialty creamy custard-filled malasadas as we do, you’re in for some bad news. Leonard’s just announced that “The boiler we use to make our creamy custard fillings is currently broken which means we are temporarily unable to serve our Malasada Puffs.
Search for missing swimmer off Waikiki continues
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple agencies responded to a report of a missing man off Waikiki Saturday afternoon. A 55-year-old man was last seen swimming 30 yards off Duke Kahanamoku Beach around 4:30 p.m. Multiple agencies searched on jet skis, by air and on land until the search was suspended around 6:20 p.m. The search will […]
KITV.com
Oktoberfest celebration comes to Hawaii September 24
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for some German-influenced fun, Oktoberfest is coming to Aloha Stadium this weekend!. The 21-and-over festival will be on Saturday, September 4th from 12-9 p.m.
Final touches to floats & lei for Aloha Floral Parade
Organizers call it the state's largest celebration of Hawaiian culture, and it wraps up this weekend with the Aloha Floral Parade.
KHON2
‘Alohilani Resort Guests Can Learn About Hawaii’s Marine Life at Its Oceanarium
Honolulu (KHON2) – ‘Alohilani Resort is home to a two-story, saltwater indoor Oceanarium with daily fish feeding offered to its resort guests. The 280,000-gallon oceanarium is home to a wide variety of native Hawaiian reef fish, making it one of Waikiki’s top attractions. “Our saltwater Oceanarium has...
hawaiinewsnow.com
E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
Ka Makana Ali‘i hosts food drive
Ka Makana Ali‘i is hosting a food drive today to help fight hunger in the community today.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen OTR: SWELL Restaurant and Pool Bar
SWELL Restaurant and Pool Bar at the ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach is an elevated dining experience that include local-inspired dishes. For this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road, Kelly Simek sat with General Manager Matt Grauso, Executive Chef Alexandre Petard, and Area Food & Beverage Director Chase Heu to talk more about the ʻAlohilani experience.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sidewalk and trees falling into ocean at popular Maui beach, prompting growing calls for action
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a very high tide Friday, a portion of the sidewalk and trees are falling into the ocean at Kaanapali Beach in an alarming situation residents say is long overdue for attention. Drone footage by Maui resident Tiare Lawrence illustrated the extent of the problem. “I’m just...
Ready to sell your Hawaii house? Tips to consider
Are you thinking it's time to sell your Hawaii home? Well, before you call up a realtor and put your house on the market you might have to do some behind-the-scenes work first.
Maui leads in gun-carry permits; other counties expect to issue soon
Within a month, hundreds of people in Hawaii could be carrying concealed guns. That's based on applications so far at each of Hawaii's four county police departments and each chief's timeline for approving them.
Haunted Drive-Through returning to Aloha Stadium
Habilitat will once again be holding their Haunted Drive-Through at Aloha Stadium bringing it back for the third year in a row.
Hawaii electricity prices: ‘Turn the lights off!’
Locals pay an average of 44 cents per kilowatt hour for electricity -- the highest in the country.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The state has poured $1B into Honolulu airport upgrades, but travelers aren’t impressed
HFD has not said how big the fire is or if any homes are threatened. Fishery council rebukes effort to expand Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Opponents say it would jeopardize smaller islands whose economies depend on fishing. Maui parents weigh in on controversial pedestrian crossing project in Kihei.
mauinow.com
Subtropical jet stream over Maui creates sun halo
Sailors know sun halos can mean bad weather, like a hurricane, is on its way. But today’s ring around the sun that was seen on Maui is a fair-weather halo created by the subtropical jet stream that brought high-altitude cirrus clouds, according to meteorologist Robert Ballard, Science and Operations Officer for the National Weather Service in Honolulu.
The Aloha Festivals Floral Parade Returns Tomorrow
It has been two years since the Aloha Festivals floral parade has been held, and the state is l looking forward to celebrating this treasured tradition once again in the community. This year’s theme is Aloha ʻĀina: Love of the Land, which emphasizes taking care of the land for future generations to enjoy. Kelly sat […]
KHON2
ʻAlohilani Resort Partners with Aloha Festivals 2022
This year, ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach is a parade sponsor of the Aloha Festivals! The celebration of Hawaiian heritage and culture aligns with ‘Alohilani’s foundational pillars, so it is the perfect partnership!. Matt Grauso, General Manager of ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, joined us with more on the...
Honu release, year of the limu celebration at Sea Life Park
In honor of the year of the Limu, Sea Life Park hosted festivities for keiki and family.
91 days out at sea, solo kayaker makes it to Hawaii
After 91 days and 9 hours out at sea alone, Cyril Derreumaux is checking an item off his long bucket list of adventures, one that he's been training for the past four years.
liveandletsfly.com
Review: United Club Honolulu (HNL)
The United Club in Honolulu is one of my favorites in the system, not so much because of the club itself, but because of the nostalgic memories of Hawaii associated with it. United Club Honolulu Review (HNL) Location + Access + Hours. The lounge is open daily from 5:30 AM...
