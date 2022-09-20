ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
BEAT OF HAWAII

Epic Malasada Failure Strikes Leonard’s Bakery

If you love Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu for its specialty creamy custard-filled malasadas as we do, you’re in for some bad news. Leonard’s just announced that “The boiler we use to make our creamy custard fillings is currently broken which means we are temporarily unable to serve our Malasada Puffs.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Search for missing swimmer off Waikiki continues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple agencies responded to a report of a missing man off Waikiki Saturday afternoon. A 55-year-old man was last seen swimming 30 yards off Duke Kahanamoku Beach around 4:30 p.m. Multiple agencies searched on jet skis, by air and on land until the search was suspended around 6:20 p.m. The search will […]
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
Honolulu, HI
Food & Drinks
hawaiinewsnow.com

E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen OTR: SWELL Restaurant and Pool Bar

SWELL Restaurant and Pool Bar at the ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach is an elevated dining experience that include local-inspired dishes. For this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road, Kelly Simek sat with General Manager Matt Grauso, Executive Chef Alexandre Petard, and Area Food & Beverage Director Chase Heu to talk more about the ʻAlohilani experience.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fresh Fruit#What To Do#Travel Info#Food Drink#Roselle Kumquat Green Tea#Mango Pomelo Sago#Hawaiian Telcom#Social Media Handles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mauinow.com

Subtropical jet stream over Maui creates sun halo

Sailors know sun halos can mean bad weather, like a hurricane, is on its way. But today’s ring around the sun that was seen on Maui is a fair-weather halo created by the subtropical jet stream that brought high-altitude cirrus clouds, according to meteorologist Robert Ballard, Science and Operations Officer for the National Weather Service in Honolulu.
ASTRONOMY
KHON2

The Aloha Festivals Floral Parade Returns Tomorrow

It has been two years since the Aloha Festivals floral parade has been held, and the state is l looking forward to celebrating this treasured tradition once again in the  community. This year’s theme is Aloha ʻĀina: Love of the Land, which emphasizes taking care of the land for future generations to enjoy. Kelly sat […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

ʻAlohilani Resort Partners with Aloha Festivals 2022

This year, ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach is a parade sponsor of the Aloha Festivals! The celebration of Hawaiian heritage and culture aligns with ‘Alohilani’s foundational pillars, so it is the perfect partnership!. Matt Grauso, General Manager of ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, joined us with more on the...
HONOLULU, HI
liveandletsfly.com

Review: United Club Honolulu (HNL)

The United Club in Honolulu is one of my favorites in the system, not so much because of the club itself, but because of the nostalgic memories of Hawaii associated with it. United Club Honolulu Review (HNL) Location + Access + Hours. The lounge is open daily from 5:30 AM...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy