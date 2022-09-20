Avalanche sign former No. 3 overall pick Alex Galchenyuk to PTO

Arizona Coyotes center Alex Galchenyuk. Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

It's not quite as big as signing Nathan MacKinnon to a massive eight-year extension, but the Colorado Avalanche are bringing another high draft pick to camp. Alex Galchenyuk will sign a PTO with the Avalanche according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Galchenyuk, 28, was the third overall pick in 2012 and would be joining his seventh NHL team should he earn a contract with Colorado. Last season he played with the Arizona Coyotes – his second stint with the club – scoring six goals and 21 points in 60 games. Once a 30-goal scorer with the Montreal Canadiens, Galchenyuk’s inconsistency and defensive struggles have left him scrambling for a job at this point in his career.

It’s not a lack of effort in this case, but things just haven’t clicked for Galchenyuk in the last several years. Given chances next to great talents like Evgeni Malkin and John Tavares, he hasn’t been able to produce at a high enough level to remain in a top-six role. With a limited defensive repertoire and little penalty-killing experience, a bottom-six role doesn’t seem to suit him well.

Still, there is skill and versatility in Galchenyuk, who can play center as long as his deployment is managed. In Colorado, perhaps he can find a home as a depth option that gets to play with talented teammates in offensive situations, and he can experience a nice bounce-back season. That is of course only if he earns an actual NHL contract, something that is far from guaranteed with a PTO.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the Avalanche have taken a player previously written off and given them new life in a limited role – just ask Stanley Cup champions Jack Johnson or Darren Helm – so perhaps they can work a little more magic with Galchenyuk this season.