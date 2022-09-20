ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche sign former No. 3 overall pick Alex Galchenyuk to PTO

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0srhTx_0i3NPyUx00
Arizona Coyotes center Alex Galchenyuk. Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

It's not quite as big as signing Nathan MacKinnon to a massive eight-year extension, but the Colorado Avalanche are bringing another high draft pick to camp. Alex Galchenyuk will sign a PTO with the Avalanche according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Galchenyuk, 28, was the third overall pick in 2012 and would be joining his seventh NHL team should he earn a contract with Colorado. Last season he played with the Arizona Coyotes – his second stint with the club – scoring six goals and 21 points in 60 games. Once a 30-goal scorer with the Montreal Canadiens, Galchenyuk’s inconsistency and defensive struggles have left him scrambling for a job at this point in his career.

It’s not a lack of effort in this case, but things just haven’t clicked for Galchenyuk in the last several years. Given chances next to great talents like Evgeni Malkin and John Tavares, he hasn’t been able to produce at a high enough level to remain in a top-six role. With a limited defensive repertoire and little penalty-killing experience, a bottom-six role doesn’t seem to suit him well.

Still, there is skill and versatility in Galchenyuk, who can play center as long as his deployment is managed. In Colorado, perhaps he can find a home as a depth option that gets to play with talented teammates in offensive situations, and he can experience a nice bounce-back season. That is of course only if he earns an actual NHL contract, something that is far from guaranteed with a PTO.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the Avalanche have taken a player previously written off and given them new life in a limited role – just ask Stanley Cup champions Jack Johnson or Darren Helm – so perhaps they can work a little more magic with Galchenyuk this season.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

A look at NHL's last 10 restricted free agents

And then there were ten. After Cayden Primeau inked his deal yesterday, there are now ten restricted free agents who have not yet signed contracts for next season. These players must be signed by Dec. 1, or they will not be eligible to play in the NHL at all. Jason...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL modifies major penalty review for 2022-23

There appears to be only one change to the NHL Rulebook for 2022-23, but it’s one that addresses some significant controversies from the past few seasons. According to a report from Scouting The Refs, referees will now be able to nullify a major penalty after a video review. The...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins announce training-camp roster

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins became one of the first NHL teams to announce their 2022-23 training-camp roster. A total of 57 players will attend Pittsburgh’s camp, made up of 30 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goalies. As always, it will be a long process to cut down the roster throughout the length of camp and preseason to get to their final 23-player opening night roster.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Oilers discussing three veteran players to add on minimum deal

The Edmonton Oilers added a quality AHL scorer in Justin Bailey to their organization, bringing him in on a PTO and an AHL deal. That doesn’t mean they’re done adding, though, and The Athletic’s Daniel Nugent-Bowman reports via a team source that the Oilers are considering adding a forward on a league-minimum deal, similar to the contract Ryan Murray recently signed. (subscription link) Per Nugent-Bowman, the Oilers are discussing three players: Zach Aston-Reese, Riley Nash, and Jake Virtanen.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Golden Knights' salary cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils sign former first-rounder Zach Senyshyn to PTO

The 2015 NHL Draft is one Boston Bruins fans would very much like to forget. Now, one of their three infamous first-round picks is joining his potential third NHL organization in a matter of months. Forward Zach Senyshyn Wednesday signed a PTO with the New Jersey Devils, the team announced.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Darren Helm
Person
John Tavares
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks sign veteran defenseman Danny DeKeyser to PTO

The Vancouver Canucks are bringing in some extra defensive depth, signing free agent Danny DeKeyser to a professional tryout. The veteran will attend training camp with the Canucks and try to earn an NHL contract. DeKeyser, 32, has spent his entire career to this point with the Detroit Red Wings,...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Who would be the best fit for a trade with Rangers prospect Nils Lundkvist?

With Rangers prospect Nils Lundkvist’s trade request now well-known, efforts continue to find the youngster a new home for the upcoming season. If the belief that he won’t attend training camp in New York holds true, that could be a trigger point for GM Chris Drury to avoid any distractions heading into camp while getting a chance to integrate whichever player or prospect they get for the rearguard at training camp.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

ESPN announces broadcast schedule for 2022-23 NHL season

The details are out for the second year of ESPN’s NHL coverage, with more than 100 exclusive games across their affiliated networks and more than 1,000 available online through ESPN+. The broadcast season begins on Tuesday, Oct. 11 with a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals when the Tampa Bay Lightning travel to take on the New York Rangers, before a Pacific Division battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pto#Stanley Cup
Pro Hockey Rumors

Taking a look at the unsettled NHL goaltender market

With training camps on the horizon, there are still some goaltending situations around the NHL that are unsettled. Accordingly, those teams may be planning on picking up a second goaltender on waivers during the preseason as Montreal did with Samuel Montembeault last season. With that in mind, let’s examine who might be looking for a goalie and which teams have a netminder that could be of interest.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Carey Price to be moved to long-term injured reserve

If you were wondering how exactly the Montreal Canadiens were able to fit Kirby Dach’s contract under the salary cap today, you weren’t alone. The deal seemingly put them over the 10% offseason cushion, with a team cap hit of more than $92.7M. Arpon Basu of The Athletic has the answer – Carey Price is going on long-term injured reserve early.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
Pro Hockey Rumors

Montreal Canadiens name Nick Suzuki captain

With Shea Weber’s career now over, and his contract traded away, the Montreal Canadiens were left without a captain. The team has remedied that situation today, by officially introducing Nick Suzuki as the 31st captain in franchise history. He will be joined by Brendan Gallagher and Joel Edmundson, who will serve as alternates this season.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon 'pretty close' on contract extension

One can only assume he means the average annual value will be at least $10M, though even that would be a discount for the Stanley Cup champion. MacKinnon, who just turned 27 two weeks ago, is headed into the final season of a seven-year, $44.1M contract signed in 2016 that has become one of the league’s biggest bargains. For $6.3M against the cap, the Avalanche have received a three-time Hart Trophy finalist, Lady Byng winner, and one of the most dominant two-way centers in the league.
DENVER, CO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kings re-sign Sean Durzi to two-year, $3.4M deal

With training camp just a few days away, the Los Angeles Kings finished up some pressing business. Sean Durzi signed a new two-year contract with the club that carries an average annual value of $1.7M. The restricted free agent did not have arbitration rights this season. Durzi, 23, burst onto...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Nashville Predators hire Nathan Gerbe

After missing all of last season following hip surgery, it appears as though Nathan Gerbe has decided to retire. The long-time NHL forward has been hired as a development coach by the Nashville Predators, who announced several hockey operations appointments today. Gerbe takes the place of Sebastien Bordeleau, who has...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy