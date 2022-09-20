Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting K-9 Deputy Brian France, while patrolling on the Cumberland Gap Parkway, noticed a vehicle weaving on the road. Deputy France pulled the vehicle over and during the stop he smelled marijuana and noticed a syringe and a crushed can with residue. During the investigation K-9 “Maverick” alerted to the presence of narcotics around the vehicle. Deputy France, along with other deputies and London Police officers that responded during the roadside investigation, found a large amount of suspected heroin, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and Xanax bars. The driver, 46-year-old Leronda Marin-Bernal and passenger, 34-year-old Dustin R. Smith, both of Mayfield, were arrested and charge with drug trafficking and other offenses. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO