westkentuckystar.com
Murray man gets stolen gun, drug charges in Graves County
A traffic stop Saturday led to the discovery of a stolen firearm and drug charges for a Murray man in Graves County. During the stop on KY 80 the deputy reportedly found a firearm in the possession of the driver, 37-year-old James P. Davis of Murray. A check of the...
wtloam.com
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Two Drug Arrests
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting K-9 Deputy Brian France, while patrolling on the Cumberland Gap Parkway, noticed a vehicle weaving on the road. Deputy France pulled the vehicle over and during the stop he smelled marijuana and noticed a syringe and a crushed can with residue. During the investigation K-9 “Maverick” alerted to the presence of narcotics around the vehicle. Deputy France, along with other deputies and London Police officers that responded during the roadside investigation, found a large amount of suspected heroin, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and Xanax bars. The driver, 46-year-old Leronda Marin-Bernal and passenger, 34-year-old Dustin R. Smith, both of Mayfield, were arrested and charge with drug trafficking and other offenses. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
clayconews.com
DRUG BUST-SEIZURE: Mayfield, Kentucky Duo charged in Laurel County after K-9 conducting a Free Air Search around Vehicle during Traffic Stop alerts on Narcotics
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:02 AM. The arrests occurred on West Cumberland Gap Parkway approximately 10 miles South of London after Deputy France observed a gray...
kbsi23.com
Wanted fugitive arrested on drug trafficking charges in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A wanted fugitive was arrested on drug charges in McCracken County. Allen S. Nesler, 50, of Calloway County was arrested on charges of no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to notify DOT of address change, theft of identity with another’s consent, criminal possession of a forged instrument 1st degree, giving officer false identifying information, criminal trespass 1st degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree > or = 2gs(Methamphetamine).
KFVS12
2 people arrested in connection with theft investigation in Reidland
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in connection with a theft investigation in western Kentucky. Steven M. Hays and Dawn A. Morgan, both from St. Louis, were served arrest warrants on Sept. 21 and taken into custody. Hays was arrested on theft charges, receiving stolen property and...
KFVS12
Victim, suspect identified in Cape Girardeau fatal shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has died and another has been charged in a shooting incident that took place Friday evening, September 23 in Cape Girardeau.. According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan, 57-year-old Robert L. Mannie, of St. Louis, died as a result of the shooting.
westkentuckystar.com
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office asking for help in hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Thursday, September 22 . The crash happened at approximately 12:20 p.m. in the area of Roy Lee Road and Old U.S. Highway 60. According...
westkentuckystar.com
Three Paducah residents jailed on drug charges
Two separate drug investigations in McCracken County last Thursday led to three arrests. Detectives stopped a vehicle on Lone Oak Road for an alleged traffic violation. Police said a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, which reportedly led to the discovery of meth and marijuana. The...
WTVQ
Paducah Police Department make 14 arrests after fentanyl trafficking investigation
PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fourteen people have been arrested, and a total of 23 indicted, after an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking by the Paducah Police Department. Paducah police say the investigation began in early 2021 after an increase in fentanyl and fentanyl overdoses was seen locally. One week...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lyon County correctional officer charged with third degree rape, troopers say
EDDYVILLE, KY — A Lyon County correctional officer has been arrested after the Kentucky State Police investigated accusations of sexual contact between her and an inmate. According to a Friday release, troopers received a tip that 38-year-old Trista Fox had sexual contact with an inmate. After investigating, troopers arrested Fox and charged her with 3rd degree Rape.
wpsdlocal6.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in Paducah hit and run, deputies looking for information
PADUCAH — A victim was flown to an out-of-state hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a hit and run accident, deputies say, and they're looking for help identifying the driver. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in the area of Roy Lee...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Arrested Following Foot Chase With Officers
A Union City man was taken into custody following a foot chase with police. Union City police reports said officers responded to an area near the 1500 block of East Church Street, where they observed 53 year old Keith Andrea Pettigrew. Reports said officers had knowledge that Pettigrew had an...
westkentuckystar.com
Two McCracken men face meth, other charges after searches
Two separate investigations last week led drug detectives to arrest two McCracken County residents. Authorities received several complaints of illegal drug activity at a home on Columbus Avenue last Monday. The sheriff's office said the homeowner, 61-year-old Ted Burtner, was found to be in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
KFVS12
Deadly shooting under investigation in Caruthersville
One dead, one charged after a shooting in Cape Girardeau. A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. 1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. One person was killed and another taken into...
foxwilmington.com
Woman Paralyzed by Classmate in 1997 Paducah School Shooting Speaks Out as Convicted Gunman Seeks Parole
In 1997, 14-year-old Michael Carneal opened fire inside his high school, killing three classmates in Paducah, Kentucky. Now 39, Carneal is seeking parole in what’s believed to be one of the first known instances of a school shooter possibly leaving prison. Missy Jenkins, one of five students wounded in...
Stolen laptop leads police to 150 pounds of marijuana in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — City of South Fulton police say they recovered more than 150 pounds of marijuana and more drugs and guns while looking for a stolen laptop. Atlanta police alerted police in South Fulton earlier this month that a laptop stolen in Atlanta had been tracked to address in South Fulton’s jurisdiction.
KFVS12
Charleston man sentenced on firearm charge
Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co. Current and former administrators in the Chaffee school district have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse. East Perry Community...
