Lincoln County Resident Arrested for Mail Theft and More
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Unit is currently investigating recent mail theft(s) that occurred around the first of August through approximately September 16, 2022. 34 year-old Cory Hardiman is currently in custody on a $200,000 bond. His charges include Forgery, Theft, Mail Theft, and Criminal Simulation. If...
23 Years Later; Shelbyville Man Remains Missing
It has been 23 years since the disappearance of Antonio Taylor, of Shelbyville. Antonio was only 21 years of age at the time of his disappearance. To this date, the family desperately seeks answers and closure. If you have information regarding his disappearance you are urged to call Det. Cody...
clayconews.com
TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting that left Trooper and Suspect Shot in Coffee County, Tennessee
Nashville, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that at the request of 14th Judicial District Attorney General Craig Northcott, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Coffee County. Preliminary information indicates that around 11:00 p.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol...
Update Shootout on I-24 in Coffee County; Two Injured including State Trooper
TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Coffee County. Preliminary information indicates that around 11:00 p.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stopped a vehicle traveling westbound on I-24 in Coffee County. At some point during that stop, the vehicle drove off. The driver fired shots from his vehicle, striking a THP patrol car. Spike strips were put down to stop the suspect vehicle driven by Darren Larrell Jackson age 30 of Plano Illinois.
radio7media.com
Officer Involved Shooting in Coffee County
AT THE REQUEST OF 14TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL CRAIG NORTHCOTT, TBI SPECIAL AGENTS ARE INVESTIGATING THE CIRCUMSTANCES LEADING TO AN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING THURSDAY NIGHT IN COFFEE COUNTY. PRELIMINARY INFORMATION INDICATES THAT AROUND 11:00 P.M., TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPERS STOPPED A VEHICLE TRAVELING WESTBOUND ON I-24 IN COFFEE COUNTY. AT SOME POINT DURING THAT STOP, THE VEHICLE DROVE OFF. THE DRIVER FIRED SHOTS FROM HIS VEHICLE, STRIKING A THP PATROL CAR. SPIKE STRIPS WERE PUT DOWN TO STOP THE SUSPECT VEHICLE. INITIAL INFORMATION FROM THE SCENE INDICATES THAT WHEN THE VEHICLE DID STOP, THE DRIVER GOT OUT AND FIRED A WEAPON, STRIKING A THP TROOPER. TROOPERS RETURNED FIRE, STRIKING THE SUBJECT. THE TROOPER WAS TRANSPORTED TO A NASHVILLE HOSPITAL AND THE SUBJECT TO A CHATTANOOGA HOSPITAL, WHERE EACH IS BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES. TBI AGENTS ARE WORKING TO INDEPENDENTLY DETERMINE THE SERIES OF EVENTS LEADING TO THE SHOOTING, INCLUDING COLLECTING EVIDENCE AND CONDUCTING INTERVIEWS. THROUGHOUT THE PROCESS, INVESTIGATIVE FINDINGS WILL BE SHARED WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR HIS FURTHER REVIEW AND CONSIDERATION. THE TBI ACTS SOLELY AS FACT-FINDERS IN ITS CASES AND DOES NOT DETERMINE WHETHER THE ACTIONS OF AN OFFICER WERE JUSTIFIED IN THESE TYPES OF MATTERS. THAT DECISION RESTS WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL REQUESTING TBI’S INVOLVEMENT.
THP trooper injured after shooting on I-24 in Coffee County
The incident happened in the westbound lanes near exit 117 around 11:00 p.m., according to online records from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
fox17.com
Trooper, man wounded in gunfire exchange after traffic stop in Coffee County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that a THP trooper was shot during a traffic stop in Coffee County on Interstate 24 Thursday night. The TBI says that preliminary information shows that around 11 p.m. Thursday troopers with THP stopped a vehicle that was driving along I-24 West in Coffee County.
Van crashes into Rutherford County gas station for the second time in one month
Employees at a gas station in Rutherford County are experiencing a case of déjà after a van crashed into the store for the second time this month.
wjle.com
Former County Landfill Employee Charged with Theft and Debit Card Fraud
A DeKalb County Landfill employee has been terminated and charged with theft and fraudulent use of a debit card for allegedly using a county government fuel card for personal use. The theft allegedly occurred multiple times from June 21, 2021 to September 11, 2022 totaling almost $3,000. 54-year-old Mark Randall...
wgnsradio.com
TBI Makes Arrest in Smithville Murder Case
DEKALB COUNTY – A joint investigation into the death of a 39-year-old Smithville woman has resulted in an arrest. The investigation included special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, officers with the Smithville Police Department, and the investigator with the Office of the 13th Judicial District General. Early...
WSMV
Murfreesboro Mayor honors officer whose act of kindness gained national attention
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro Police officer was honored Thursday night after he assisted an elderly woman who was walking down the side of a busy roadway with her walker on her way to her haircut. For MPD Officer Lance Hofmeister, it was a routine day until he noticed...
Mother believes children are still alive 10 years after their disappearance
For the past 10 years, Cheryl Daniel has wondered if the age progressed photos of her children, Chloie Leverette and Christopher "Gage" Daniel are accurate. She's confident she'll find out eventually, because she believes they're still alive.
Mother looks to transfer daughter after repeated bullying, assaults at La Vergne Lake Elementary
Amber Nabi says her daughter was assaulted Monday, but she wasn't notified until Wednesday.
Huntsville, Florence men among 5 federally indicted for fentanyl deaths
A Huntsville man and two others from Florence are among five recently indicted by a federal grand jury on fentanyl charges that resulted in death.
WAFF
Man in custody for robbery, firing weapon at Athens car wash
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday at 3:49 p.m. the Athens Police Department responded to a reported robbery at Wash N Shine car wash at 1214 US 31 South. Employees for the car wash reported that a man demanded money while displaying a handgun. The man then fired one round into the ground and left the area.
wgnsradio.com
18-Year Old Male Injured In Thursday House Fire
(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro Fire Marshal investigators are trying to determine why an 18-year old male was injured in a house fire on Roxbury Drive shortly before 3:00 o'clock Thursday (9/22/2022) afternoon. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns. His sister was not injured.
wjle.com
(UPDATED) Smithville Police Make Arrests in Greenbrook Park Vandalism
Smithville Police have made three arrests in a vandalism investigation at Greenbrook Park. Chief Mark Collins said 19-year-old Daisy Morales and 19-year-old Alex Diaz Vidal are each charged with vandalism over $1,000 and burglary. A juvenile was also involved and will be charged in a juvenile petition. Both Morales and Vidal have been released on their own recognizance and will appear in General Sessions Court on October 6.
Arrest made in Vandalism case in Franklin County
With the combined efforts of the Decherd, Winchester and Cowan Police Departments, charges are being filed against a suspect for multiple counts of vandalism. This is related to the spray-painted graffiti on buildings, bridges, underpasses, and other properties that have occurred recently in Decherd, Winchester, and Cowan that included the tag “Moses” in recent months.
WDEF
Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County
GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
Armed Robbery in Estill Springs
Estill Springs Police department is looking for the public’s help to identify an individual(s) (see the pictures above) they say was involved in a robbery. At approximately 10:40pm on Saturday (09/17/2022) the individual(s) entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you or anyone knows or...
