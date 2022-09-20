ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, TN

On Target News

Lincoln County Resident Arrested for Mail Theft and More

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Unit is currently investigating recent mail theft(s) that occurred around the first of August through approximately September 16, 2022. 34 year-old Cory Hardiman is currently in custody on a $200,000 bond. His charges include Forgery, Theft, Mail Theft, and Criminal Simulation. If...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

23 Years Later; Shelbyville Man Remains Missing

It has been 23 years since the disappearance of Antonio Taylor, of Shelbyville. Antonio was only 21 years of age at the time of his disappearance. To this date, the family desperately seeks answers and closure. If you have information regarding his disappearance you are urged to call Det. Cody...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
clayconews.com

TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting that left Trooper and Suspect Shot in Coffee County, Tennessee

Nashville, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that at the request of 14th Judicial District Attorney General Craig Northcott, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Coffee County. Preliminary information indicates that around 11:00 p.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Update Shootout on I-24 in Coffee County; Two Injured including State Trooper

TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Coffee County. Preliminary information indicates that around 11:00 p.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stopped a vehicle traveling westbound on I-24 in Coffee County. At some point during that stop, the vehicle drove off. The driver fired shots from his vehicle, striking a THP patrol car. Spike strips were put down to stop the suspect vehicle driven by Darren Larrell Jackson age 30 of Plano Illinois.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Officer Involved Shooting in Coffee County

AT THE REQUEST OF 14TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY GENERAL CRAIG NORTHCOTT, TBI SPECIAL AGENTS ARE INVESTIGATING THE CIRCUMSTANCES LEADING TO AN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING THURSDAY NIGHT IN COFFEE COUNTY. PRELIMINARY INFORMATION INDICATES THAT AROUND 11:00 P.M., TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPERS STOPPED A VEHICLE TRAVELING WESTBOUND ON I-24 IN COFFEE COUNTY. AT SOME POINT DURING THAT STOP, THE VEHICLE DROVE OFF. THE DRIVER FIRED SHOTS FROM HIS VEHICLE, STRIKING A THP PATROL CAR. SPIKE STRIPS WERE PUT DOWN TO STOP THE SUSPECT VEHICLE. INITIAL INFORMATION FROM THE SCENE INDICATES THAT WHEN THE VEHICLE DID STOP, THE DRIVER GOT OUT AND FIRED A WEAPON, STRIKING A THP TROOPER. TROOPERS RETURNED FIRE, STRIKING THE SUBJECT. THE TROOPER WAS TRANSPORTED TO A NASHVILLE HOSPITAL AND THE SUBJECT TO A CHATTANOOGA HOSPITAL, WHERE EACH IS BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

TBI Makes Arrest in Smithville Murder Case

DEKALB COUNTY – A joint investigation into the death of a 39-year-old Smithville woman has resulted in an arrest. The investigation included special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, officers with the Smithville Police Department, and the investigator with the Office of the 13th Judicial District General. Early...
SMITHVILLE, TN
WAFF

Man in custody for robbery, firing weapon at Athens car wash

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday at 3:49 p.m. the Athens Police Department responded to a reported robbery at Wash N Shine car wash at 1214 US 31 South. Employees for the car wash reported that a man demanded money while displaying a handgun. The man then fired one round into the ground and left the area.
ATHENS, AL
wgnsradio.com

18-Year Old Male Injured In Thursday House Fire

(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro Fire Marshal investigators are trying to determine why an 18-year old male was injured in a house fire on Roxbury Drive shortly before 3:00 o'clock Thursday (9/22/2022) afternoon. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns. His sister was not injured.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wjle.com

(UPDATED) Smithville Police Make Arrests in Greenbrook Park Vandalism

Smithville Police have made three arrests in a vandalism investigation at Greenbrook Park. Chief Mark Collins said 19-year-old Daisy Morales and 19-year-old Alex Diaz Vidal are each charged with vandalism over $1,000 and burglary. A juvenile was also involved and will be charged in a juvenile petition. Both Morales and Vidal have been released on their own recognizance and will appear in General Sessions Court on October 6.
SMITHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Arrest made in Vandalism case in Franklin County

With the combined efforts of the Decherd, Winchester and Cowan Police Departments, charges are being filed against a suspect for multiple counts of vandalism. This is related to the spray-painted graffiti on buildings, bridges, underpasses, and other properties that have occurred recently in Decherd, Winchester, and Cowan that included the tag “Moses” in recent months.
WINCHESTER, TN
WDEF

Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County

GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
On Target News

Armed Robbery in Estill Springs

Estill Springs Police department is looking for the public’s help to identify an individual(s) (see the pictures above) they say was involved in a robbery. At approximately 10:40pm on Saturday (09/17/2022) the individual(s) entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you or anyone knows or...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
