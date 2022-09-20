ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
On Target News

Lincoln County Resident Arrested for Mail Theft and More

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Unit is currently investigating recent mail theft(s) that occurred around the first of August through approximately September 16, 2022. 34 year-old Cory Hardiman is currently in custody on a $200,000 bond. His charges include Forgery, Theft, Mail Theft, and Criminal Simulation. If...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

23 Years Later; Shelbyville Man Remains Missing

It has been 23 years since the disappearance of Antonio Taylor, of Shelbyville. Antonio was only 21 years of age at the time of his disappearance. To this date, the family desperately seeks answers and closure. If you have information regarding his disappearance you are urged to call Det. Cody...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
On Target News

Update Shootout on I-24 in Coffee County; Two Injured including State Trooper

TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Coffee County. Preliminary information indicates that around 11:00 p.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stopped a vehicle traveling westbound on I-24 in Coffee County. At some point during that stop, the vehicle drove off. The driver fired shots from his vehicle, striking a THP patrol car. Spike strips were put down to stop the suspect vehicle driven by Darren Larrell Jackson age 30 of Plano Illinois.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Jury finds Manchester Father Guilty of Lesser Charges in the Death of His Baby

Gavin Clark of Manchester was found guilty of lesser charges on Friday. He was accused of killing his five-week-old baby and was facing two counts of felony murder. His baby Noah was just five weeks old when he died in 2020. During the trial, Clark calmly walked the jurors through his account of the incident in the morning hours of January 2020, saying he tripped on a toy and dropped the baby down the stairs at a Manchester apartment.
MANCHESTER, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bedford County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Bedford County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
On Target News

More Vandalism in Franklin County

On September 19, 2022, a report was filed about an incident of vandalism that occurred at 938 Dinah Shore Boulevard on September 16. If anyone knows the identity of the individual in the picture above, please contact Detective Brian Wilder with the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840 or Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO (4636).
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Arrest made in Vandalism case in Franklin County

With the combined efforts of the Decherd, Winchester and Cowan Police Departments, charges are being filed against a suspect for multiple counts of vandalism. This is related to the spray-painted graffiti on buildings, bridges, underpasses, and other properties that have occurred recently in Decherd, Winchester, and Cowan that included the tag “Moses” in recent months.
WINCHESTER, TN
On Target News

Armed Robbery in Estill Springs

Estill Springs Police department is looking for the public’s help to identify an individual(s) (see the pictures above) they say was involved in a robbery. At approximately 10:40pm on Saturday (09/17/2022) the individual(s) entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you or anyone knows or...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
On Target News

Deputy Involved Shooting in Grundy County

At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County on Wednesday night. Preliminary information indicates that, at approximately 10:00 p.m., deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the...
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Local News#Violent Crime#Radio Tv#The Public Information#The Coffee Co#Sheriff S Dept
On Target News

Tullahoma Invites the public to National Night Out

The Tullahoma Police Department invites you to their National Night Out to celebrate First Responders, Community Partners, and Residents working together to make Tullahoma safer. National Night Out promotes community partnerships to make safer neighborhoods and more caring places to live. The overall goal of Tullahoma Police to enhance the...
TULLAHOMA, TN
On Target News

Storage Unit Thefts in Winchester

The Winchester Police Department is investigating some burglaries of storage units that have occurred in the past week. The vehicle above was allegedly used in connection to the burglaries. If you know the identity of the individual that the vehicle may belong to please contact Detective Ryan Fuller at 931-967-3840. You may also report anonymously to Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO (4636).
WINCHESTER, TN
On Target News

UPDATE! Homicide Suspect Captured in Cowan, TN

Quentin Nathaniel Stacey, a Franklin County man from the Holders Cove area was shot and killed early Monday morning. While still clinging to life, Stacey was transported to Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Winchester where he was later pronounced deceased. Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Samuel Davidson told On Target News...
COWAN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Investigation
On Target News

Veterans and Citizens Honored at VFW All-American Celebration

VFW Post 10904 in Manchester hosted its All-American Celebration to recognize those who have helped the Post to earn the VFW National title of “All-American Post” for the fourth year. The All-American award is given to those Posts who provide the best services to their community and are considered the “Best of the Best” in their work on projects, programs, events and care of veterans and their families.
MANCHESTER, TN
On Target News

Thursday morning Crash Destroys Unity Medical Center Sign and Pickup

A violent crash took place on Thursday morning around 4:30 AM on Interstate Drive in Manchester. According to Manchester Police, the male driver of a king cab pickup hauling a long utility trailer (approximately 20 feet in length) went off the roadway. The truck traveled through the deep ditch in front of Unity Medical Center and collided with their large sign.
MANCHESTER, TN
On Target News

University of the South Sorority Suspended over Accusations of Hazing

A sorority at The University of the South in Sewanee, TN has been suspended over accusations of hazing and “humiliating treatment” of new members. Theta Kappa Phi, or TKP, was suspended “for at least one year” over an incident that happened on the university’s Shake Day earlier this year, according to the university’s Greek life website.
SEWANEE, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Police needs Your Help

The Tullahoma Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a person interest. They say he was involved in an incident that occurred on 09/06/2022 at a local business. Call Det. Karl Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 Ext. 112 or email kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov with any information. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced...
TULLAHOMA, TN
On Target News

Escapee Captured in Cannon County

On Sunday, 36-year-old Devin Anthony Young escaped custody while being placed under arrest in Cannon County. On Monday afternoon, Devin Young was located, arrested and transported to Cannon County Jail. Young was wanted for felony possession of meth, theft under a thousand, violation of probation, and resisting arrest. One of...
CANNON COUNTY, TN
On Target News

On Target News

Manchester, TN
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennessee

 https://ontargetnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy