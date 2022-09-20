Read full article on original website
Related
Lincoln County Resident Arrested for Mail Theft and More
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Unit is currently investigating recent mail theft(s) that occurred around the first of August through approximately September 16, 2022. 34 year-old Cory Hardiman is currently in custody on a $200,000 bond. His charges include Forgery, Theft, Mail Theft, and Criminal Simulation. If...
23 Years Later; Shelbyville Man Remains Missing
It has been 23 years since the disappearance of Antonio Taylor, of Shelbyville. Antonio was only 21 years of age at the time of his disappearance. To this date, the family desperately seeks answers and closure. If you have information regarding his disappearance you are urged to call Det. Cody...
Update Shootout on I-24 in Coffee County; Two Injured including State Trooper
TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Coffee County. Preliminary information indicates that around 11:00 p.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stopped a vehicle traveling westbound on I-24 in Coffee County. At some point during that stop, the vehicle drove off. The driver fired shots from his vehicle, striking a THP patrol car. Spike strips were put down to stop the suspect vehicle driven by Darren Larrell Jackson age 30 of Plano Illinois.
Jury finds Manchester Father Guilty of Lesser Charges in the Death of His Baby
Gavin Clark of Manchester was found guilty of lesser charges on Friday. He was accused of killing his five-week-old baby and was facing two counts of felony murder. His baby Noah was just five weeks old when he died in 2020. During the trial, Clark calmly walked the jurors through his account of the incident in the morning hours of January 2020, saying he tripped on a toy and dropped the baby down the stairs at a Manchester apartment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More Vandalism in Franklin County
On September 19, 2022, a report was filed about an incident of vandalism that occurred at 938 Dinah Shore Boulevard on September 16. If anyone knows the identity of the individual in the picture above, please contact Detective Brian Wilder with the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840 or Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO (4636).
Arrest made in Vandalism case in Franklin County
With the combined efforts of the Decherd, Winchester and Cowan Police Departments, charges are being filed against a suspect for multiple counts of vandalism. This is related to the spray-painted graffiti on buildings, bridges, underpasses, and other properties that have occurred recently in Decherd, Winchester, and Cowan that included the tag “Moses” in recent months.
Armed Robbery in Estill Springs
Estill Springs Police department is looking for the public’s help to identify an individual(s) (see the pictures above) they say was involved in a robbery. At approximately 10:40pm on Saturday (09/17/2022) the individual(s) entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you or anyone knows or...
Deputy Involved Shooting in Grundy County
At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County on Wednesday night. Preliminary information indicates that, at approximately 10:00 p.m., deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tullahoma Invites the public to National Night Out
The Tullahoma Police Department invites you to their National Night Out to celebrate First Responders, Community Partners, and Residents working together to make Tullahoma safer. National Night Out promotes community partnerships to make safer neighborhoods and more caring places to live. The overall goal of Tullahoma Police to enhance the...
Tullahoma Pastor Resigns after Allegations of an Inappropriate Relationship
Christian Watts the pastor of Life Change Church in Tullahoma has come under scrutiny after an article was published by the Tennessean. On Target News received a tip earlier in the week via Facebook concerning a situation with the pastor. Watts resigned from the Tullahoma church after allegations were made...
Storage Unit Thefts in Winchester
The Winchester Police Department is investigating some burglaries of storage units that have occurred in the past week. The vehicle above was allegedly used in connection to the burglaries. If you know the identity of the individual that the vehicle may belong to please contact Detective Ryan Fuller at 931-967-3840. You may also report anonymously to Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO (4636).
UPDATE! Homicide Suspect Captured in Cowan, TN
Quentin Nathaniel Stacey, a Franklin County man from the Holders Cove area was shot and killed early Monday morning. While still clinging to life, Stacey was transported to Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Winchester where he was later pronounced deceased. Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Samuel Davidson told On Target News...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Veterans and Citizens Honored at VFW All-American Celebration
VFW Post 10904 in Manchester hosted its All-American Celebration to recognize those who have helped the Post to earn the VFW National title of “All-American Post” for the fourth year. The All-American award is given to those Posts who provide the best services to their community and are considered the “Best of the Best” in their work on projects, programs, events and care of veterans and their families.
Columbia Man Charged with Arson in Franklin County
A 24-year-old Justis Dakota Archey from Columbia has been charged with aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and vandalism in Franklin County. He is accused of burning a home at 118 AEDC Lakeview Road. Apparently, the man was involved in a domestic dispute and then forced his way into the home and...
Thursday morning Crash Destroys Unity Medical Center Sign and Pickup
A violent crash took place on Thursday morning around 4:30 AM on Interstate Drive in Manchester. According to Manchester Police, the male driver of a king cab pickup hauling a long utility trailer (approximately 20 feet in length) went off the roadway. The truck traveled through the deep ditch in front of Unity Medical Center and collided with their large sign.
University of the South Sorority Suspended over Accusations of Hazing
A sorority at The University of the South in Sewanee, TN has been suspended over accusations of hazing and “humiliating treatment” of new members. Theta Kappa Phi, or TKP, was suspended “for at least one year” over an incident that happened on the university’s Shake Day earlier this year, according to the university’s Greek life website.
Tullahoma Police needs Your Help
The Tullahoma Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a person interest. They say he was involved in an incident that occurred on 09/06/2022 at a local business. Call Det. Karl Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 Ext. 112 or email kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov with any information. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced...
Former McMinnville Police appears in court on Domestic Assault Charge
31-year-old Chris Odom appeared in Warren County General Sessions Court Tuesday of a charge of domestic assault that took place in April of this year. Odom’s case was continued until November 1. Odom was arrested in August for a criminal incident involving a woman he was in a domestic...
Escapee Captured in Cannon County
On Sunday, 36-year-old Devin Anthony Young escaped custody while being placed under arrest in Cannon County. On Monday afternoon, Devin Young was located, arrested and transported to Cannon County Jail. Young was wanted for felony possession of meth, theft under a thousand, violation of probation, and resisting arrest. One of...
On Target News
Manchester, TN
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennesseehttps://ontargetnews.com/
Comments / 0