Gavin Clark of Manchester was found guilty of lesser charges on Friday. He was accused of killing his five-week-old baby and was facing two counts of felony murder. His baby Noah was just five weeks old when he died in 2020. During the trial, Clark calmly walked the jurors through his account of the incident in the morning hours of January 2020, saying he tripped on a toy and dropped the baby down the stairs at a Manchester apartment.

MANCHESTER, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO