ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

How The Fall Equinox Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign, Because Autumn 2022 Is Finally Here

By Roya Backlund
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 1 day ago

Say goodbye to the record-breaking heat of summer, because autumn is here to cool things down and give you a sense of direction. There’s an endless list of reasons to look forward to how the fall equinox 2022 will affect your zodiac sign . Not only is autumn a season filled with plush sweaters, rainy days, pumpkin spice lattes and ever-expanding piles of books, it’s also a time to embrace balance and beauty in your every day life.

Hold up—what is the fall equinox anyway? You probably know it’s considered the first day of fall , but what does it actually mean? Well, the fall equinox is a time in which the day is just as long as the night. The root of the word “equinox” comes from the Latin words “aequus”—which means equal—and “nox”—which means night. An equinox can only take place twice per year (once on the first day of spring and once on the first day of fall). At this point of your annual journey across the zodiac, you’re encouraged to embrace a spiritual reset. While the spring equinox often symbolizes a new beginning in your life, the fall equinox represents a new beginning in your relationships. You’ve established the “I”, now where is the “we”? After all, autumn is known as “cuffing season” for a reason.

It’s also important to remember that the fall equinox is also the moment in which the sun enters Libra, the cardinal air sign of harmony and diplomacy. And when Libra season is underway, it has a tendency of making us want to pull back our energy, practice mindfulness and embrace a stronger sense of balance in our lives. And because everyone’s lives are all so intertwined with each other’s, much of finding that balance rests on your ability to establish a true connection with someone . Allow the fall equinox to remind you to listen to and respect someone else’s perspective.

Here’s what you can expect from this year’s fall equinox, according to your sun and/or rising sign :

How The Fall Equinox Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Aries

The fall equinox is always a powerful turning point for you, Aries. After all, this is when the sun enters your seventh house of partnerships, shining a light on the people of importance in your life. As the seasons begin to shift, you may find yourself thinking more about the relationship dynamics that guide your life. Celebrate the fall equinox by strengthening your connection to the people who matter to you. Even if you’re struggling to see eye-to-eye, keep in mind that relationships are designed to change you. By working through whatever has transpired, you’re also learning how to change yourself.

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For September 2022

Taurus

As you embrace the fall equinox, you may find yourself wanting to get more organized, Taurus. As the sun enters your sixth house of rituals and routines, it’s encouraging you to reconnect with the pleasure of fully indulging in the present moment. With so much on your mind, it’s important to reconnect with the self-care regimens that bring you back to yourself. And by planning our your day and resisting the urge to reschedule your “me” time, you’re also nurturing yourself. If you’ve fallen off that horse, it’s time to climb your way back on top, because you’re ready to get back into your groove.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For September 2022

Gemini

It’s time to reconnect with all the things you love about fall the most, Gemini. After all, the fall equinox always kickstarts one of the most lively and passionate periods of your yearly journey. As the sun enters your fifth house of fun, romance and pleasure, the only thing on your mind is doing what makes you feel good! Although you have every reason to indulge, let’s not forget that this is also a powerful opportunity to embrace your creativity and tap into the artistic forces surging inside you. Don’t forget to tend to your inner child, because they’re here to help you color outside the lines.

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For September 2022

Cancer

No one’s feeling cozier during the fall equinox than you do, Cancer. As the sun sends warmth to your fourth house of home and family, the fall equinox represents a shift in your priorities. Instead of feeling motivated by success on a public scale, you’re feeling the need to nurture your personal life even more. As autumn begins to creep in, you’ll be comforted by decorating your house with candles, baking pumpkin pies and watching your favorite movies with your closest loved ones. Sometimes, the greatest things that life has to offer are the simplest things. And if your home doesn’t comfort you, it’s time to do something that brings you back to your center.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For September 2022

Leo

As the heat continues to peter out, you may feel like you’re slowly waking up and shaking off the sleepy summer vibes. When the fall equinox takes place, it will represent a rejuvenating shift that will awaken your senses and tap into your curiosity. As the sun enters your third house of communication, the fall equinox is not only encouraging you to socialize and reconnect with close friends, but it’s also inspiring you to ask questions and learn more about whatever is currently intriguing you. Lean into the part of you that wants to expand your intellect, because your brain is embracing a power boost.

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For September 2022

Virgo

The moment the fall equinox takes place is also the moment that Virgo season comes to an end. And although you’re bidding farewell to your solar return, you’re also embracing a new phase of your life that’s just as exciting. The fall equinox is always symbolic of the moment the sun enters your second house of money and stability, which means that not only are you in the mood to splurge on all the latest fall products, but you’re also in the mood to set yourself up for longterm success! Now is a beautiful time to start setting goals and laying down the groundwork for financial independence and a life that’s filled with the luxuries you desire.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For September 2022

Libra

No one feels more motivated and empowered by the fall equinox than you do, Libra. After all, this is also the beginning of Libra season! As the sun dances into your first house of the self, you may find yourself feeling more confident, energized and alive in your skin. Now that your solar return is underway, now’s the time to think about who you are, who you’ve been and who you’re going to become. However, instead of being overly critical of yourself and pressuring a square peg to fit into a round hole, spend time honoring everything that you are (imperfections and all). This fall equinox is not about becoming someone you’re not, but about being someone you can respect.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For September 2022

Scorpio

You always feel the fall equinox on a deep and spiritual level, Scorpio. After all, this is when the sun slumbers in your 12th house of subconscious forces, bringing you healing on the most intrinsic level. As the fall equinox descends upon your world, your dreams may become more vivid and you may find yourself taking in some major spiritual downloads. If you feel sleepier, more emotional and more lazy around this time, that’s only because you’re processing some major internal healing. Why not facilitate that healing by giving yourself the time and space to adjust to this inner transformation? Get grounded by journaling, meditating, napping and simply indulging in some well-deserved alone time.

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For September 2022

Sagittarius

You may find your whole perspective changing around the fall equinox. As you dive into team endeavors, you may find yourself thinking with a “we” mentality instead of an “I” mentality. Because the sun is entering your 11th house of community and social connection, you’re harnessing your charisma to evoke positive change that ripples out into the rest of the world. And because the 11th house also rules over hopes and dreams, you have every reason to make a wish during the fall equinox. After all, you’re tapping into the great beyond and strengthening your connection with your ultimate vision.

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For September 2022

Capricorn

Now that summer is coming to an end, you’re not here to play; you’re here to get sh*t done. When the fall equinox takes place, it also announces the moment the sun enters your 10th house of career and publicity, inspiring you to make waves in the news and show off all the exciting new accomplishments you’ve made lately. If you’re not feeling super proud of your work, this is an opportunity to take charge over your professional life and start making changes that inspire you to give it you’re all. And because you’re often your own worst critic, there’s a good chance the rest of the world is thrilled with your results.

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For September 2022

Aquarius

Go out and explore, because autumn is calling you into the great unknown. As the fall equinox brings a seasonal shift, it will encourage you to create new memories, learn new things and visit new places. Prepare to see everything with a more open mind, as you’re taking a step back and seeing the big picture. Take a breath of fresh air and remember that you are surrounded by opportunities to leave your mark on the world. Everywhere around you contains possibilities. As the sun enters your ninth house of philosophy, wisdom and adventure, you’re learning the true meaning of “carpe diem”.

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For September 2022

Pisces

Not only is it the fall equinox, but it’s also the beginning of spooky season, and no one’s feeling the mystical spirit of autumn more than you. As the sun slides into your eighth house of darkness and taboo, you’re feeling pulled towards a deeper and more complex understanding of the world around you. If you’re suddenly feeling curious about morbid topics and interested in pushing the envelop, blame it on fall! However, the eighth house is also about intimacy and joint finances, making this equinox a powerful turning point for your relationships. It’s time to set boundaries start building up the trust it takes to open up to someone.

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For September 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMvPf_0i3NNeRt00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Both Hot & Cold, So Get Ready For Temperatures To Shift

The planets are turning up the heat in your love horoscope for the week of September 12 to September 18, but temperatures could easily run cold when we least expect it! After all, the timing may feel somewhat off in your relationships, which may be developing into downright  disappointment as the week progresses. Remember—this is only temporary! Still, if you’re currently in the thick of some relationship trouble, knowing it will eventually pass doesn’t make it any easier. Not only is Mercury officially retrograde, but Venus in critical Virgo will also square off with Mars in temperamental Gemini on September 16,...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Month Of September, Because They’re Rediscovering Their Superpower

If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of September 2022, then you’re in luck. After all, the upcoming astro forecast is filled with ups and downs, which means you’re finding a way to look on the bright side! It’s Virgo season, which is encouraging you to make lemons out of lemonade. I mean, isn’t that exactly what a Virgo would do? Although this is a great time to get organized and plan ahead, this year’s Virgo season is turning things up a notch. After all, Mercury will station retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job

As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Nox#September Equinox#Autumn#Downloads#Latin
NYLON

The 2022 Fall Equinox Signals A Moment of Renewal

Fall is upon us; there’s pumpkin spice in the air and people have stopped getting married every weekend. But it’s not just the weather, outfits, and palettes that have shifted, it’s the stars. The Fall Equinox is happening this week on Sept. 22 — a time when the planets make physical the changes we’ve been feeling: a sense of slowing down, of cooler days, and darker nights.
ASTRONOMY
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: September 18 to 23, 2022

Libra season begins on the 22nd bringing some beauty and balance to what has been a slightly chaotic September. Happy birthday to our witty, gracious and (sometimes) perfectionist Libras like Hilary Duff, Usher and Gwen Stefani. The moon is waning this week so energy might be lower than usual. With...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’

Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
StyleCaster

Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin

Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Christopher Meloni’s Wife Also Works in Hollywood—Here’s the Sweet Story of How They Met

Since his rise to fame as Detective Elliot Stabler in the Law & Order franchise, fans have wondered about who Christopher Meloni‘s wife Doris Sherman Williams is and how they met before he became one of the most successful stars on television. Meloni made his debut as Detective Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. The show followed Stabler and his partner, Detective Olivia Benson, as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

Christopher Meloni Has 2 Children—Meet His Family Off the Set of ‘Law & Order’

He may be known as Detective Elliot Stabler to Law & Order fans, but Christopher Meloni‘s kids just know him as dad. Meloni, who shares two children with his wife Sherman Williams, made his debut as Detective Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0+ Buy Now The show followed Stabler and his partner, Detective Olivia Benson, as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons until he left in May 2011. However,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

King Charles Might ‘Exile’ Harry & Meghan—Here’s Why They’re ‘Unimportant’ & a ‘Threat’ to His Throne

Unwelcoming his son. King Charles is reportedly exiling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A source close to the new reigning monarch told the Daily Beast about the future plans of what the King wants to do with his son and his daughter-in-law. The source referred to the abdication of Edward VIII being a precedent to why King Charles would exile his son. “The royals handled the abdication crisis by exiling Edward which meant he and Wallis ultimately came to seem like unimportant, misguided, disloyal, and even treacherous individuals to almost the entirety of the British people. It was a masterful operation...
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

September 2022’s New Moon In Libra Will Refresh Your Life

The upcoming new moon in Libra is extra potent astrology. Find out how to make the most of it. Do you feel that? The slight chill in the air, the sense of renewal? Despite what the Big School Industrial Complex may want the masses to believe, fall officially kicks off on September 22 at 9:04 p.m. EST, signaling an equinox as well as the start of Libra season. Shortly following the shift in time, the sky goes dark for the Libra new moon on September 25 at 5:55 a.m. EST. It’s a potent astrology — find out how to make it the most of it, below.
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

Leo—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Set Yourself Free From What Has Held You Back

You’re making so many memories this month, and even though your Leo horoscope for September 2022 is full of ups and downs, might feel like a breath of fresh air after your hectic solar return! However, that doesn’t mean it will be a smooth ride, as Mercury is opposing Jupiter in your ninth house of spontaneity and adventure on September 2. You can expect unpredictable shifts to take place, but if you’re willing to go with the flow, you might discover so many beautiful truths in unexpected places. When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, however, you may start feeling more...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water

Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You To Let It Go, Because Not Everything Is In Your Control

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of September 19 to 25 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you

To get your moon sign, plug in your date, time, and city of birth into Astro.com’s birth chart generator. Aries moons are known for their impulsive behavior, says Aliza Kellyof Allure. Coupled with their need for excitement or victory, they’re always looking for a spontaneous adventure, which can be easy to satiate since they’re famous for knowing what they want. However, they are also known to have a shorter fuse, but the good news is that they get over it as quickly as the feeling comes. Aries moons work well with air suns.
FOOD & DRINKS
Cleopatra Jade

This Week's Horoscope Forecast August 22nd 28th, 2022

This week, Uranus enters Retrograde, pushing us to analyze if our comfort zones are an issue. The Sun moves into Virgo, which may help us focus on improving our quality of life. Additionally, Mercury enters its Pre-Shadow Retrograde before moving into Libra, illuminating the areas where we need to work on communicating in a balanced manner.
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

64K+
Followers
4K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy