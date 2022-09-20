Rihanna is set to tackle the halftime show for Super Bowl 57, which will be played on Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and aired on Fox. The NFL made the announcement on Sunday afternoon, tweeting a photo of the recording artist’s hand holding up a football, with the caption, “Let’s GO.” (See below.) Rihanna in turn appears speechless, RTing the NFL’s image and only adding the non-comment “.” Previously, Rihanna rejected the NFL’s offer for her to perform during the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show, saying she made the decision in solidarity with former San Francisco 49er...

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 20 MINUTES AGO