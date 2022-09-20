Read full article on original website
Shred and Recycle Your Personal Documents in October, Free of Charge
Union County residents can bring their personal documents and sensitive papers to two free, secure shredding events in October, sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners. After October, Union County’s paper shredding program will be on winter hiatus. The series of events will resume again next spring.
Union County Board of Elections announces full list of polling places and ballot drop box locations for the 2022 General Election
New Locations of Fanwood & Roselle Drop Boxes Announced. Union County Board of Elections Administrator Nicole DiRado informs voters that the polling place list and drop box locations for the 2022 General Election are available on the UCBOE website at www.ucnj.org/ucboe. The 2022 General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8.
