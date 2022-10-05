Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 23 Sep 2022 09:08:15 -0400: Greenways at Address: Wake Forest NC, USA. Back on august 9th I opened up ticket 12973242 about this issue. It was closed only indicating that the town would keep an eye out for this issue. We are concerned as the wood keeps piling up and did see a beaver in the area. We even have video that we would be glad to share with the town. Hoping there can be a resolution so the water does not continue to backup on the Sanford creek.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO