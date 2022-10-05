Read full article on original website
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Greenways – Fri, 23 Sep 2022 09:08:15 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 23 Sep 2022 09:08:15 -0400: Greenways at Address: Wake Forest NC, USA. Back on august 9th I opened up ticket 12973242 about this issue. It was closed only indicating that the town would keep an eye out for this issue. We are concerned as the wood keeps piling up and did see a beaver in the area. We even have video that we would be glad to share with the town. Hoping there can be a resolution so the water does not continue to backup on the Sanford creek.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Broken Curb or Sidewalk – Fri, 23 Sep 2022 09:02:51 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 23 Sep 2022 09:02:51 -0400: Broken Curb or Sidewalk at Address: 409 N Main St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Uneven sidewalk. The crack/unevenness of the sidewalk seems to be getting worse at this one spot. Thank you for your attentiveness!. For more information...
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Vehicle Parking Issue – Wed, 21 Sep 2022 17:02:59 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 21 Sep 2022 17:02:59 -0400: Vehicle Parking Issue at Address: 1520 Main Divide Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Cars continually parking across sidewalk forcing pedestrians to walk in the road. Isn’t blocking a sidewalk against city ordinances?. For more information or to...
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property – Thu, 22 Sep 2022 05:45:57 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 22 Sep 2022 05:45:57 -0400: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property at Address: 701 Elizabeth Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. A concern for health, this resident continues to not cut the back yard which leads to rodents, snakes, etc. It should not be allowed in a residental neighborhood where homes are so close together. I see there has been no update on actions on the previous request as there use to be.
wfncnews.com
Lillian Lipsky Anna – Obituary
Lillian Anna Lipsky, 92, of Wake Forest, passed away Tuesday afternoon September 20, 2022 at Cadence Assisted Living. She was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Harry and Margaret Spedden. Mrs. Lipsky enjoyed her volunteer service at the North Carolina Museum of Natural History after relocating to North Carolina,...
wfncnews.com
Sandra Wood Gail – Obituary
Sandra Brown Wood, 75, of Rolesville passed away on Thursday morning, September 22, 2022. She was born in Wake County the daughter of the late Effie Hicks Brown and Charles Kenneth Brown and was preceded in death by her husband Frederick “Freddie” Wood. She was retired from the State of North Carolina.
wfncnews.com
Cheryl Thompson Lucinda – Obituary
Cheryl Lucinda Thompson, 78, of Raleigh passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 after a long illness. Cheryl was born in Hagerstown, Maryland to the late Sparky and Ida (Sheppard) Tewalt. She was educated in Maryland and enjoyed her life raising her children at home. Cheryl was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was passionate about gardening and was a talented seamstress.
