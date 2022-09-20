ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia will maintain contact with U.N. about grain export deal -Tass

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia will maintain contact with the United Nations about a deal to export grain from Ukrainian ports, but says concrete results are needed, Tass news agency cited a senior official as saying on Friday. It also cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying Russia had...
