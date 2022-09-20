Read full article on original website
Dana White Warned Ali Abdelaziz And Forrest Griffin To Stop Sparring
UFC president Dana White has sent out a warning to some of his friends and colleagues. As president of the UFC, Dana White has seen many fighters come and go. He has been around the sport of mixed martial arts for a long time and was there in the beginning when the sport was still young. As the head of such a big fight organization, White has a duty to the fighters he employs to keep them safe. In 2015 the UFC brought in the services of the U.S Anti-Doping Agency to make sure the fighters were not taking performance-enhancing drugs. More recently the UFC has teamed up with different clinics in the U.S to study the effects of trauma on the brain.
mmanews.com
Nate Diaz Snaps On ‘Fat Motherf—er’ Daniel Cormier; DC Responds
It looks like Nate Diaz is scoring one more knockout before he leaves the UFC, albeit a virtual one. Diaz fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279, after one of the most bizarre and wild fight weeks of all time. Initially scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev, he would end up instead facing Tony Ferguson on 24 hours’ notice, following a string of altercations and weight misses that led to a reshuffling of the event.
Yoel Romero warns Anderson Silva not to go toe to toe vs. Jake Paul: 'This young man could hurt him'
Yoel Romero has a close eye on the upcoming boxing match between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul. The former UFC middleweight title challenger and current Bellator contender is picking Silva to beat Paul in their eight-round bout scheduled for Oct. 29 in Phoenix. But despite siding with Silva, Romero (14-6 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) does acknowledge that Paul is not out of the race in this one.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Fight fans savage ‘garbage’ UFC Vegas 61 poster — ‘Worst poster of the year’
There’s no UFC event this weekend, but that doesn’t mean the fight world is holding its collective breathe for UFC Vegas 61 next Saturday (Oct. 1, 2022). Headlined by a Strawweight contest between Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan, there are definitely some quality fights mixed throughout the card, but it’s not a terribly high-profile event.
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg dismisses potential UFC comeback: ‘That chapter is closed’
Cris Cyborg is leaving the door open for a return to mixed martial arts (MMA) ahead of her professional boxing debut this weekend, but don’t ever expect the combat legend to step foot inside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Octagon ever again. Cyborg, who is widely considered one...
MMAmania.com
Daniel Rodriguez makes quick turnaround, battles Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 62
Streaking UFC welterweight up-and-comer Daniel Rodriguez will make a quick turnaround to battle longtime 170-pound veteran Neil Magny as part of upcoming UFC Vegas 62 event on ESPN+, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 29, 2022 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas. That’s according to a report from MMA...
MMAmania.com
UFC President Dana White’s bucket list revealed: $1,000,000 black jack
More than most any main stream sport, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has aligned itself with gambling. The betting odds are prominently displayed on the official graphics, and it wouldn’t be a night of UFC fights without Jon Anik sneaking in mentions of prop bets, parlays, or huge gambles. Fighters...
MMAmania.com
Khamzat makes huge announcement on Twitter, UFC fans lose their minds
Is Khamzat Chimaev moving back up to middleweight?. Despite being ranked No. 3 in the world at 170 pounds, “Borz” was unable to make weight for his Nate Diaz headliner at the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) card earlier this month in Las Vegas and as a result, was demoted to a catchweight co-main event opposite Kevin Holland.
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier wants Nate Diaz to ‘relax’ after ‘fat motherf—er’ comments
Daniel Cormier can’t catch a break. It seems like every time the former UFC champ-champ opens his mouth, he offends somebody. Whether it’s during his on-air commentary for UFC pay-per-views and Fight Nights, or on his DC & RC show on ESPN+, fighters just can’t seem to handle the heat Cormier is serving up.
