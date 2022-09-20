ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cigar News: Meerapfel Cigar Begins Shipping Richard Master Blend Double Robusto

Meerapfel Cigar has announced it is shipping its inaugural release, the “Richard” Master Blend in the Double Robusto size. The Master Blend series pays homage to the generations in President Jeremiah Meerapfel’s family’s rich tobacco history. In this case, the Richard pays homage to company President Jeremiah Meerapfel’s father Richard, who established the Meerapfel family as the premier broker of Cameroon tobacco worldwide. At the same time, the brand is intended to reach a new level of ultra-premium luxury cigar that Meerapfel describes as “UberLuxury.”
Cigar News: Casa Cuevas Sangre Nueva to Get Official Launch in Miami

Casa Cuevas Cigars has announced the official launch event for “Sangre Nueva” will take place at Empire Social Lounge Downtown Dadeland on Saturday October 1st at 7:30PM. Empire Social Lounge Downtown Dadeland is located at 8955 Dadeland Blvd D107, Miami, FL 33156. Luis Cuevas Jr. and son Alec Cuevas, who blended the Sangre Nueva, will be in attendance.
Cigar News: Southern Draw Adds Manzanita Lancero

As it has done the past couple of years, Southern Draw Cigars has used the fall season to announce its new products. This week the company made a series of line extension announcements, one of which is a lancero size to its Manzanita line. The Manzanita Lancero will make its debut to the Cigora exclusive cigar community, and then will be made available to Southern Draw retailers in October 2022.
