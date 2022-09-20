As it has done the past couple of years, Southern Draw Cigars has used the fall season to announce its new products. This week the company made a series of line extension announcements, one of which is a lancero size to its Manzanita line. The Manzanita Lancero will make its debut to the Cigora exclusive cigar community, and then will be made available to Southern Draw retailers in October 2022.

