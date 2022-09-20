NF HOPE CONCERT RETURNS TO THE SMITH CENTER FOR The 12th ANNUAL EVENT AT MYRON’s. 2022 Brings Variety of Performers to the Stage to Raise Awareness for Neurofibromatosis. Celebrating 12 years of fundraising and fantastic performances by top performers, the NF Hope Concert returns to the stage! Las Vegas’ most celebrated performers and entertainment-loving philanthropists will again join forces against neurofibromatosis at the 12th Annual NF Hope Concert. NF Hope Concert founders Jeff Leibow, formerly of “Jersey Boys,” and his wife Melody, are bringing the concert back to the prestigious Myron’s at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday Oct. 23. The lobby opens at noon for silent auction viewing, with the entertainment portion of the afternoon beginning at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased by visiting www.thesmithcenter.com/nfhope. For people who wish to watch the event from the comfort of home or outside of Nevada, livestream tickets are also available for the performance beginning Oct. 3. The NF Hope Concert benefits Neurofibromatosis Network, an organization dedicated to families and individuals suffering from Neurofibromatosis (NF).

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO