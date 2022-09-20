ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas To Host Reggae Rise Up Pre-Party Aloha Unplugged, Thursday, Oct. 6

(Photos Courtesy of Emporium Arcade Bar) EMPORIUM ARCADE BAR LAS VEGAS TO HOST REGGAE RISE UP PRE-PARTY. Emporium Arcade Bar Las Vegas, the lively bar known for its curated selection of local craft brews, imaginative cocktails, classic arcade games and colorful artistic ambiance, invites guests to Aloha Unplugged, a Reggae Rise Up pre-party. The evening hosted by DJ Sistah T will include live island reggae music as well as special performances by Joseph Soul of NBC’s hit TV show “The Voice,” DJ PRYME TYME and Desert Sound.
Skye Canyon Hosts Chalktoberfest: Chalk Art Competition and Fall Festival – Sat. Oct. 22, 2022

Skye Canyon Hosts Chalktoberfest: Sixth Annual Juried Chalk Art Competition and Fall Festival – Saturday, October 22, 2022. Skye Canyon will celebrate art, autumn, and inspiration during its sixth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalktoberfest, a festival welcoming the fall season featuring a chalk art contest, art fair, games and inflatables, and pumpkin patch, set for Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Skye Canyon Park (10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Dr.) from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
Las Vegas surrealist artist, Chris Elliman, voted winner of Park West Gallery’s second annual Made in Vegas art competition

LAS VEGAS SURREALIST ARTIST, CHRIS ELLIMAN, VOTED WINNER OF PARK WEST GALLERY’S SECOND ANNUAL MADE IN VEGAS ART COMPETITION. Chris Elliman will now be offered a year-long contract with the world’s largest art dealer and the opportunity to display his work inside the Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery on the Las Vegas Strip.
12th Annual NF Hope Concert Returns to Myron’s at The Smith Center on Oct. 23

NF HOPE CONCERT RETURNS TO THE SMITH CENTER FOR The 12th ANNUAL EVENT AT MYRON’s. 2022 Brings Variety of Performers to the Stage to Raise Awareness for Neurofibromatosis. Celebrating 12 years of fundraising and fantastic performances by top performers, the NF Hope Concert returns to the stage! Las Vegas’ most celebrated performers and entertainment-loving philanthropists will again join forces against neurofibromatosis at the 12th Annual NF Hope Concert. NF Hope Concert founders Jeff Leibow, formerly of “Jersey Boys,” and his wife Melody, are bringing the concert back to the prestigious Myron’s at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday Oct. 23. The lobby opens at noon for silent auction viewing, with the entertainment portion of the afternoon beginning at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased by visiting www.thesmithcenter.com/nfhope. For people who wish to watch the event from the comfort of home or outside of Nevada, livestream tickets are also available for the performance beginning Oct. 3. The NF Hope Concert benefits Neurofibromatosis Network, an organization dedicated to families and individuals suffering from Neurofibromatosis (NF).
