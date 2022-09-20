Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
092322-ryan-melton
JOHNSTON — Ryan Melton differs from many of his fellow Democrats on ethanol policy. He embraced Iowa landowners’ opposition to proposed carbon capture pipelines sooner than his fellow Democrats.
Corydon Times-Republican
Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge
Catherine Forkpa, a former caregiver at Bondurant's Courtyard Estates at Hawthrone Crossing, is charged with second-degree in the death of a resident at the assisted living center. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch. Photos by Polk County Jail and Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to...
Comments / 0