U.S. Politics

US News and World Report

Iran Denounces U.S. Support for 'Rioters'

DUBAI (Reuters) - U.S. support for "rioters" is contrary to Washington's diplomatic stance towards Iran, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying by the semi-official ISNA news agency on Sunday. "Peaceful protest is the right of every nation. However, the U.S. involvement in Iran's affairs and support to 'rioters'...
PROTESTS
State
Washington State
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Receives U.S. Air Defence System

(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defence systems from the United States. It was the first acknowledgment that Ukraine had received the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), long sought by Kyiv and whose shipment was approved by Washington late last month.
MILITARY
Person
Elon Musk
US News and World Report

Explainer-When EU Embargo Comes, Where Will Russia Sell Its Crude Oil?

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has ramped up oil shipments to Asia since Europe imposed sweeping sanctions, but still needs to re-route over a quarter of its crude exports away from Europe - or about 1.3 million barrels per day - when a full oil embargo hits in December. Russia exports around 20 million tonnes of crude per month - roughly five million barrels per day (bpd) - via several routes, including the Druzhba pipeline to Europe and others to Asia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

In Moldova's Capital, Thousands Call for Government's Resignation

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Several thousand people protested in Moldova's capital on Sunday to demand the resignation of the country's pro-Western government amid mounting anger over spiralling natural gas prices and inflation. The small east European nation, sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, has seen political tensions rise in recent months as...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Iran's Guards Launch Artillery Attack on Militants in Iraqi Kurdistan

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched an artillery attack on Iranian militant opposition bases in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq on Saturday, Iranian state television reported. "Headquarters of anti-Iranian terrorists" based in northern Iraq were targeted by the Guards, state TV said, in reference to Kurdish rebel groups based...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

French MPs Want Inquiry Into Alleged Russian Party Financing

PARIS (Reuters) - Members of the French National Assembly said on Saturday they had asked the president of the lower house of the country's parliament to set up an investigation committee to look into alleged Russian financing of political parties. In a letter to Yael Braun-Pivet, shown to reporters, MPs...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Pressing Priority in Ukraine Is to Facilitate Peace Talks, China Says

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -China supports all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of the "crisis" in Ukraine, its foreign minister Wang Yi told the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, adding that the pressing priority was to facilitate peace talks. "The fundamental solution is to address the legitimate security concerns...
WORLD
US News and World Report

China EV Maker Leapmotor Set to Raise $800 Million in Hong Kong IPO

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology is set to raise $800 million by pricing its shares at HK$48 ($6.12) each in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. While that is less than the $1.03...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Japan to Drop COVID Restrictions, Ease Entry for Tourists

FRIDAY, Sept. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Japan announced plans Thursday to relax tight COVID travel restrictions, making it easier for tourists to return to the country. Independent tourists can begin traveling to Japan on Oct. 11. Some tour groups had already been allowed. The country will also end a cap on tourist numbers, as well as pandemic-era visa requirements, according to the Associated Press.
WORLD
US News and World Report

GM to Invest $760 Million to Shift Ohio Plant to EV-Part Production

TOLEDO, Ohio/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Friday it will invest $760 million at its Toledo, Ohio factory to build drive units for electric trucks, the automaker's first U.S. powertrain facility repurposed for EV-related production. Th largest U.S. automaker currently builds GM’s six-speed, eight-speed and 10-speed rear-wheel drive...
TOLEDO, OH
US News and World Report

Muslim Clerics Warn Uzbeks Against Joining Russia-Ukraine War

TASHKENT (Reuters) - Uzbekistan's top religious authority urged Uzbeks on Friday not to get involved in the conflict in Ukraine, saying that doing so was against the Islamic faith, after Russia offered fast-track citizenship to foreigners those who join its army. The Muslim Board said members of some "terrorist organisations"...
RELIGION
US News and World Report

Africa Air Traffic Control Strike Grounds Flights Across Region

DAKAR (Reuters) -An air traffic control strike grounded flights in and out of West and Central Africa on Friday, causing chaos for passengers travelling to Europe, the United States and inside the continent. Staff at the Agency for Aerial Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA), which regulates air traffic...
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Professor, NASA Researcher Pleads Guilty in China Ties Case

HOUSTON (AP) — A NASA researcher and Texas A&M University professor pleaded guilty to charges related to hiding his ties to a university created by the Chinese government while accepting federal grant money. Zhengdong Cheng pleaded guilty to two counts — violation of NASA regulations and falsifying official documents...
HOUSTON, TX

