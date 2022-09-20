Read full article on original website
Panthers stifle Saints for first win of season
The Carolina Panthers let their defense do most of the work, including a touchdown for defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr.,
Jake's Takes | Colts Get Improbable Win Over Chiefs
The Colts pulled off a huge upset victory over the Chiefs on Sunday, winning their home opener 20-17.
Bears beat Texans with buzzer-beating field goal
Cairo Santos kicked a game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired, and Khalil Herbert rushed for 157 yards and two
