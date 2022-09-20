Read full article on original website
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Sept. 25-Oct. 1)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Five Questions with Alexa Jaquez: David Crockett student who received academic honor
Davy Crockett High School student Alexa Jaquez was recently recognized for her academic achievement by receiving an honor from the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program, which will offer her more opportunities as she looks toward her academic future. After much hard work, Alexa Jaquez, a Jonesborough native and senior...
Used hypodermic syringes found during Riverview clean-up
KINGSPORT — Whenever neighborhood trash is picked up by volunteers in the Riverview Community twice a year, all the warning signs are there: “Make sure to wear your gloves.” “Always use your grabbers to pick up the trash.” The most important warning? “Be extremely careful if you see drug paraphernalia on the ground. ... Alert any team leaders near you and handle with extreme care.”
This week at Kingsport Public Library (Sept. 25-Oct. 1)
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library. Visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar.
Steele Creek Park’s Annual Wildlife Weekend set for Oct. 7-8
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Plants and pollinators will be the focus of the 25th annual Wildlife Weekend, a fun and educational event that allows nature lovers to explore the diverse plant and animal species available within Steele Creek Park. Sponsored by Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Friends...
Thank you Kingsport BMA for supporting the library
I was extremely pleased to read that the majority of the Kingsport BMA would like to use remaining Recovery Act funds for renovations at the Kingsport Public Library. Public libraries have always sought to be the hub of any town — small or large — by providing free services to all. As libraries have changed — particularly in the digital age — their services have expanded dramatically, and our library is no exception. Libraries are not just books anymore, and the staff of our library has done an outstanding job of diversifying library services.
Students learn about conservation in two-day camp
More than 500 students from the Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County school systems recently participated in the Keep Kingsport Beautiful Conservation Camp. Sharon Hayes, director of Keep Kingsport Beautiful, said the camp, held at the Eastman Recreation Area, helped students learn about several environmental topics through a variety of partners.
Local Heroes: 911 Dispatch
The Washington County 911 dispatchers service over 133,000 individuals in the area, answering an average of 610 calls a day. These include on average 380 calls to 911 and dispatch calls for the Johnson City Police Department, Johnson City Fire Department, Washington County Fire Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Overmountain Men will cross the Watauga today at 2 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON — The annual crossing of the Watauga River by historical re-enactors who are depicting Overmountain Men will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. The event commemorates the crossing of the river on Sept. 25, 1780, by 400 Virginia militiamen who rode in...
New $4 million boat ramp coming to Johnson County
MOUNTAIN CITY — A new boat $4 million boat ramp is coming to the Sink Mountain section of Johnson County. Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter announced the project after he met Thursday with officials from the Tennessee Forest Service, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Valley Authority to view the site and plans for the new boat ramp at Sink Mountain.
Spreading the word
Clyde Swiger was spotted recently changing the weekly message on the sign outside of Christ Fellowship Bible Church, 501 W. Highland Road, Johnson City. Swiger is a member of the church and Chad Hooks serves as pastor.
Overmountain Men once again gathering at Sycamore Shoals
ELIZABETHTON — The annual re-enactment of the gathering of the Overmountain Men is taking place this weekend at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. This event has been taking place before the start of the American Bicentennial. In 1975, three boy scouts were among those who completed the first re-enactment of the Overmountain march (approximately 214 miles in one direction) from Elizabethton to Kings Mountain, S.C. They were met there by then Vice-President Nelson Rockefeller at Kings Mountain National Military Park.
Lies have consequences
No matter how small or "white" the lie there is always a cost. Recently, the Times News published an article concerning the lockdown of six Kingsport schools. The lockdown was based on a lie or false narrative as some prefer to call the lack of truth. The schools had to...
Ghosts and ghouls descend on downtown Jonesborough
Jonesborough’s Halloween Haunts & Happenings returns Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. Trick-or-treating takes place throughout downtown Jonesborough. There will also be games, activities and contests. Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters will be at the Christopher Taylor Cabin provided by JRT Experiences. Attendees can take...
Replacement housing project for Sevier Center residents enters next phase with HUD
Johnson City — A $31 million project to construct new housing for the residents of the John Sevier Center in downtown Johnson City is entering its next phase, though it will be some time before physical work at the South Roan Street location begins. The Johnson City Development Authority’s...
It’s early voting time, Virginia
WISE — Beat the Nov. 8 rush at the polls and vote early. Early voting has started across Virginia for the 2022 congressional, General Assembly and local elections, according to Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins and Norton Registrar Gwyn Carlton, and voters have two immediate options to cast their ballots before Election Day.
'Reveal before we can heal' – Wise County Remembrance project unveils lynching story marker
KENT JUNCTION — Almost 102 years ago, 25-year-old Dave Hurst was executed without trial by a lynch mob between Norton and Appalachia. On Saturday, about 40 people gathered to unveil a memorial to that day along Kent Junction Road in Wise County.
Boswell asks for new attorney; expert testifies child died of asphyxia
BLOUNTVILLE — A judge ruled on Friday that Megan Boswell could not replace her current defense attorney, and a medical expert told the court that Boswell’s 15-month-old child, Evelyn, died of asphyxia and was found upside down in a trash can. Boswell, charged with murder in the death...
Storyteller Beth Horner brings personal tales and traditional stories to Jonesborough stage
When storyteller Beth Horner took over her father's two farms in rural Missouri, she had no idea she'd have a brush with the Brazilian mafia. Management of the farms fell to Horner when her late father retired from farming three years ago, when he was 98. Of all the skills and chores that farming entails, Horner didn't anticipate that selling a few head of cattle would be too difficult. But she quickly learned from a contact that it was a bad time to sell, because the Brazilian mafia had become involved in the U.S. market.
Out & About
The Reece Museum at East Tennessee State University presents “Local Art in the Age of the 2020 Global Pandemic,” an exhibition featuring the work of 40 artists living or working in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District during the early days of the pandemic. The exhibition is on display now through Sept. 30. The Reece Museum is located on the campus of ETSU and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information visit etsu.edu/reece or call 423-439-4392.
