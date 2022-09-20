Read full article on original website
Huskers open week as slight favorites over Indiana
Nebraska football will return from its bye week as a slight favorite over visiting Indiana, according to early lines from online oddsmakers. Circa Sports released its early lines on Sunday, and the Huskers are two-point favorites over the visiting Hoosiers. The teams are set for a 6:30 p.m. kick on Saturday that will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana's First Loss of Season to Cincinnati
Read what Indiana football coach Tom Allen said in the post game press conference following the Hoosiers' 45-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Read the full transcript, or just watch the attached video.
IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 guard Rakease Passmore
Indiana offered one of the more explosive athletes in the class of 2024 on Friday afternoon. After assistants Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond visited on Thursday, North Carolina based shooting guard Rakease Passmore announced an offer from the IU staff on his Twitter page. “Blessed to receive an offer from...
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (9/23)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
How to Watch Indiana's Football Game Against Cincinnati on Saturday
Indiana (3-0) travels to Cincinnati (2-1) for a Week 4 matchup on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET from Nippert Stadium. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread and three things to see from Indiana.
High School Football: September 23
INDIANAPOLIS – Cooler temperatures greet fans for week six of the high school football season. Two of the top small school programs in the area meet as the top ranked team in class 1A, Lutheran (5-0) visits the second ranked team in 2A, Scecina (5-0). The Saints are aiming for their second straight state title, while the Crusaders are looking for their first championship in more than 30 years.
3 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
Football Friday Night: September 23
INDIANAPOLIS – Cooler temperatures greet fans for week six of the high school football season. Two of the top small school programs in the area meet as the top ranked team in class 1A, Lutheran (5-0) visits the second ranked team in 2A, Scecina (5-0). The Saints are aiming for their second straight state title, […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 6
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 23, 2022 below. Week 6 Scores:. Adams Central 49, S. Adams 20. Anderson 27, Indpls Tech 26,...
Operation Football scores - Sept. 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 27, Indpls Tindley 26.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Frequent Hoosier Lottery player wins jackpot worth $19.5M
MUNSTER, Ind. — A man from the Chicago area is the latest winner of the Hoosier Lotto jackpot, winning an estimated $19.5 million. The winning ticket for the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 7 matched all six numbers (3-5-8-18-31-40) and was sold at Ridgeway #5, a convenience store in Munster, Indiana.
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major
The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
Indianapolis settlement with condo complex could lead to its demolition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The legal battle over the Towne and Terrace condominium complex on the city’s far-east side is over, the Indianapolis city government says. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday announced a global settlement to end the long-running dispute in connection with the 1960s housing complex off East 42nd Street and Post Road. The settlement allows the city to become a voting member of the homeowners’ association, ends litigation against the city, and resolves the bankruptcy case.
New viewing deck overlooks Blue River
Craftsmen just yesterday put the finishing touches on the new viewing deck overlooking Blue River in Shelbyville, Indiana. This nice observation deck is just across the Blue River Trail pavement at the end of the new A to Z Storybook Trail. We just published a post about that trail feature here. Shelbyville and Shelby County are in central Indiana, and are continuing to expand the popular Blue River Trail. These additions add to the enjoyment of trail users.
Tracking storm chances in Indiana, cooldown coming
INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We have a hot and humid day on tap with storm chances this afternoon and evening. The rest of the week looks cool behind a cold front coming today. Timing storm chances,...
Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are taking a closer look at whether the state should consider allowing medical or recreational marijuana. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services hosted a discussion on the topic Tuesday, focusing on “potential health benefits, potential decriminalization, and other potential consequences,” according to the committee’s meeting […]
Several Shootings, Stabbing Early Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS--Several non-fatal shootings were reported Sunday morning by Indianapolis Metro Police. The first was on Woodruff Place East Dr. just east of downtown. The victim was reported in good condition with minor injuries. Another still in the overnight hours, was reported when a person walked into Methodist Hospital downtown. Police...
Indiana senior citizen loses $500 in "money flipping" scam
The BBB says it’s a get-rich-quick scam where the “investors” ask you to send or receive money through Cash App or another digital wallet service.
