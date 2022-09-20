Security personnel at Donald Trump’s rally on Friday night in Wilmington, North Carolina, attempted to get MAGA-loving supporters to lower their raised arms and single finger, which signifies their allegiance to the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon. “Confirmed with people at Trump rally who held 1 finger up that they meant it as a symbol of QAnon’s ‘Where We Go One We Go All,’” PBS News correspondent Lisa Desjardins tweeted from the event. “Security staff here fanned out and told people to take down their fingers.” The reporter noted that she had spoken with one rally-goer who has raised a finger representing ‘WWG1WGA’ who was “furious” over being told to lower his arm. “That’s my Constitutional right!” the rally-goer told Desjardins. A Trump spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Friday night. The rally controversy follows Trump sharing a video post on Truth Social late Thursday night “filled with references” to QAnon. One longtime Trump adviser told The Daily Beast on Friday: “Q stuff is so bizarre,” while adding that Trump sees it as a “controversial” media topic and as an opportunity to “gin up outrage.”

