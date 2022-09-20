Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Daily Beast
White House Made Call to Rioter During Jan. 6 Chaos, Former Committee Adviser Claims
Former Jan. 6 committee senior technical adviser Denver Riggleman, a former lawmaker, claims he has knowledge of someone in the White House calling a Capitol rioter during the 2021 attack. “You get a real ah-ha moment when you see that the [Trump] White House switchboard had connected to a rioter’s phone while it’s happening. That’s a pretty big ah-ha moment,” Riggleman told CBS News’ Bill Whitaker in newly released footage ahead of the Sunday evening special. Shocked by the Riggleman revelation, Whitaker asked: “Someone in the White House was calling one of the rioters while the riot was going on?” The former committee adviser replied, “Absolutely.” “I only know one end of that call,” Riggleman continued. “I don’t know the White House end, which I believe is more important.”
Daily Beast
Trump Rally Security Tells Supporters to Stop the QAnon Finger Raising
Security personnel at Donald Trump’s rally on Friday night in Wilmington, North Carolina, attempted to get MAGA-loving supporters to lower their raised arms and single finger, which signifies their allegiance to the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon. “Confirmed with people at Trump rally who held 1 finger up that they meant it as a symbol of QAnon’s ‘Where We Go One We Go All,’” PBS News correspondent Lisa Desjardins tweeted from the event. “Security staff here fanned out and told people to take down their fingers.” The reporter noted that she had spoken with one rally-goer who has raised a finger representing ‘WWG1WGA’ who was “furious” over being told to lower his arm. “That’s my Constitutional right!” the rally-goer told Desjardins. A Trump spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Friday night. The rally controversy follows Trump sharing a video post on Truth Social late Thursday night “filled with references” to QAnon. One longtime Trump adviser told The Daily Beast on Friday: “Q stuff is so bizarre,” while adding that Trump sees it as a “controversial” media topic and as an opportunity to “gin up outrage.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Beast
Don’t Repeat Our COVID Mistakes When It Comes to Climate
The COVID-19 pandemic did not see bodies pile high or mass graves. The numbers being reported in the press are just that—abstract numbers. In the absence of visible evidence of imminent doom, the risk to human life can be weighed against the risk to economic well-being, individual freedom, or potential social disorder—and people come to different conclusions. Some have gone so far as to claim that the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax conjured by government authorities to impose tyrannical controls over the population.
Daily Beast
The Bizarre Legal Feud Brewing Between King Charles’ Tailor and a Famed NYC Lawyer
The new King of England’s longtime favorite tailor is facing a suit of the legal kind filed by the real-life model for the street smart New York attorney in Tom Wolfe’s novel Bonfire of the Vanities. In a civil complaint filed on Sept. 20 in Manhattan Supreme Court,...
Daily Beast
King Charles Did Tell Prince Harry of Queen’s Death Before Announcement, Royal Sources Insist
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Royal sources have insisted to The Daily Beast that King Charles did speak to Prince Harry and inform him personally of his grandmother’s death before a public announcement was made, after fresh reports surfaced claiming that the a call the king attempted to place to Harry while he was flying to Scotland did not go through, and that Harry learned of his grandmother’s death from online breaking news alerts.
Comments / 0