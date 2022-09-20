ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Aunt pushed 3-year-old boy into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier, sources say

By Jermont Terry, Tara Molina
 3 days ago

Charges pending after toddler was allegedly pushed into water 01:52

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy who has been hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled out of Lake Michigan near Navy Pier was pushed in by his aunt, according to police sources.

Sources told CBS 2's Brad Edwards that police have surveillance video showing the boy's aunt pushing him into the water. We have yet to see the video.

Police told CBS 2's Tara Molina that charges are pending on "one individual at this time."

3-year-old boy pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier was pushed in by aunt, sources say 01:52

The Chicago Fire Department said investigators have determined the boy went in the water around 1:23 p.m. Monday. The Fire Department arrived on the scene at 1:32 p.m., and had divers in the water by 1:35 p.m., pulling the boy from the lake at 1:42 p.m. So the toddler was in the water for nearly 20 minutes. He was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the little boy remained in very critical condition at Lurie Monday night. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was still being treated at Lurie Children's.

Police originally said the preliminary investigation showed the boy's fall was accidental. But after asking questions and talking to those at or near the pier, they walked back that claim and said it was unclear.

After the boy was pulled out of the water, police set up a crime scene along the north end of Navy Pier, with part of the pier blocked off with red crime scene tape.

Police said the child was with a guardian at the time he fell into the water.

Area Three detectives are investigating, and police confirmed late Monday that they are questioning a person of interest. Radio communications indicated that police were putting the boy's aunt into a squad car after the boy was rescued.

Navy Pier issued the following statement Monday night: "Navy Pier is deeply saddened to learn about the injury of a child pulled from the water this afternoon. We are working very closely with the Chicago Police Department as they investigate the incident. Our hearts are with the child and his loved ones."

MissBatman
3d ago

I hope he pulls through. Such a sad situation..and regardless of the outcome, auntie needs to be put away. There is absolutely nothing that boy could’ve done to justify what she did to him. Sending prayers and strength to little man and his family.

26
julia
3d ago

All the people at navy pier and no one saw her push him in??? WTF. I honestly would have jumped in after him had I saw that!!!! Because I would want someone to do the same for my children! Good lord how can some people be so cruel what is wrong with that lady!

21
kim thompson
3d ago

an angel was riding this babies shoulders for that whole 20 min. what 3 year old boy knows to float. I'm so amazed he lasted that long and so incredibly grateful the Lord guided and protected him until help came. now the Aunt hope she's sentenced with the wrath of fire

24
