Too often, fiscal and social policies developed by the state’s One-Party leadership are misaligned with the needs of those living here. The overwhelming shortage of direct-support professionals caring for the disability community is a prime example of this. While fast-food and retail employees continue to see their paychecks grow as a result of unprecedented hikes to the state’s minimum wage, direct-support professionals grossly lack necessary financial and workforce development resources from the state. Without immediate action to ensure this important segment of the health care sector does not suffer any more attrition, the community they serve will continue to face insufficient, inadequate care across the board.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO