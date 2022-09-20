Read full article on original website
Related
Dalvin Cook Suffers Shoulder Injury on Wacky Play vs. Lions
The play was eerily familiar to Mark Sanchez’s infamous fumble.
NFL・
Detroit Lions' puzzling late-game decision helps Minnesota Vikings win. Fans can't believe it
For much of Sunday's game, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era. But a critical decision by the head coach seemed to help cost the Lions a 2-1 start this season. Detroit had a 24-17 lead late in the fourth...
Comments / 0