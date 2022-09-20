Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Betty M. (Allen) Hunt
Betty M. (Allen) Hunt, 96 of Bellefontaine passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Campbell Place Assisted Living Community. Betty was born on March 3, 1926, in Zanesfield, OH to the late David Lee Roy and Anna Mary (Johnson) Allen. Betty worked at DAB for 39 years as an inspector.
peakofohio.com
Clayton W. Hill
Clayton W. Hill, 92, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Green Hills Care Center, West Liberty. He was born in Marion, Ohio on April 4, 1930, the son of the late Burnice B. and Lena Mae (Reams) Hill. On March 12, 1954, he...
Sidney Daily News
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
peakofohio.com
Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler
Thomas Andrew “Andy” Detwiler, 52, of rural Urbana, passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. He was born in Urbana, Ohio on November 24, 1969, the son of Thomas R. and Patricia A. (Simpson) Detwiler, who survive. He...
wnewsj.com
OSU grad set to fulfill lifelong dream
WILMINGTON — A local pastor will get to see his grandson take part in an Ohio tradition. A.J. Frasure, grandson of Calvary Baptist Church’s Pastor David Frasure, will get to dot the “i” in the script Ohio at the OSU-Iowa game on October 22. A.J. has...
13abc.com
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
peakofohio.com
Debra Susan Warner
Debra Susan Warner, age 63, of Bellefontaine, Ohio passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at the Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Bellefontaine, August 27, 1959, daughter of the late Malcolm Miller and the late Berniece McGee. She is survived by her children,...
Auglaize County farm honored for conservation
REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
tippnews.com
Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio
Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
peakofohio.com
Bolton; Phillips named WL-S Seniors of the Month
School Activities and Awards: Show Choir, Musical, Link Crew, Key Club, Spanish Club, Calculus Club, and Flags/Color Guard. If I were principal for a day: If I were principal for a day, I would definitely just let it be a free day and everyone could hang out and have fun together.
peakofohio.com
Darren R. Stidham
Darren R. Stidham, 58, of Russells Point, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Mary Rutan Hospital Emergency Department, Bellefontaine. Darren was born on December 14, 1963, in Springfield, OH, a son of the late Ralph Stidham and Dorothy “Dottie” McKenzie Exline, who survives in Russells Point.
WKRC
AMBER Alert for Ohio children taken by father, paternal grandmother canceled
GREENVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for three Ohio children who were reportedly taken by their father and paternal grandmother. The Greenville Police Department says 29-year-old Kirt Kiser and his mother, 53-year-old Beth Kiser, went missing along with Kirt's three children: 9-year-old Kira Kiser, 8-year-old Kamilia Kiser, and 6-year-old Kian Kiser. The children were reported missing after not attending school Wednesday morning.
Daily Advocate
Football scores from week six
Here are the football scores from around Darke County in Week 6:
peakofohio.com
Chiefs split with Jonathan Alder in junior high football
The Bellefontaine 8th grade football team won a defensive thriller against Jonathan Alder 8-0. The defense even netted a safety in the first quarter. The Chiefs will take on Kenton Ridge on Thursday. The 7th grade team fell to Jonathan Alder 30-14. Reign St. Clair had two touchdown passes. Aven...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Kelvin J. Bish, 23, Continental, was sentenced to 60 days jail for violating community control standards. The violations included having contact last June with a minor under the age of 18 without permission of his supervising officer. He was given credit for 39 days served and was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of unlawful sexual conducted with a minor.
Sidney Daily News
New barbershop opens in Sidney
Lorenzo Taborn cuts a client’s hair Wednesday at CoJo Cuts barbershop. The business just opened in Sidney Tuesday and is owned by barber Cory Shrewsbury. Cooper Collingsworth is the third barber in the shop, which is located at 521 N. Vandemark Road.
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake Homecoming festivities set
(Pictured left to right: Sophomore Attendants Halle Roby (front row) and Czar Dickson (back row), Junior Attendants Massie Romanowski and Camdon Tuttle, Queen Paige Mefford and King Isaac Morrison, Senior Attendants Regan Ross and Creek Wischmeyer, and Freshman Attendants Riley Ross and Cooper Hall). Submitted by Jamie Ross. The Indian...
peakofohio.com
New Lutheran Community Services site breaks ground
A project years in the making is off and running for Lutheran Community Services. The local organization held an official kickoff Thursday morning for their brand new facility which will be located at the corner of West Sandusky Avenue and Troy Road in Bellefontaine. The new facility will house both...
Seven Ohio students hurt when school buses collide
Seven children were injured when two Marion City Schools buses collided Friday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. along East Center Street near the Merchant Avenue intersection, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
