Temporary Closure of Bingo Creek Road in Clearwater County Extended Through End of Year
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Friday, the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and PotlatchDeltic announced that the temporary closure of Bingo Creek Road and all its tributaries has been extended through December 31, 2022. According to a press release, the closure is attributed to extremely heavy commercial traffic. Both landowners will...
Spokane begins $4M pond filtration project, including improved disc golf course
Spokane – The City of Spokane reports that construction has begun on the Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility and the work necessitates the Sept. 26 closure of the Downriver Disc Golf Course and the TJ Meenach watercraft access area. The $4 million project includes construction of 10 ponds that...
