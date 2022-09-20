Read full article on original website
Prep Report: Shelbyville girls soccer stays in HHC title contention with shutout win over Greenfield-Central
Shelbyville’s girls soccer program kept itself in contention for a Hoosier Heritage Conference championship Thursday with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Greenfield-Central. Cyanne St. Bernard scored in the closing minutes of the first half and that goal stood up for the Golden Bears (10-1, 4-1 HHC), winners of eight straight.
Area soccer teams learn sectional fates Sunday
The complete pairings for the IHSAA boys and girls soccer state tournaments will be announced at 7 p.m. Sunday at IHSAAtv.org. The program will be hosted by Greg Rakestraw. Complete pairings will be posted to IHSAA.org following the webcast. Shelbyville is the host site for Class 3A, Sectional 12 that...
Class 2A, No. 6 Triton Central nearly flawless in win over Cardinal Ritter
INDIANAPOLIS – Class 2A, No. 6 Triton Central played a nearly flawless first half Friday night to throttle Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, 58-15. Quarterback Jace Stuckey completed 10 of his 11 pass attempts for 306 yards and three touchdowns. The junior also ran for a touchdown in a dominant two-quarter performance.
Yorktown's stars shine in 42-0 win over Shelbyville Friday
The best defense is a good offense is an old adage used by coaches to describe how important it is to maintain possession of the ball and keep it away from an opponent’s high-powered offense. Unfortunately, Shelbyville’s offense never got on track Friday and the Golden Bears were shutout...
Prep Report: Triton Central soccer defeats Scecina on Senior Night
Triton Central’s girls soccer program celebrated Senior Night Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over Indianapolis Scecina. Triton Central (5-7, 2-3 Indiana Crossroads Conference) got goals from Emma Firebaugh and Lizzie Graham. Sophia Robertson was credited with an assist. Cheyenne Allen was the winning goalkeeper. The lone goal for Scecina...
Class 2A, No. 6 Triton Central looks to maintain momentum against Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter
Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter had a nearly two-decade run as a state powerhouse, winning four state championships and finishing runner-up three more times between 2003 and 2016. Hard times have fallen on the Raiders program, which finished 1-10 in 2021 under first-year coach Brad Purcell. Ritter, 1-3 this season, hosts Class...
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major
The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, Sept. 26. Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Indiana...
