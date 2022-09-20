ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, IN

Area soccer teams learn sectional fates Sunday

The complete pairings for the IHSAA boys and girls soccer state tournaments will be announced at 7 p.m. Sunday at IHSAAtv.org. The program will be hosted by Greg Rakestraw. Complete pairings will be posted to IHSAA.org following the webcast. Shelbyville is the host site for Class 3A, Sectional 12 that...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Class 2A, No. 6 Triton Central nearly flawless in win over Cardinal Ritter

INDIANAPOLIS – Class 2A, No. 6 Triton Central played a nearly flawless first half Friday night to throttle Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, 58-15. Quarterback Jace Stuckey completed 10 of his 11 pass attempts for 306 yards and three touchdowns. The junior also ran for a touchdown in a dominant two-quarter performance.
FAIRLAND, IN
Yorktown's stars shine in 42-0 win over Shelbyville Friday

The best defense is a good offense is an old adage used by coaches to describe how important it is to maintain possession of the ball and keep it away from an opponent’s high-powered offense. Unfortunately, Shelbyville’s offense never got on track Friday and the Golden Bears were shutout...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Prep Report: Triton Central soccer defeats Scecina on Senior Night

Triton Central’s girls soccer program celebrated Senior Night Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over Indianapolis Scecina. Triton Central (5-7, 2-3 Indiana Crossroads Conference) got goals from Emma Firebaugh and Lizzie Graham. Sophia Robertson was credited with an assist. Cheyenne Allen was the winning goalkeeper. The lone goal for Scecina...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major

The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN

