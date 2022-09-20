ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

SFGate

Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Democrats in Florida seek to win over Latinos on gun control

MIAMI (AP) — Annette Taddeo walked to a podium overlooking Miami’s Biscayne Bay and described to her audience how she had fled terrorism as a teenager in Colombia and now feared for the safety of her 16-year-old daughter at an American public school. A blue and bright orange...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

Documentary explores history of asylum for Black patients

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — When the American Psychiatric Association celebrated its 175th anniversary three years ago in San Francisco, it featured photographs of two Virginia mental institutions that contributed to its birth — what are now Eastern State and Western State hospitals. The exhibition also featured two Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
SFGate

'History happening as we bury a legend': Motorcycle mourners pay tribute to Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger

It's been a constant roar of motorcycles revving their motors as mourners make their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway in Northern California. Thousands turned out on two wheels for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83. The Modesto native died in June after a brief battle with cancer. Barger is credited with creating the first Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957.
STOCKTON, CA

Community Policy