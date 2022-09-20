Read full article on original website
Hundreds ride to remember Mebane teen; funeral held for girl after pair found dead in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — People who knew Devin Clark said the 18-year-old loved sports cars, football and was very charismatic. Friends said Clark would’ve loved seeing the long line of motorbikes and cars outside his house in Mebane where riders revved their engines and honked their horns during a memorial.
Visitation being held for 14-year-old killed in Orange County
A visitation was held Friday night for the 14-year-old who was found dead in Orange County. Lyric Woods will be laid to rest Saturday morning.
1 arrested for murder in Selma, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for murder Friday night after one person was shot and killed, according to the Selma Police Department. Selma police officers responded to a shooting Friday night shortly after 8:30 p.m. The shooting took place at South Raiford Street and Jones Avenue, just south of the downtown area.
Durham felon arrested for having guns, mushrooms: Sheriff
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday for stealing guns and possessing numerous drugs. Deputies executed a search warrant on Friday in the 6000 block of Cheek Road, east of Interstate 85 in Durham. According to deputies, Phillip Keith Spence, 58, stole two firearms from Orange County and had several items including ammunition, cash, marijuana, meth and mushrooms.
Men involved in East Haggard Avenue shooting identified as Burlington residents
Town of Elon Police responded to a shooting at 957 E. Haggard Ave around 8 p.m. Sept. 17. Town of Elon police have released more information about the Sept. 17 shooting at 957 E. Haggard Ave., identifying the two men involved as Burlington residents, ages 52 and 55. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation remains active, according to the police department.
3 people arrested in connection to murder of two 16-year-old boys in Graham
Three people are in custody on charges related to the murders of two 16-year-old boys in Graham.
Man charged with shooting, killing sister in North Carolina, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with shooting and killing his sister. Officers responded at about 3:35 p.m. to the 2700 block of Patio Place when they were told about an aggravated assault. Officers found one victim, later identified as Latosha Nichole Murray, 43. She died after being taken to the hospital. Her […]
BREAKING FRI.: Third suspect arrested in Graham double homicide case
A Durham man has been arrested in connection with an August double homicide in Graham that resulted in the deaths of two 16-year-olds. Earlier this week, the Graham police announced the arrests of two teenagers – ages 14 and 17 – who were charged with first degree murder in those cases.
Suspect named in Orange County homicide case
A suspect has been identified in the homicide investigation of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, the Orange County’s Sheriff’s Office announced Sept. 20. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, authorities sought a juvenile petition against a 17 year old for two counts of first-degree murder. The petition was filed Tuesday by the juvenile court with the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
911 calls detail moments teens' bodies were found on an Orange County trail
The family of Devin Clark held an emotional vigil and balloon release in Yanceyville. At Cedar Ridge High, the volleyball match was dedicated to Lyric Woods. Meanwhile, the search for their suspected killer continues.
Robbins woman facing several drug charges
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest of one individual following a search in Robbins. On Sept. 22, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 3200 block of Cedar Hill Road in Robbins. During the investigation, deputies located psilocybin (mushrooms), methamphetamine, marijuana,...
Son arrested for killing his mom in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police have arrested one man after shooting and killing his mother on Friday, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
Greensboro police looking for stabbing suspect
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Overland Heights at 7:30 p.m., where they found one man stabbed. EMS took the victim to a hospital to be treated for a serious injury, according to police. Police say...
Graham Man Charged in Carrboro Parking Deck Shooting
The Carrboro Police Department announced Friday morning it identified, arrested and charged a Graham resident for gunfire during an altercation last week. A release shared on the department’s social media said 20-year-old Lar Wah faces six counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon With an Intent to Kill from the incident on Friday, September 16. According to police, two groups of people “engaged in an argument” at the public and hotel parking deck on 370 East Main Street, with the disagreement escalating until people started physically fighting.
Third arrest after two teens killed in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — Police have arrested a third person in connection with the deadly shooting of two teenage boys. The Graham Police Department said they arrested Taijon Martre Laury, 20, who’s charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Two teens were recently arrested also in connection...
Warrants reveal timeline of Deputy Ned Byrd's killing
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — New warrants released this week indicate a pickup truck on the side of the road began the series of events that led to the fatal shooting of a Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Details inside the warrants describe the events leading to the killing...
DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina state trooper was hit by a car and “hurled” onto a highway in a DWI crash late Friday night in Durham, officials said. The incident was reported just after 11:45 p.m. along U.S. 15-501 near Weymouth Street in Durham, according to a news release from Sgt. Marcus Bethea of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Suspect identified in shooting deaths of North Carolina teenagers
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C — A 17-year-old juvenile has been charged after two teens were found shot dead on Sunday. The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found by men riding four-wheelers in the woods in western Orange County on Sunday. Both victims had what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.
NC teen accused of killing 2 high school students still not in custody
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old suspect has been identified in the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend, a North Carolina sheriff announced Tuesday. A juvenile petition has been filed against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Devin...
Loved ones gather to remember high school students killed in Orange County
On Saturday morning a celebration of life was held for 14-year-old Lyric Woods. A separate event was also held to honor 18-year-old Devin Clark.
