The Carrboro Police Department announced Friday morning it identified, arrested and charged a Graham resident for gunfire during an altercation last week. A release shared on the department’s social media said 20-year-old Lar Wah faces six counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon With an Intent to Kill from the incident on Friday, September 16. According to police, two groups of people “engaged in an argument” at the public and hotel parking deck on 370 East Main Street, with the disagreement escalating until people started physically fighting.

CARRBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO