nystateofpolitics.com
New law will study urban heat islands in New York
Urban areas that face disproportionate heat conditions will be studied by state environmental officials under a measure signed Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The new law will assess the effects of so-called urban heat islands in low-income and disadvantaged neighborhoods of New York state. These communities often lack trees or...
nystateofpolitics.com
Report finds more data may be needed to assess payroll industry in New York
At the root of the four payroll fraud cases in New York over the last decade was the diversion of taxes and phony reports filed to the Internal Revenue Services and their clients, a report released this week by state financial regulators found. But more information on the industry may...
nystateofpolitics.com
Zeldin: No executive order to limit abortion law
Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin would not move to limit or restrict a law that expanded abortion rights in New York and doubts Democrats in the state Legislature would advance him such a measure to approve. "I believe that the Legislature is an important part of the process and...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York Democratic Party chairman re-elected to post
It's been a year of managing political storms for Jay Jacobs, the New York Democratic Committee chairman. Jacobs was the one to tell then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in August 2021 that it was time to resign. He helped to usher in Cuomo's successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, with support from the party's leadership and allies.
