Johnson City Press
ETSU's Eastman-Valleybrook campus brings hands-on experiential learning
The Eastman-Valleybrook campus, formerly an Eastman research facility which was donated to ETSU over a decade ago, now facilitates learning spaces for the College of Public Health. The Valleybrook campus offers ETSU students and faculty the ability to have hands-on learning experiences that raise awareness and affect change for those...
Johnson City Press
Local Heroes: 911 Dispatch
Washington County 911 dispatchers serve more than 133,000 individuals in the area, answering an average of 610 calls a day. These include, on average, 380 calls to 911 and dispatch calls for the Johnson City Police Department, Johnson City Fire Department, Washington County volunteer fire departments and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson City Press
Used hypodermic syringes found during Riverview clean-up
KINGSPORT — Whenever neighborhood trash is picked up by volunteers in the Riverview Community twice a year, all the warning signs are there: “Make sure to wear your gloves.” “Always use your grabbers to pick up the trash.” The most important warning? “Be extremely careful if you see drug paraphernalia on the ground. ... Alert any team leaders near you and handle with extreme care.”
Johnson City Press
Steele Creek Park’s Annual Wildlife Weekend set for Oct. 7-8
BRISTOL — Plants and pollinators will be the focus of the 25th annual Wildlife Weekend, a fun and educational event that allows nature lovers to explore the diverse plant and animal species available within Steele Creek Park. Sponsored by Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Friends of...
Johnson City Press
Students learn about conservation in two-day camp
More than 500 students from Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County school systems recently participated in the Keep Kingsport Beautiful Conservation Camp. Sharon Hayes, director for Keep Kingsport Beautiful, said the camp, held at the Eastman Recreation Area, helped students learn about a variety of environmental topics through a variety of partners.
Johnson City Press
COVID-19 numbers seeing a decrease across region after August surge
After a surge in August of COVID-19, numbers have started dropping in Sullivan County, state records show. The number of daily cases reported has lowered significantly and the number of hospitalizations have also trended downward.
Johnson City Press
Overmountain Men will cross the Watauga today at 2 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON — The annual crossing of the Watauga River by historical renactors who are depicting Overmountain Men will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. The event commemorates the crossing of the river on Sept. 25, 1780, by 400 Virginia militiamen who rode in...
Johnson City Press
Spreading the word
Clyde Swiger was spotted recently changing the weekly message on the sign outside of Christ Fellowship Bible Church, 501 W. Highland Road, Johnson City. Swiger is a member of the church and Chad Hooks serves as pastor.
Johnson City Press
“Reveal before we can heal” – Wise County Remembrance project unveils lynching story marker
KENT JUNCTION – Almost 102 years ago, 25-year-old Dave Hurst was executed without trial by a lynch mob almost exactly between Norton and Appalachia. On Saturday, abut 40 people gathered to unveil a memorial to that day along Kent Junction Road in Wise County.
Johnson City Press
Overmountain Men once again gathering at Sycamore Shoals
ELIZABETHTON — The annual re-enactment of the gathering of the Overmountain Men is taking place this weekend at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. This event has been taking place since before the start of the American Bicentennial. In 1975, three boy scouts were among those who completed the first re-enactment of the Overmountain march (approximately 214 miles in one direction) from Elizabethton to Kings Mountain, S.C. They were met there by then Vice President Nelson Rockefeller at Kings Mountain National Military Park.
Johnson City Press
Ghosts and ghouls descend on downtown Jonesborough
Jonesborough’s Halloween Haunts & Happenings returns Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. Trick-or-treating takes place throughout downtown Jonesborough. There will also be games, activities and contests. “Hocus Pocus”,’ Sanderson Sisters will be at the Christopher Taylor Cabin provided by JRT Experiences. Attendees can take photos and...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 25
Sept. 25, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Weekly Corinthian reported, “A most delightful social meeting was held last week with Ms. Minnie Stanley, in honor of the guest, Mrs. Paul Wofford, of Johnson City, Tenn. We felt that it was a pleasure and benefit to us to have her with us, as she gave us some valuable suggestions and hints concerning literary work. We also gladly welcomed Miss Curlee of Philadelpha (sic) and Miss Mamie Curlee and Mrs. Duncan, as visitors.”
Johnson City Press
Storyteller Beth Horner brings personal tales and traditional stories to Jonesborough stage
When storyteller Beth Horner took over her father’s two farms in rural Missouri, she had no idea she’d have a brush with the Brazilian mafia. Management of the farms fell to Horner when her late father retired from farming three years ago, when he was 98. Of all the skills and chores that farming entails, Horner didn’t anticipate that selling a few head of cattle would be too difficult. But she quickly learned from a contact that it was a bad time to sell, because the Brazilian mafia had become involved in the U.S. market.
Johnson City Press
Gate City Harvest Moon Festival set for Saturday
GATE CITY — Gate City Frontier will welcome in the start of fall and celebrate the town's history with the annual Harvest Moon Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24. The harvest moon is the full moon that appears around the beginning of autumn, and farmers would use the light to continue to harvest their crops into the night. Gate City Frontier and the town of Gate City allude to this every year with the Harvest Moon event to celebrate the arrival of fall and embrace the town’s history.
Johnson City Press
Replacement housing project for Sevier Center residents enters next phase with HUD
A $31 million project to construct new housing for the residents of the John Sevier Center in downtown Johnson City is entering its next phase, though it will be some time before physical work at the S. Roan St. location begins. The Johnson City Development Authority's board on Friday authorized...
Johnson City Press
Ricky Skaggs, fireworks top today's Covered Bridge Days activities.
ELIZABETHTON — Beautiful sunny and mild weather greeted festival goers to the first day of Covered Bridge Days on Friday. Events got started around the Covered Bridge and Kids Island at 11 a.m. and 13 food venders were serving up a wide variety of food. Children enjoyed themselves with...
Johnson City Press
Rogersville native serves on Navy warship
ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville native will be serving aboard the Navy’s newest warship, the USS Fort Lauderdale, as an interior communications electrician. The new ship, which operates out of Norfolk, Virginia, is an amphibious transport dock ship, which is a type of warship used to transport and land Marines, their equipment and supplies. It was commissioned on July 30 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Johnson City Press
Church news
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: On Wednesday night, T.J. Marr, Westside’s minister, will lead a discussion of Sunday’s lesson. A meal will be served at 6:30 and the lesson will follow. Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest Street, Gray: Bible study will be held for...
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers plan to stay grounded against Maryville
Maryville is Maryville, but that doesn’t mean Science Hill needs to become something other than itself. And that means a lot of ground work.
