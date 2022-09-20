ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

Vallejo man pleads guilty in meth dealing case, faces possible life sentence

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYBHr_0i3MZvdX00

VALLEJO – A Vallejo man is facing a possible life sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty in a methamphetamine dealing case, federal prosecutors said.

U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office announced Monday that 38-year-old Christopher Matthew Rougeau of Vallejo pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Described by the Marin County Sheriff's Office as a "prolific narcotics dealer," Rougeau was arrested on drug and weapons charges earlier this year following a months-long investigation into allegations he was selling crystal meth and marijuana in Marin and throughout the Bay Area.

According to a statement from deputies at the time , an undercover detective arranged to purchase a quarter pound of crystal methamphetamine from Rougeau and the transaction took place in unincorporated Novato.

Deputies said they also conducted surveillance on Rougeau and saw he was armed with more than one handgun on several occasions.

On April 20, authorities found Rougeau in his vehicle in Vallejo and searched him pursuant to a search warrant. According to court documents, officers found 159 grams of methamphetamine which was 94% pure and a digital scale.

Deputies said a search of Rougeau's vehicle and home yielded multiple weapons, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and several suspected controlled substances including a quarter pound of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and over 60 pounds of marijuana.

Federal prosecutors said Rougeau was previously convicted in California state court on multiple firearm and drug offenses.

Rougeau faces a sentence of up to life in prison and a $10 million fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 5.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Former Alameda County deputies get plea deals for beating San Francisco man

SAN FRANCISCO - Two former Alameda County sheriff's deputies charged in the 2015 brutal beating of a robbery suspect accepted plea deals from San Francisco prosecutors last year. The ex-deputies, 14-year veteran training officer Luis Santamaria and 3-year veteran Paul Wieber, who was undergoing field training, quietly struck the agreements...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento man gets 15 years for intent to distribute methamphetamine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man who had a lab for packaging methamphetamine was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said.  According to the DOJ, 34-year-old Vern Saeteurn would purchase around 22 pounds of meth several times a week. The DOJ said authorities found about 24 pounds at his […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Undercover San Francisco officers arrest serial auto burglary suspects

SAN FRANCISCO -- An undercover operation has led to the arrests of four men suspected of carrying out several auto burglaries across San Francisco.Investigators said the case began on Sept. 8 near Fisherman's Wharf when officers responded to a report of an afternoon auto burglary near Bay and Kearny Streets.Armed with the description of the suspect's vehicle, the undercover officers searched the neighborhood and spotted it. As they followed, the suspect traveled to several areas of the city and broke into several parked vehicles.  The suspect then traveled to the unit block of Leavenworth Street, where officers observed a transaction...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

21-year-old SF man dies in Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Vallejo are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old San Francisco man Saturday morning. At 10:06 a.m., Vallejo police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Valle Vista Avenue. The victim was located at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He […]
VALLEJO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Vallejo, CA
City
Novato, CA
Vallejo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Judge finds evidence to hold Mercy Canyon deadly shooting suspect to answer charges

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A judge found there was enough evidence to hold 20-year-old Alejandro Armstrong to answer on all charges in connection with the murder of a man at a Redding homeless encampment last year, the Shasta County District Attorney said. Armstrong is charged in connection with the murder...
KTVU FOX 2

Berkeley police warn of woman trying to lure children into vehicle in attempted kidnapping cases

BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley Police Department issued a community safety alert after a woman allegedly tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into her vehicle on Tuesday. Police issued the alert on Friday. They said the incident took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Sacramento Avenue and Addison Street. The boy was riding a scooter on the sidewalk when a car stopped in front of him. The woman got out of the car and tried to convince him to get inside her car. The boy ran and hid in a nearby driveway when the suspect got closer to him.
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#Crystal Meth
KRON4 News

Police investigating Oakland fatal shooting at Concordia Park

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was found dead in Oakland’s Concordia Park early Saturday evening. Police received a 911 call and responded at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man, on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and back. Officers […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man charged in 1983 cold case after DNA testing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose man has been charged in the 1983 rape and murder of a 21-year-old woman after a DNA test. Christopher Holland, 67, was arraigned last week, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. He is accused of raping and murdering Tara Marowski in late March 1983. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa men indicted for allegedly shipping kilos of fentanyl-oxy pills to the South

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Three Santa Rosa men were arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiring to ship fentanyl-laced Oxycodone to cities in Tennessee, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nashville announced. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and Ricardo Molinero-Alcarez, 27, were arraigned in federal court in the Northern District of California for conspiring to […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Francisco Examiner

SF jury acquits man of murder 18 months after trial deadline

About 18 months after his trial deadline, a San Francisco man who argued that he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed another man nearly six years ago has been acquitted of murder. Public defenders representing Thomas Ortiz said he shot and killed 21-year-old Ernesto Rosales on New Year's Day 2017 during a confrontation between two groups outside of a corner store. A person in the other group pulled out a weapon, according to Ortiz's attorneys, while another threw a glass bottle at his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested at Commuter Parking Lot

SAN RAFAEL — Mathew J. Hendry-Siegfried, a 27-year-old resident of San Rafael, was arrested at a commuter parking lot on suspicion of drug trafficking. The suspect allegedly sold fentanyl pills to undercover investigators. The Marin County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive investigation of Hendry- Siegfried. Undercover detectives arranged two meetings to buy illicit drugs from him.
thesfnews.com

Dominique Robinson Arrested For Shooting In Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO—Dominique Robinson, 28, has been arrested for a shooting that recently transpired in the Bayview district on Wednesday, September 21. She was booked at 7:54 p.m. according to records. Police say that there are other outstanding suspects. The shooting injured two people near the 1600 block of Palou...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

35 pounds of meth, thousands in cash recovered in San Jose; 3 arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for possessing firearms after serving a search warrant that led to a drug bust on Tuesday, San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph announced on Twitter. Police recovered 35 pounds of methamphetamine, five handguns, thousands in cash, burglary tools and other stolen property. Two of […]
SAN JOSE, CA
thesfnews.com

SFPD Arrests Wanted Fugitive And Convicted Felon

SAN FRANCISCO—On September 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., San Francisco Police Officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT), with the assistance of SFPD Special Operations Group (SOG), Fairfield PD, and Oakland PD, served a search warrant on the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland. During the course of the investigation, CVRT investigators learned that these residences were linked to a wanted fugitive and a convicted felon in possession of illegal firearms.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

53-year-old Asian woman attacked in Chinatown, man arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly shoving an Asian woman unprompted in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Garcia, who was arrested on Wednesday. Police said the victim, a 53-year-old Asian woman, was standing in […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
106K+
Followers
19K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy