Brevard County, FL

mynews13.com

Sandbag operations set up in Orange, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Emergency management officials in some Central Florida counties and municipalities are making sandbag materials available this weekend to help residents prepare their homes for the possibility of flooding if Tropical Depression Nine becomes a stronger storm and affects the area. Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia counties...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Brevard County, FL
WESH

Artemis launch attempt called off due to Tropical Storm Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Artemis launch attempt planned for Sept. 27 has been called off due to Tropical Storm Ian, which isforecast to hit Florida as a major hurricane next week. NASA announced the move Saturday, saying that crews are preparing for rollback. "During a meeting Saturday morning,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on

'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
MELBOURNE, FL
mynews13.com

Volusia Health Department confirms human cases of West Nile Virus

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Human cases of West Nile Virus have been confirmed in Volusia County, and the Florida Department of Health-Volusia County on Friday issued a mosquito-borne illness alert. Additional residents could become ill, Health Department officials warned. Members of the community to diligently drain standing water from...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
disneyfanatic.com

Brightline Expansion ‘Near’ Disney World, Universal Hits Major Milestone

Florida’s high-speed passenger rail service is one less bureaucratic hurdle away from providing transportation to Guests looking to experience Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. Starting out by providing commuter service to the Southeast Corridor of the Sunshine State between Miami and West Palm Beach, the private...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🍰Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane | Florida deputy struck,...
ORLANDO, FL

