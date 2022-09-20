Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Sandbag operations set up in Orange, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Emergency management officials in some Central Florida counties and municipalities are making sandbag materials available this weekend to help residents prepare their homes for the possibility of flooding if Tropical Depression Nine becomes a stronger storm and affects the area. Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia counties...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Brevard County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
State wildlife officials look to bar boats from Central Florida manatee hotspot
An area near the Indian River Lagoon would be off-limits
This Florida Crystal Clear Spring Has Secret Caves And Pools & It’s Only $3 To Visit
As summer comes to an end, now is the perfect time to sneak in one last trip before the leaves start to turn, and we say goodbye to longer days and warmer nights. Rock Springs in Kelly Park is a beautiful oasis outside Orlando where you can wade in crystal clear swimming holes without having to make the trek to the Florida coast.
WESH
Artemis launch attempt called off due to Tropical Storm Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Artemis launch attempt planned for Sept. 27 has been called off due to Tropical Storm Ian, which isforecast to hit Florida as a major hurricane next week. NASA announced the move Saturday, saying that crews are preparing for rollback. "During a meeting Saturday morning,...
positivelyosceola.com
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Yacht Club to Host 3-Bridge Fiasco on the Indian River Set for October 8
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Melbourne Yacht Club is inviting the community to an event on Saturday, October 8 to watch the 3-Bridge Fiasco on the Indian River. The Fiasco starts at 1 p.m. just north of the Eau Gallie Bridge and will conclude at 4 p.m. This event continues...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: How will the soon-to-be hurricane impact Central Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Ian appears to be making its way toward Florida and is expected to make landfall next week – as a major hurricane – on the west coast of the state. Models show the system becoming a major Category 4 hurricane before reaching Florida.
SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch this weekend from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast this weekend. The company is looking to launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday. The lunch is set for 7:27 p.m. Weather conditions are currently 20% favorable for...
floridapolitics.com
Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on
'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Science Center presents largest exhibit project in its most recent history
ORLANDO, Fla. - One of the largest projects in the Orlando Science Center’s recent history is underway. The 10,000-square-foot exhibition, called LIFE, will feature three major habitats including an open-air tropical rainforest, a Florida swamp, and an ocean exhibit with a coral reef tank. Each of the exhibits will...
fox35orlando.com
Dog rescued after being tossed over bridge from moving car, Orange County shelter says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman rescued an abandoned dog while she was walking her own dog on Wednesday. The woman said she found the dog near a bridge in Orange County and flagged down an Orange County deputy for help. The deputy spent the next 30 minutes climbing...
mynews13.com
Brevard Recovery Fest seeks to reduce stigma around mental health and addictions
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Sharing a personal experience can inspire others and be a powerful motivator. It’s one of the reasons why recovery festivals have been growing in popularity across the country. What You Need To Know. Brevard Recovery Fest on Saturday is a free event for everyone.
NASA delays launch of Artemis I due to Tropical Storm Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA has called off the launch of the Artemis I rocket scheduled for Sept. 27 due to Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to hit Florida as a hurricane next week. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. During a meeting Saturday morning, teams...
mynews13.com
Some Central Florida families struggle as food prices rise
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — These days, all 12-year-old Jack Kukec wants is some lettuce. “I really want fresh foods — the healthy stuff, like apples, lettuce, and all that,” he said. But that kind of fresh, healthy food is often too expensive for single mom Amy Kukec...
WESH
Deputies: Flagler County woman snapped neck of roommate's bird 'Sunflower,' killing it
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman was arrested after deputies say she killed her roommate's bird. Deputies were called to Luminary Circle around 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of animal cruelty. Officials made contact with a woman who explained that her roommate, Lindsey Theissen, had...
mynews13.com
Volusia Health Department confirms human cases of West Nile Virus
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Human cases of West Nile Virus have been confirmed in Volusia County, and the Florida Department of Health-Volusia County on Friday issued a mosquito-borne illness alert. Additional residents could become ill, Health Department officials warned. Members of the community to diligently drain standing water from...
disneyfanatic.com
Brightline Expansion ‘Near’ Disney World, Universal Hits Major Milestone
Florida’s high-speed passenger rail service is one less bureaucratic hurdle away from providing transportation to Guests looking to experience Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. Starting out by providing commuter service to the Southeast Corridor of the Sunshine State between Miami and West Palm Beach, the private...
click orlando
🍰Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane | Florida deputy struck,...
