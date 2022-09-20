ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

elonphoenix.com

Football Knocks Off No. 14 William & Mary, 35-31

Williamsburg, Va. – The Elon University football team outscored No. 14 William & Mary 25-3 in the second half, including the final 19 unanswered, to overcome a 28-10 halftime deficit in a 35-31 win Saturday at Zable Stadium. Elon's first lead came on Jalen Hampton's third rushing touchdown of...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
elonphoenix.com

Women's Soccer Hosts Monmouth Sunday

ELON, N.C. — Riding a five-match unbeaten streak, the Elon women's soccer team welcomes CAA newcomer Monmouth to Rudd Field on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Live stats can be found here. The match can be streamed on FloSports. SERIES HISTORY VS. MONMOUTH. Sunday's match will be...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Phoenix Wins Third Straight CAA Match, Beats Monmouth 2-1

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. – The Elon University men's soccer team earned its third straight win in Colonial Athletic Association as the Phoenix earned a 2-1 victory at Monmouth on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24, at Hesse Field on the Great Lawn. Elon (6-2, 3-1 CAA) became the first team...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
elonphoenix.com

Men’s Soccer Resumes League Play at Monmouth

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's soccer team returns to Colonial Athletic Association play this weekend traveling to take on Monmouth this Saturday, Sept. 24. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Hesse Field on the Great Lawn. HOW TO FOLLOW. • Saturday's match will be streamed live...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
elonphoenix.com

Volleyball Hosts William & Mary For First Home CAA Series

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University volleyball team (4-7, 2-0 CAA) is set to host its first home CAA series of the season against William & Mary on Saturday and Sunday. Both matches at Schar Center will begin at 2 p.m. COVERAGE. Live stats for both matches will be...
ELON, NC

