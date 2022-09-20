Read full article on original website
funcheap.com
Sonoma Winery’s Brand New Kaleidoscopic Wine-Tasting Pavilion
One of the top California Pinot Noir growers, The Donum Estate, opens its brand-new, breathtaking Vertical Panorama Pavilion, a wine tasting room that allows for a unique and contextual interaction between the senses and the environment. The pavilion is designed by the Berlin-based office Studio Other Spaces, founded by artist...
funcheap.com
“Real Neato” Music Festival (Russian River)
We’re back!!! Celebrate Northern California’s “Second Summer” and the return of live music with a day on the Russian River at local legendary venue the Rio Nido Roadhouse. This year’s fest features Sugar Candy Mountain, Kelly McFarling, Sweet Plot, Quinn Deveaux, The Quilters, Andrew St. James,...
funcheap.com
Free Third Thursdays at California Historical Society | SF
Explore the current exhibitions for free from 5 pm-8 pm on the third Thursday of every month, as part of the Yerba Buena neighborhood’s Third Thursday program. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
