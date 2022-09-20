R.A.P. Ferreira, the indie-rap veteran who used to use the name Milo, has his own ideas of how he wants to conduct his career, and he’s been doing it in ways that have refreshingly little to do with anyone’s expectations. After moving in a kind of beat-poetry direction on his 2021 album bob’s son: R​.​A​.​P. Ferreira in the garden level cafe of the scallops hotel, Ferreira is getting back to the dense but rhythmically focused form of rap that he perfected years ago. Last month, Ferreira came out with the excellent one-off single “Black Paladin’s Theme (free take).” Today, he’s announced a new album, and he’s released a great new track.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO