Rihanna to Perform Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show in February
Rihanna is set to tackle the halftime show for Super Bowl 57, which will be played on Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and aired on Fox. The NFL made the announcement on Sunday afternoon, tweeting a photo of the recording artist’s hand holding up a football, with the caption, “Let’s GO.” (See below.) Rihanna in turn appears speechless, RTing the NFL’s image and only adding the non-comment “.” Previously, Rihanna rejected the NFL’s offer for her to perform during the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show, saying she made the decision in solidarity with former San Francisco 49er...
Stereogum
Livestream The 2022 Global Citizen Festival Featuring Metallica, Mariah Carey, SZA, & More
The 2022 Global Citizen Festival goes down today in New York’s Central Park. Organized by the Global Poverty Project, today’s fest is hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and features performances by Metallica, Mariah Carey, Rosalía, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, and Mickey Guyton. Likewise, another Global Citizen Festival will take place today at Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana with Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and TEMS performing. If you’re not in either of those places, you can always livestream the performances beginning around 3PM ET / 12PM PT. Watch below, or get more livestream info here.
Olivia Rodrigo Embodies ’90s Glam in Lace-Trimmed Slip Dress and Square-Toed Sandals for Alanis Morissette Tribute
Olivia Rodrigo returned to form on Saturday night to induct Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame during the organization’s annual gala . During the ceremony, the singer presented Morissette with her induction trophy; the event also included tribute performances by Ruby Waters, JP Saxe and Alessia Cara. The Grammy Award-winning singer hit the red carpet at Toronto’s Massey Hall for the occasion in a white silk slip dress, instantly reminiscent of ’90s grunge aesthetics. Her ensemble featured a deep neckline with thin upper straps, as well as trim and embroidery crafted from black lace. Completing Rodrigo’s edgily elegant ensemble was a...
Lakers News: Shaq's 'The Event' Set to Feature a Star-Studded Lineup in Year Two
The fundraising gala and concert will be sure to entertain this year.
Stereogum
Freddie Gibbs – “Dark Hearted” (Prod. James Blake)
A couple of weeks ago, rap monster Freddie Gibbs announced the impending release of his new album $oul $old $eparately, and he shared its first single, the Moneybagg Yo collab “Too Much.” We won’t have to wait too long for the album itself to arrive. $oul $old $eparately is coming out in just one week. Gibbs recently unveiled the tracklist for the record, and it’ll include collaborations with boldfaced names like Pusha T, Anderson .Paak, Scarface, Raekwon, Rick Ross, Offset, DJ Paul, Musiq Soulchild, and Kelley Price. Today, Gibbs has shared another new song, and it’s a James Blake production.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
After 21 Years, Gorillaz & Del The Funky Homosapien Did “Rock The House” Live Together For The First Time
Finally, someone let Del The Funky Homosapien out of his cage. In 2001, Damon Albarn’s Gorillaz project released their self-titled debut album. Two of that LP’s tracks had guest verses from the loopy Bay Area indie-rap hero Del The Funky Homosapien. One of those singles was “Clint Eastwood,” which was Gorillaz’ debut single and which was a top-five hit in the UK. Over the years, Del has performed that song with Gorillaz a bunch of times. But until earlier this week, Del had never performed “Rock The House,” his other Gorillaz collab, with the group. On Wednesday night, that changed.
Stereogum
Watch Metallica Bring Out Mickey Guyton, Mariah Carey Bring Out Jadakiss & Styles P At Global Citizen Festival
The Global Citizen Festival took place in New York City yesterday, and both Metallica and Mariah Carey performed at it. During their set, Metallica brought out country singer Mickey Guyton to sing “Nothing Else Matters,” which she covered on last year’s massive Metallica Blacklist tribute compilation. And...
Stereogum
Stream Excide’s Satisfying, Energetic Debut Album Deliberate Revolver
Early in 2020, the young hardcore band Excide, whose members come from both North and South Carolina, released an excellent debut album called Two Of A Kind. That EP had the misfortune to arrive just a couple of months before the pandemic, so Excide didn’t really catch a whole lot of momentum from it. But Excide hung on, and they’ve just now come out with their full-length debut Deliberate Revolver. It kicks ass, and if there’s any justice in the world, it’ll bring Excide the attention that they deserve.
Stereogum
R.A.P. Ferreira – “Mythsysizer Instinct” (Feat. Hemlock Ernst)
R.A.P. Ferreira, the indie-rap veteran who used to use the name Milo, has his own ideas of how he wants to conduct his career, and he’s been doing it in ways that have refreshingly little to do with anyone’s expectations. After moving in a kind of beat-poetry direction on his 2021 album bob’s son: R.A.P. Ferreira in the garden level cafe of the scallops hotel, Ferreira is getting back to the dense but rhythmically focused form of rap that he perfected years ago. Last month, Ferreira came out with the excellent one-off single “Black Paladin’s Theme (free take).” Today, he’s announced a new album, and he’s released a great new track.
Stereogum
Homeboy Sandman – “Satellite”
The Queens underground rap veteran Homeboy Sandman has been busy lately. Earlier this year, he released There In Spirit, an EP that he recorded with producer Illingsworth. Then, Sandman revived Lice, his collaborative project with Aesop Rock; their three EPs are now on streaming services. And today, Sandman has announced a new album called Still Champion, which is produced entirely by the Denver-born and New York-based rapper and producer Deca.
Stereogum
Questlove Executive Producing J Dilla Documentary Dilla Time
J Dilla will be the subject of a new feature-length documentary called Dilla Time. It’s based on Dan Charnas’ book Dilla Time: The Life And Afterlife Of J Dilla, The Hip-Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm, which came out earlier this year. It’ll be executive produced by Questlove and his Two One Five Entertainment company, and will be co-directed by Joseph Patel and Darby Wheeler.
Stereogum
Taylor Swift Will Headline The 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: Report
For years, spectators have wondered if and when Taylor Swift, one of the biggest pop stars in the world, would headline the Super Bowl halftime show. It looks like that might finally be happening. Earlier today news broke that Apple Music will be taking over for Pepsi as the presenting...
Stereogum
GloRilla & Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” Video Is A Beautiful Thing
Right now, the Memphis rapper GloRilla is going through a wild, dizzy come-up. Earlier this year, she released “FNF (Let’s Go),” an underground smash that went viral and crossed over to the Hot 100. That success won GloRilla a deal with hometown rap king Yo Gotti’s CMG label, and she made her debut for that label when she released her song “Tomorrow” a couple of months ago. (Since then, GloRilla and Gotti came out with their collaboration “Blessed.”) Today, Glorilla has a new version of “Tomorrow” with her spiritual and stylistic peer Cardi B, and its video will brighten your day the fuck up.
Stereogum
Charley Damski – “Nothing Without U” (Feat. Sharon Van Etten)
Up until now, you might best recognize Charley Damski as being part of Sharon Van Etten’s band, where he’s on keys, guitar, and is their live music director. Well, Damski is currently planning to release a solo album, Goner, on September 30. Ahead of his album’s release, he’s sharing a pensive, lovelorn new single called “Nothing Without U” that features Van Etten on backing vocals.
Stereogum
L.S. Dunes – “2022”
When the new post-hardcore supergroup L.S. Dunes debuted “2022” at Riot Fest, singer Anthony Green called it “the most fucked-up song I ever wrote.” He elaborated, “It’s about learning how to get through shit so that you don’t want to kill yourself every day.” The studio version is out now, and it rips.
Stereogum
Sleater-Kinney Detail Dig Me Out Tribute Album, Share Courney Barnett’s “Words And Guitar”
Back in 1997, the great American rock band Sleater-Kinney released Dig Me Out, which might be their best-loved album. (I can’t, in good conscience, say that Dig Me Out is Sleater-Kinney’s masterpiece. That band’s got like five masterpieces.) Earlier this year, the band announced plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Dig Me Out with a new all-star tribute record, with different artists — Wilco, St. Vincent, Low, more — covering the songs from that classic. Today, we get all the details.
Stereogum
Taylor Swift Has A New Song Titled “Vigilante Shit”
Next month, Taylor Swift will release her new album Midnights. In the lead-up, Swift has been doing a TikTok series called “Midnights Mayhem With Me” where she reveals the LP’s song titles one by one. A couple days back, Swift revealed that track 13 would be called “Mastermind.” Tonight, she’s revealing the name of track 8 — it’s called “Vigilante Shit.” It’s not the first time Swift has cursed in song, but the straightforwardness of a song title like “Vigilante Shit” sounds very much in line with Swift’s rumored Straight Answer era!
