ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Is the pandemic ‘over’ at tech offices?

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. We’re still trying to decide how we feel about the Coworkers Attitude Matrix (HR, sales, PR: “Acts nice, is mean.” Leadership, operations, software engineers: “Acts mean, is mean.”) Today we look at whether the pandemic is “over” (in President Biden’s words), at tech offices. Plus, the surprising factor that tech workers value even more than a great remote work policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
protocol.com

LA is a growing tech hub. But not everyone may fit.

LA’s tech scene is on the rise. The number of unicorn companies in Los Angeles is growing, and the city has become the third-largest startup ecosystem nationally behind the Bay Area and New York with more than 4,000 VC-backed startups in industries ranging from aerospace to creators. As the number of tech companies in the region grows, so does the number of tech workers. The city is quickly becoming more and more like Silicon Valley — a new startup and a dozen tech workers on every corner and companies like Google, Netflix, and Twitter setting up offices there.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Business Insider

Amazon's new unit has more than 400 employees, focused on helping engineers avoid rote work

Happy Thursday, readers. Jordan Parker Erb here, reporting from New York and counting down the seconds until it's Friday. Today, we're kicking things off with my colleague Eugene Kim's look at a (secret) new team at Amazon. Plus, to get us in the (luxury, extremely expensive, utterly unattainable) pre-weekend spirit: We're taking you inside late Microsoft founder Paul Allen's $90 million yacht.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Black Enterprise

This 29-Year-Old Is Helping Black Women Score Jobs With Mega Companies

Niani Tolbert, 29-year-old founder and CEO of #HireBlack, an initiative she created to provide career resources for Black women, has turned the mission into her full-time job. #HireBlack works to connect high-performing diverse talent with companies and organizations through hiring events and career workshops. In addition, the initiative offers an annual summit and a job board. The website informs that the job board is the place where Black women can get notified of new job postings, discover remote and hybrid jobs, get discovered by top recruiters, and more.
SOCIETY
Benzinga

A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common

While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Powell
Fortune

Amazon’s CEO has no plans to order corporate staff back to the office—and he says paying $25 an hour to rank-and-file workers is too high

Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, doesn't want to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour. The pandemic has been marked by stark divisions in working conditions: white-collar workers Zooming each other from their living rooms while frontline workers in masks fight for (and largely gain) higher wages, then see them gobbled up by high inflation.
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

McKinsey Announces Its 1B Business Accelerator For Black-Owned Retail Brands In the U.S.

McKinsey, a global management consulting firm, has announced its Next 1B business acceleration program for Black-owned consumer and retail brands. According to a McKinsey release, the program is eyeing the next Black Unicorn, startups with valuations of a billion dollars or more. The consulting firm reports in the last decade, less than five Black brands have reached the unicorn milestone.
RETAIL
Black Enterprise

Goodie Nation and Partner Companies To Give Bulk of $5.3 Million to Black Tech Companies

A nonprofit that helps diverse founders is teaming with its partner companies to help mostly Black tech businesses gain $5.3 million in funding. For the third time since August 2020, $5 million will come from the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund that is uniting with Goodie Nation. Fifty Black startups this year received $100,000 unconditionally. Efforts from the Atlanta-based Goodie Nation helped Black founders obtain capital.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Climate#Silicon Valley#Big Tech
protocol.com

Veni, vidi, Vendia?

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why two AWS veterans think they’ve solved the riddle of the enterprise blockchain, get ready for increased scrutiny of businesses with ties to China, and a new round of Russian cyberattacks might be on the horizon. The blockchain gang. The idea of...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Kraken's CEO got tired of being in finance

Kraken is going through a major leadership change after what has been a tough year for the crypto powerhouse, and for departing CEO Jesse Powell. The crypto market is still struggling to recover from a major crash, although Kraken appears to have navigated the crisis better than other rivals. Despite his exchange’s apparent success, Powell found himself in the hot seat over allegations published in The New York Times that he made insensitive comments on gender and race that sparked heated conversations within the company.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Your business might need a virtual assistant

The popularity of VAs has grown dramatically over the past couple of years. And we’re not talking about virtual assistant tech; we’re talking about real people. Who needs a virtual assistant the most? Laith Masarweh, who founded and runs the virtual assistant company Assistantly, told me that people just getting their businesses off the ground — those he called “solo-prenuers” — need one most often.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Netflix
protocol.com

Slack is leading the battle to cut down on meetings

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. We’re still staring at this U.S. Census list of the cities with the highest percentage of remote workers (shoutout to Fremont). We’re also wondering what a less “over the top” Google holiday party looks like. Today, Dreamforce correspondent Lizzy Lawrence reports that Slack wants you to cut down on meetings. Plus, we spoke to the founder of Assistantly about what exactly a virtual assistant does and who’s hiring them.
TECHNOLOGY
FOXBusiness

Women who get to corner offices get there faster than men

Women who get promoted to high-ranking executive roles at Fortune 100 companies tend to get there faster than men, according to new research from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The research examined 40 years of data on who holds the Fortune 100’s top 10 executive positions at...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
protocol.com

Local news gets a second chance to unite against Big Tech

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we look at how a last-minute deal on an amendment managed to save the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act — and possibly create a headache for Big Tech. Also, the SEC decided not to ban payment for order flow and Russia’s SWIFT alternative has been gaining steam.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy