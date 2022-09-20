Read full article on original website
Is the pandemic ‘over’ at tech offices?
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. We’re still trying to decide how we feel about the Coworkers Attitude Matrix (HR, sales, PR: “Acts nice, is mean.” Leadership, operations, software engineers: “Acts mean, is mean.”) Today we look at whether the pandemic is “over” (in President Biden’s words), at tech offices. Plus, the surprising factor that tech workers value even more than a great remote work policy.
LA is a growing tech hub. But not everyone may fit.
LA’s tech scene is on the rise. The number of unicorn companies in Los Angeles is growing, and the city has become the third-largest startup ecosystem nationally behind the Bay Area and New York with more than 4,000 VC-backed startups in industries ranging from aerospace to creators. As the number of tech companies in the region grows, so does the number of tech workers. The city is quickly becoming more and more like Silicon Valley — a new startup and a dozen tech workers on every corner and companies like Google, Netflix, and Twitter setting up offices there.
Amazon's new unit has more than 400 employees, focused on helping engineers avoid rote work
Happy Thursday, readers. Jordan Parker Erb here, reporting from New York and counting down the seconds until it's Friday. Today, we're kicking things off with my colleague Eugene Kim's look at a (secret) new team at Amazon. Plus, to get us in the (luxury, extremely expensive, utterly unattainable) pre-weekend spirit: We're taking you inside late Microsoft founder Paul Allen's $90 million yacht.
An Amazon manager told staff to collect donations if they wanted to keep buying cereal for their office
The incident is one of several signs of Amazon frugality going overboard, according to former Amazon employees who now work at Google.
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
This 29-Year-Old Is Helping Black Women Score Jobs With Mega Companies
Niani Tolbert, 29-year-old founder and CEO of #HireBlack, an initiative she created to provide career resources for Black women, has turned the mission into her full-time job. #HireBlack works to connect high-performing diverse talent with companies and organizations through hiring events and career workshops. In addition, the initiative offers an annual summit and a job board. The website informs that the job board is the place where Black women can get notified of new job postings, discover remote and hybrid jobs, get discovered by top recruiters, and more.
A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common
While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has the cure to tame high inflation: A massive wave of Russian immigration
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, has an idea for fighting inflation. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of cooling the economy and taming inflation, which remained near a 40-year high in August at 8.3%. Their goal is to reduce demand...
Amazon’s CEO has no plans to order corporate staff back to the office—and he says paying $25 an hour to rank-and-file workers is too high
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, doesn't want to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour. The pandemic has been marked by stark divisions in working conditions: white-collar workers Zooming each other from their living rooms while frontline workers in masks fight for (and largely gain) higher wages, then see them gobbled up by high inflation.
McKinsey Announces Its 1B Business Accelerator For Black-Owned Retail Brands In the U.S.
McKinsey, a global management consulting firm, has announced its Next 1B business acceleration program for Black-owned consumer and retail brands. According to a McKinsey release, the program is eyeing the next Black Unicorn, startups with valuations of a billion dollars or more. The consulting firm reports in the last decade, less than five Black brands have reached the unicorn milestone.
Your boss thinks you just don’t work as hard at home, major Microsoft survey finds
You might think you’re working harder than ever from home—but it’s unlikely your boss agrees with you, according to a major Microsoft survey. You might think you’re working harder than ever from home—but it’s unlikely your boss agrees with you. That’s what Microsoft deduced...
Goodie Nation and Partner Companies To Give Bulk of $5.3 Million to Black Tech Companies
A nonprofit that helps diverse founders is teaming with its partner companies to help mostly Black tech businesses gain $5.3 million in funding. For the third time since August 2020, $5 million will come from the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund that is uniting with Goodie Nation. Fifty Black startups this year received $100,000 unconditionally. Efforts from the Atlanta-based Goodie Nation helped Black founders obtain capital.
Veni, vidi, Vendia?
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why two AWS veterans think they’ve solved the riddle of the enterprise blockchain, get ready for increased scrutiny of businesses with ties to China, and a new round of Russian cyberattacks might be on the horizon. The blockchain gang. The idea of...
Amazon’s new warehouse employee training exec used to manage private prisons
The treatment of Amazon employees has made headlines multiple times. AmazonBefore Amazon, the new director of learning and development spent five years as a manager at Corrections Corps of America.
Kraken's CEO got tired of being in finance
Kraken is going through a major leadership change after what has been a tough year for the crypto powerhouse, and for departing CEO Jesse Powell. The crypto market is still struggling to recover from a major crash, although Kraken appears to have navigated the crisis better than other rivals. Despite his exchange’s apparent success, Powell found himself in the hot seat over allegations published in The New York Times that he made insensitive comments on gender and race that sparked heated conversations within the company.
Your business might need a virtual assistant
The popularity of VAs has grown dramatically over the past couple of years. And we’re not talking about virtual assistant tech; we’re talking about real people. Who needs a virtual assistant the most? Laith Masarweh, who founded and runs the virtual assistant company Assistantly, told me that people just getting their businesses off the ground — those he called “solo-prenuers” — need one most often.
Slack is leading the battle to cut down on meetings
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. We’re still staring at this U.S. Census list of the cities with the highest percentage of remote workers (shoutout to Fremont). We’re also wondering what a less “over the top” Google holiday party looks like. Today, Dreamforce correspondent Lizzy Lawrence reports that Slack wants you to cut down on meetings. Plus, we spoke to the founder of Assistantly about what exactly a virtual assistant does and who’s hiring them.
Women who get to corner offices get there faster than men
Women who get promoted to high-ranking executive roles at Fortune 100 companies tend to get there faster than men, according to new research from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The research examined 40 years of data on who holds the Fortune 100’s top 10 executive positions at...
New Bombshell Court Filing States That Amazon 'Engaged In Anticompetitive Practices' That Drove Up Prices For Customers
Amazon is coming under fire yet again, as Ars Technica reports, for policies that reportedly forbade its online retailers from selling their products for lower prices on other websites. Critics are noting that this has caused higher prices for its customers for years, rather than allowing markets to determine fairer prices.
Local news gets a second chance to unite against Big Tech
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we look at how a last-minute deal on an amendment managed to save the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act — and possibly create a headache for Big Tech. Also, the SEC decided not to ban payment for order flow and Russia’s SWIFT alternative has been gaining steam.
