Algiers | “Bite Back (with billy woods & Backxwash)”. One of the best parts of listening to this lengthier Algiers opus is that it takes you on a voyage that transcends genre and any expectations you may have based on their primarily punk past. Pure and simple, this team-up with metal-inspired Backxwash and New York-based billy woods lights the airwaves on fire and then defiantly dances on the ashes.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO