Robert Griffin, III shares college football top-7 rankings

By Nick Shepkowski
 5 days ago
2011 Heisman Trophy winner and Baylor legend Robert Griffin, III was the NFL’s Rookie of the Year in 2012 and spent time in the league through 2020 as he played for the Washington, Cleveland, and Baltimore franchises. Since taking his final snap in the pandemic year of 2020, Griffin has joined ESPN where he works as an analyst for both the NFL and college football.

This week Griffin joined the slews of college football analysts and fans and released his own team rankings. Some people go with a round number like 10, others go with five or six, but Griffin went with seven programs he ranked.

Notre Dame clearly isn’t ranked in this but three teams the Irish will ultimately play in 2022 are. Griffin’s top seven goes as follows:

7. Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

6. Oklahoma

 Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

5. USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

4. Michigan

USA TODAY NETWORK

3. Ohio State

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

2. Alabama

 Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

1. Georgia

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Griffin's Picks

What Mack Brown said after the Week 4 loss to Notre Dame

The North Carolina Tar Heels had the chance to go 4-0 on the year and an opportunity to get a big win over a power five opponent when they hosted Notre Dame on Saturday in Chapel Hill. They jumped out to an early 7-0 lead with Josh Downs catching a touchdown pass in his return. Then it all went to hell. UNC’s defense struggled again as they allowed 45 points to a Notre Dame team that was 1-2 and struggling entering this game. It was flat-out embarrassing once again, with no disrespect to the Fighting Irish. But here we are. UNC now sits at 3-1 as they prepare for the ACC schedule ahead and while the Coastal Division is still up for grabs, this team has. a lot of work to do, specifically on the defensive side of the football. Otherwise, it’s going to be a very LONG year in Chapel Hill. Let’s see what Mack Brown had to say after the game following the loss. hhOn the loss to Notre Damehttps://twitter.com/RossMartin_IC/status/1573817413954519042On UNC's run defensehttps://twitter.com/InsideCarolina/status/1573817539607478272On Notre Dame's game planhttps://twitter.com/InsideCarolina/status/157381780723762790511
Peyton Manning explains why he won't become a coach in the NFL

Peyton Manning clearly has a brilliant football mind, leading some fans to call for him to become a coach in the NFL. Manning has been involved in coaching in recent years, just not at a high level. The two-time Super Bowl champion coaches his son’s flag football team, and he coaches at the Manning Passing Academy each summer in Louisiana. Now he’s also coaching his son’s sixth-grade team.
2024 5-star quarterback receives a prediction for LSU

Five-star 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin is visiting Baton Rouge for the third time this weekend as the Tigers host the New Mexico Lobos. On3 recruiting guru Chad Simmons has since predicted that Sayin will commit to LSU. It goes without saying, but this would be a huge pickup for Brian Kellyand the LSU staff as Sayin is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 class.
SEC power rankings after Week 4: Georgia struggles, Alabama rolls, Vols get big win

Action started to heat up in Week 4 in the Southeastern Conference as league play featured multiple big-time matchups. The Tennessee Volunteers beat the Florida Gators in an exciting game in Knoxville. Texas A&M regained momentum with a win over Arkansas after a wild missed field goal. Luck was on Auburn’s side, and the Tigers used overtime to beat Missouri. Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt, Mississippi State won big over Bowling Green and LSU handled New Mexico.
Rams' S Jordan Fuller among inactives vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams enter their Week 3 matchup on the road against the Arizona Cardinals will a number of injuries in the secondary. Already down three of their top four cornerbacks, safety Jordan Fuller was also questionable for the game with a hamstring injury. He will not play and is among the Rams’ inactives for Week 3.
