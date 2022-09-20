Read full article on original website
Maxey House Hosts Photography and Archeology Events
PARIS, Texas –– Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site is hosting two community events in early October: East Texas Photography on Friday the 7th and Archeology Day on Saturday the 8th. The East Texas Photography event will exhibit the photography of Paris locals Donna Spurgin of Angel Girl Photography and Troy Phoenix. Rarely seen Maxey Collection photographs will also be on display and staff will be available to discuss how historians and museums use photography to interpret history. The East Texas Photography event is at 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday, October 7. Tickets are $5 (cash preferred) and includes a self-guided tour of the house.
Sulphur Springs Students Commended As National MErit Scholars
Sulphur Springs High School Principal Josh Williams announced Thursday that Lausen Ost and Alexis C. McCoy have been named Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, will be presented by the principal to these scholastically talented seniors.
Book Signing For Paris Author
Paris native, Travis Wortham, Jr, often referred to as a pioneer in juvenile justice, returns home to share insight into his first book, “Creating Monsters or Raising Champions” tomorrow from 1 until 3pm at the Paris Public Library. Wortham’s career spans 40 years working with aggressive, violent, and emotionally disturbed youth and their families. He served as Associate Director of the Texas Youth Council-Texas Juvenile Justice Department for over 36 years.
MPISD – News
The student body of Mount Pleasant High School has elected Class Officers for the 2022-2023 school year. The senior officers are President Madeline Plascencia, Vice President Adriana Orona, Secretary Camdon Johnson, and Treasurer Taniah Johnson. President Sophie Greco, Vice President Angelina Hernandez, Secretary Amariya Miller, and Treasurer Jose Fuentes lead...
Weekly Roadwork Report
ATLANTA – Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has scheduled a portion of US 80 in Upshur County to be resurfaced soon, according to plans approved in September. “The project will extend from the Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of SH 155, an area covering almost three miles,” said Mount Pleasant Area Engineer Wendy Starkes.
Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 23)
Paris Police spoke with a victim of a motor vehicle burglary at 8:48 Thursday morning. Someone had entered their unlocked vehicle in the 3600-block of Castlegate Dr. and stole a pistol and a pair of Apple Airpods. The incident is under investigation. Eric Jamison Baker. Paris Police responded to a...
Titus County Jail Bookings
Thirty-year-old Daniel Navarro of Mt Pleasant was arrested on multiple felony warrants. He’s charged on Franklin and Camp County warrants with several counts of evading arrest, bond forfeiture on a narcotics charge, and 2 counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Bond totals $180,000. Fifty-four-year-old Tammy Pernell...
Skinner Baking Company Shutting Down Paris Facility
The J. Skinner Baking Company has announced that it will close its manufacturing facility in Paris and consolidate its operations in Nebraska. The decision to close the Paris facility will affect all salaried and hourly employees in Paris.
